How free agency has changed the 2022 NFL Draft landscape for each division

NFL free agency is in full swing, and each major move or trade involving draft picks makes our mock drafts and 2022 NFL Draft previews almost irrelevant after mere hours.

The Los Angeles Chargers, for example, filled some needs that many expected the team would address April, whereas the New England Patriots, for example, opened up some holes in their roster that weren’t there previously as they lost some key players. The outcome of the Deshaun Watson trade still looms massively over the entire NFL and would be another outcome that will affect the NFL next month.

AFC West

In two weeks the entire landscape of this division has changed. The Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are stocking up to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs. J.C. Jackson, Chandler Jones, Khalil Mack, Davante Adams and Russell Wilson headline a slew of newcomers here.

The Chargers made the most moves, solidifying positions that they were sure to look at in the draft with the 17th overall pick. Now, without a second-round pick because of the Khalil Mack trade, they may feel they can trade down from Pick No. 17 and add another pick. Interior defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt could be there in the 20s, with No. 17 overall potentially being a little too rich for him.