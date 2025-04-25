2025 NFL Draft: One interesting stat for every first-round pick

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

After an eventful first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, let's take a look at one interesting statistic for each first-round pick.

Cam Ward’s ability to win from inside the pocket was a big driver in his success this past season. On straight dropbacks without leaving the pocket, Ward led qualified FBS quarterbacks with 33 passing touchdowns and a 128.9 passer rating along with just three interceptions thrown.

During his college career, Travis Hunter allowed an impressive 38.7 passer rating in coverage on third down. Conversely, as a wide receiver on the money down in college, Hunter produced a 133.2 passer rating when targeted.

Underlining how complete of an edge defender Abdul Carter is, the former Nittany Lion was one of only two players to record 60-plus total pressures paired with 40-plus defensive stops.

Despite question marks about his length, Will Campbell did a fine job handling pass-rushers who tried to beat him to the outside. Facing 147 such pass-rush attempts in 2024, Campbell was charged with just five losses — a 3.4% block loss percentage that ranked first out of 46 FBS left tackles.

Michigan fielded PFF’s third-highest graded run defense unit in college football last season, and Mason Graham was a big reason why with a 92.6 PFF run-defense grade that led all FBS interior Dl.

Ashton Jeanty was a nightmare for opposing defenders to attempt to tackle in 2024 with 152 missed tackles forced as a runner and 12 as a receiver. His combined total of 164 missed tackles forced was the most in a single season in the PFF College era — by 48.

Over the past two seasons, Membou has made 25 starts, all at right tackle, while producing nine clean sheets of not allowing a single pressure in pass protection. In fact, Membou has allowed two or more total pressures in just five games since 2023.

Tetairoa McMillan has made tough catches look easy over the past two seasons at Arizona, leading the country with 36 contested catches, 31 of which resulted in a first down or touchdown — eight more than any other player.

Despite playing the second-most pass-blocking snaps at left tackle in the nation over the past three seasons, Kelvin Banks consistently limited pressure against his quarterbacks. Over the 2022-24 seasons, his 2.3% pressure rate allowed ranked second-best out of 119 FBS left tackles, trailing only 2024 No. 5 overall pick Joe Alt.

Michigan’s passing offense ran through Colston Loveland whenever he was on the field in 2024. He received a target on 37.6% of his receiving snaps, which is the highest mark for an FBS tight end in a single season (minimum 100 receiving snaps) in the PFF College era.

Over the past three seasons, Mykel Williams has been one of the top run defenders in the FBS. Among edge defenders with 400-plus run-defense snaps since 2022, his 86.6 PFF run-defense grade ranks sixth in the FBS.

During the 2024 season, Booker allowed just a 2.7% pressure rate without any sacks — one of only seven SEC interior offensive linemen with at least 350 pass-blocking snaps to not permit a sack.

Kenneth Grant was able to maintain a high quality of play against both the run and pass across a heavy workload in 2024. Out of 104 FBS interior defenders with at least 500 defensive snaps played, he was one of just seven players with a PFF pass-rush and run-defense grade above 75.0.

Warren’s “do-it-all” 2024 season with Penn State was one of the most valuable seasons a non-QB could have. He added 0.88 PFF Wins Above Average, the second-most for a non-QB in the PFF College era (since 2014) trailing only Devonta Smith’s Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2020.

Since 2022, Jalon Walker is one of only 11 total FBS players to amass 60 or more pressures with fewer than 400 pass-rushing snaps. Walker’s 63 total pressures over the past three seasons also ranked second on Georgia behind Mykel Williams’ 85.

Walter Nolen was a high-impact tackler for Ole Miss last season, ranking third among FBS interior defenders with 32 defensive stops and tied for second with 13 tackles for loss or no gain.

While there has been much talk about his pass-rush production numbers, there is no question Stewart was one of the best run defenders in 2024. Among 203 FBS edge rushers with 200 or more run-defense snaps in 2024, Stewart's 88.2 PFF run-defense grade ranked fourth.

Zabel's final year at North Dakota State was his best in terms of pass protection. His 93.1 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked first among FCS tackles, and his 1.6% pressure rate allowed was the sixth-lowest among 179 FCS tackles with 300 or more pass protection snaps.

Egbuka is a serious threat post-reception, having amassed 1,361 yards after the catch during his career at Ohio State. In 2024 alone, Egbuka’s total of 476 yards after the catch were the seventh-most among Power Four wide receivers.

Barron was one of the best defenders in zone coverage last season. He ranked first in PFF coverage grade (91.6) among Power Four defenders, and he tied for first with eight passes broken up in zone coverage.

Derrick Harmon was the most disruptive interior pass-rusher in the nation last season, leading all FBS interior defenders with 43 hurries and 55 total pressures.

Omarion Hampton impressed on carries between the tackles during his time as a Tar Heel, specifically on runs through the A-gap. Hampton averaged 6.5 yards per carry on such runs, and his 1,450 yards gained were the most in FBS among all running backs since 2022.

Golden’s speed was best used on in-breaking routes in his college career. Since 2022, his 25 receiving first downs on in-breaking routes were the ninth-most among FBS receivers.

After an adjustment period during his transition to LT toward the end of the 2024 season, Donovan Jackson elevated his play to a whole new level in the postseason. In the College Football Playoff, Jackson logged 119 pass protection snaps at LT. He allowed only two pressures the entire postseason, neither of which were a sack or QB hit.

Jaxson Dart’s 17 touchdown passes and 1,517 passing yards on targets 20 or more yards downfield led all FBS quarterbacks in 2024.

James Pearce Jr's career at Tennessee was one of the most efficient by a pass rusher we have seen in the PFF College era (Since 2014). Among Power Five edge defenders in the PFF College era with 400-plus pass-rushing snaps, his 23.0% pass-rush win rate is fifth, while his 22.2% pressure rate ranks second — only behind Tim Williams and just ahead of Nick Bosa.

Over the past three seasons, Starks has been one of the most sure-fire tacklers in the FBS. Among FBS safeties with 100-plus total tackles since 2022, Starks’ 8% missed tackle rate is the fifth-lowest and second-lowest among Power 4 safeties.

Tyleik Williams made his presence known against the run over the past three seasons at Ohio State, amassing 60 total run stops from 2022-24, which ranked fifth among FBS interior defenders.

Out of 1,034 pass protection snaps in Josh Conerly Jr’s career, he only allowed a sack on two of them. More specifically, over his last 415 pass protection snaps, Conerly Jr. permitted zero sacks. During that same time frame, he only surrendered six total pressures.

Hairston’s instincts in coverage showed up in his ball production stats in zone coverage. Over the past two seasons, Hairston’s six interceptions in zone coverage tied for third among FBS corners.

Jihaad Campbell was a playmaker against the pass for Alabama in 2024, tying for first among FBS linebackers with 22 defensive stops in pass coverage while also tying for second with eight sacks.

With screens, play action and RPOs removed, Josh Simmons posted a 3.5% pressure rate allowed on pass-blocking snaps. Since the start of 2023, that’s the ninth-lowest among 76 Power Four left tackles with a minimum 200 pass-blocking snaps.