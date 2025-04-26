2025 NFL Draft: Most improved units after Day 2

Carolina attacks defensive line: Adding a pair of dynamic edge defenders in Nic Scourton and Prince Umanmielen will immediately boost a Panthers edge group that posted the worst PFF pass rush grade in 2024.

Arizona added another first-round talent. While While Will Johnson ’s reported knee issue is concerning, should he hit camp healthy, he profiles as one of the most talented cornerbacks in the class.

The 2025 NFL Draft continued into Day 2, as several teams made significant moves to reshape their rosters. While not every selection is guaranteed to be successful, many franchises made significant strides toward improvement with impactful additions across the board.

Here are the most improved position groups after Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft.

Carolina Panthers: Defensive Line

After selecting a dynamic weapon in wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in Round 1, the Panthers shifted their focus to the defensive side of the ball on Day 2, infusing much-needed juice into their pass rush.

Carolina opened Round 2 by selecting Nic Scourton, a top-32 prospect on the PFF big board, and doubled down in Round 3 with Prince Umanmielen, PFF’s 50th-ranked prospect. Both players maintained elite pass-rush profiles at SEC programs, each posting 90.0-plus PFF pass-rush grades on true pass sets in 2024.

That kind of dynamic pass-rushing ability will provide an instant boost to a Panthers edge group that ranked last in PFF pass-rush grade (51.6) last season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Secondary

While many expected the Buccaneers to address their defensive needs on Night 1, Tampa Bay instead made a forward-thinking move, selecting wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. But they wasted no time adding serious talent to their secondary on Day 2, selecting Benjamin Morrison (32nd on the PFF big board) and Jacob Parrish.

Morrison, who earned an 84.3 PFF coverage grade on single coverage looks (87th percentile), could have been a Round 1 pick had it not been for an injury that ended his 2024 campaign early. Parrish also brings strong credentials, finishing with the third-highest advanced coverage grade among corners in the class, trailing only Travis Hunter and Jahdae Barron.

Both players should immediately upgrade a Buccaneers coverage unit that ranked 27th in PFF team coverage grade (45.9) from Week 7 onward last season.

Arizona Cardinals: Defense

Arizona started off Day 1 with a bit of a surprise pick, selecting Walter Nolen, a supremely talented player who can transform the Cardinals' front. Many had anticipated the pick to be for a talent in the secondary, namely Will Johnson.

However, medical concerns resulted in Johnson’s slide down boards, which allowed the Cardinals to scoop him up in the second round at a discount. While his reported knee issue is concerning, if he enters camp healthy, he profiles as one of the most talented cornerbacks in the class, as evidenced by his 57.2 passer rating allowed into his coverage across the last three seasons, which charted in the 94th percentile.

The Cardinals continued their offseason theme of revamping the pass-rush by adding Jordan Burch in Round 3. Burch is another high-potential athlete who dealt with injury this past season. Albeit, he still managed to rack up 10 sacks despite missing four games.

Dallas Cowboys: Defense

While selecting Tyler Booker in the top 12 (48th on the PFF big board) did raise some eyebrows, Dallas stayed poised and nabbed two highly rated, talented defenders on Day 2 who could change the face of their defense.

Donovan Ezeiruaku (17th on PFF's big board) is a talent worthy of a first-round selection, earning an impressive 90.7 PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets while charting a 25.8% pass-rush win rate. Adding the Boston College standout to a pass rush headlined by Micah Parsons will cause sleepless nights for offensive coordinators.

Although the Cowboys secondary already houses a strong cornerback tandem in DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, adding Shavon Revel profiles as a plus addition, as he earned an 87.5 PFF man coverage grade over the last two seasons. With Bland entering a contract year and Diggs hampered by injuries, the