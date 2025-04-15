NFL Draft Trends: Six teams poised to address pass-rush deficiencies early

Panthers expected to double-dip on pass rushers early: After finishing last in pressure rate for two consecutive seasons, Carolina is a prime candidate to invest heavily in edge defenders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

If recent draft trends from the past decade hold, the following six teams — the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans — will likely target pass-rushing help in the 2025 NFL Draft.

From 2014 to 2023, there have been 27 instances of teams finishing a season with a pressure rate below 30%. In every case, those teams selected either an interior defensive lineman or an edge rusher in the following draft. A sub-30% pressure rate has consistently led to a draft response — without exception.

More often than not, that investment comes early. Of those 27 teams, 74% used at least one pick in Rounds 1–3 on a defensive lineman, and 30% selected two defensive linemen by the end of Day 2.

Here’s a recap of the teams that have doubled up early, dating back to the 2015 draft.

Team (draft year) Team pressure rate (previous season) Draft Selections School Pick No. Rams (2023) 28% Byron Young Tennessee Round 3; pick 77 Kobie Turner Wake Forest Round 3; pick 89 Bears (2023) 24% Gervon Dexter Florida Round 2; pick 53 Zacch Pickens South Carolina Round 3; pick 64 Lions (2022) 27% Aidan Hutchinson Michigan Round 1; pick 2 Josh Paschal Kentucky Round 2; pick 46 Falcons (2022) 24% Arnold Ebiketie Penn State Round 2; pick 38 DeAngelo Malone Western Kentucky Round 3; pick 82 Colts (2021) 29% Kwity Paye Michigan Round 1; pick 21 Dayo Odeyingbo Vanderbilt Round 2; pick 54 Lions (2021) 28% Levi Onwuzurike Washington Round 2; pick 41 Alim McNeill NC State Round 3; pick 72 Giants (2018) 29% Lorenzo Carter Georgia Round 3; pick 66 B.J. Hill NC State Round 3; pick 69 Browns (2015) 29% Nate Orchard Utah Round 2; pick 51 Xavier Cooper Washington State Round 3; pick 96

Perhaps the most notable trend is how much more common it has become since 2021 for teams with bottom-tier pressure rates to invest heavily in the defensive line during the early rounds of the draft.

The Detroit Lions are a prime example, having doubled up on defensive linemen in both the 2021 and 2022 drafts. The results speak volumes — after ranking 31st in team pressure rate (30%) from 2017 to 2020, the Lions now sit among the top 10 with a 35% pressure rate since 2021.

Of the 27 instances where a team finished a season with a pressure rate below 30%, seven opted to wait until Rounds 4–7 to select a defensive lineman.

With that context, here’s a closer look at the six teams entering the 2025 NFL Draft looking to boost their pass-rushing units after finishing below 30% in team pressure rate last season.

Carolina Panthers (25% pressure rate in 2024)

If there’s a clear candidate to double up on pass rushers early in the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s the Carolina Panthers.

After finishing dead last in team pressure rate in 2023 (29%), the Panthers once again ranked at the bottom in 2024. The need for improvement is urgent — their 2.74-second average time to pressure and just 80 quick pressures (pressures within 2.5 seconds) both ranked last in the NFL.

Among FBS edge defenders last season, only eight recorded 40 or more quick pressures. Six of them are draft-eligible in 2025: Abdul Carter (Penn State, 58), Bradyn Swinson (LSU, 45), Elijah Roberts (SMU, 45), James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee, 43), Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College, 43), and Brian Ugwu (Miami OH, 42).

Carter would be a dream fit for Carolina, but the odds of him slipping to pick No. 8 are slim. Selecting one — or potentially even two — of these high-upside edge defenders could go a long way in rejuvenating a Panthers defense in desperate need of a pass-rush spark.

New England Patriots (28% pressure rate in 2024)

Highly sought-after free agent Milton Williams landed in Foxborough as one of the marquee additions to kick off the Mike Vrabel era in New England.

The signing of Harold Landry III — a second-round pick during Vrabel’s first year as head coach in Tennessee — also helps bolster a Patriots pass rush that just posted its lowest pressure rate since PFF began tracking the metric in 2006.

Adding a premier prospect like Abdul Carter or Mason Graham with their first-round pick could significantly improve New England’s defensive outlook and help the Patriots compete right away in a loaded AFC East.

Atlanta Falcons (28% pressure rate in 2024)

New defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has made improving Atlanta’s pass rush a top priority. In his introductory press conference, Ulbrich emphasized that sustained success in the NFL starts with generating pressure up front.

The Falcons finished last in third-down sacks (seven) and posted just a 31% pressure rate on third down in 2024.

While Atlanta may be limited in overall draft capital and might not address the defensive line early, they did add veteran help in free agency by signing Leonard Floyd and Morgan Fox. The return of 2024 third-rounder Bralen Trice — who missed last season due to injury — also brings added optimism for 2025.

It’s worth noting that in the two previous seasons under general manager Terry Fontenot in which Atlanta posted a sub-30% pressure rate, the team used Day 2 picks on the defensive line — selecting Zach Harrison in 2023 and both Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone in 2022.

Tennessee Titans (29% pressure rate in 2024)

Another team light on early picks, the Tennessee Titans could be strong candidates to target a long-term EDGE rusher with their second-round selection. With several current defensive linemen set to hit free agency next offseason, reinforcing the front seven is a logical move.

New general manager Mike Borgonzi brings a recent track record of prioritizing pass rushers in the draft — he was involved in selecting first-round EDGE prospects Felix Anudike-Uzomah (2023) and George Karlaftis (2022) during his time as assistant GM in Kansas City. Given that background, pick No. 35 could very well be where Tennessee finds its next impact edge defender.

Indianapolis Colts (29% pressure rate in 2024)

The Colts doubled down on edge help in the 2021 draft, selecting Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo with their top two picks after finishing 2020 with a 29% pressure rate.

That kind of early investment seems unlikely to repeat in 2025 following last year’s first-round selection of Laiatu Latu. Still, whether through added talent or schematic adjustments under new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Indianapolis must find a way to generate more disruption.

The Colts ranked 30th in 2024 with a 13% quick pressure rate when not blitzing — a concerning number for a defense that rarely brought extra rushers under Gus Bradley. One potential solution? Oregon’s Derrick Harmon, who led all FBS interior defenders with 33 quick pressures last season and could immediately boost their pass-rushing presence up front.

Jacksonville Jaguars (29% pressure rate in 2024)

Jacksonville has invested heavily in its defensive line in recent years, using multiple early-round picks and signing Arik Armstead in 2023 to form a trio of former first-rounders up front. Still, the Jaguars finished 27th in team pressure rate last season at just 29%.

Adding depth to keep their front fresh — especially late in games — should be a priority in 2025. In the fourth quarter last season, Jacksonville’s average time to pressure the quarterback was 2.65 seconds (30th in the NFL), and their 33% pass-rush win rate ranked 31st. The need for more consistent late-game disruption is clear.