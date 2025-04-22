The five best role players in the 2025 NFL Draft

Savion Williams is an offensive chess piece: Whether it be as a receiver, runner, returner or even Wildcat quarterback, the TCU wideout just needs the ball in his hands.



While the NFL Draft is where franchises find their next cornerstone players, it’s also a place where teams locate guys that fit very specific roles.

None of the following five players is likely to hear their name called in the first two rounds of the draft, but each could make an impact in a specialized role for the right team.

Williams should be seen less as a pure wide receiver and more as an offensive chess piece in the mold of Cordarrelle Patterson. Williams tallied 322 rushing yards this past season, 137 more than any other FBS receiver. He also forced 18 missed tackles after the catch which was 12th among Power Four wideouts. He can take handoffs, Wildcat quarterback snaps or be used in jump-ball situations after catching 89% of his contested targets. Williams also began his career as a return specialist for the Horned Frogs, a role he can pick back up in the NFL.

Stutsman is a thumping, downhill linebacker who struggles when forced to backpedal in coverage. His 86 run-defense stops since 2023 are 11 more than any other Power Four linebacker, while his 30 pressures are tied for 13th. Stutsman has just a 45.1 career coverage grade though, which could limit him to early downs at the next level.

Peebles’ size (6-foot-1, 289 pounds) and arm length (31.5 inches) may preclude him from ever becoming an every-down player in the NFL, but he can be a very effective designated pass-rusher at the next level. His 92.2 PFF pass-rushing grade since 2023 is nearly three points higher than any other FBS defensive tackle, while his 18.9% pass-rush win rate is over 3% higher than anyone else. Peebles may never be able to withstand double teams, but he can be a very useful penetrator due to his quickness and instincts.

Smith began his career as a wide receiver at Miami (FL) before switching to running back after he transferred to SMU. That ability as a pass catcher still showed up on tape last year as he led all FBS running backs with a 90.8 PFF receiving grade. Smith doesn’t have the frame (5-foot-10, 194 pounds) to be a bell cow in the league, but he has elite speed and is the best route runner at the running back position in the draft. Any team looking for a third-down receiving back should be very interested in his services on Day 3.

With there being a renaissance in how important a team’s ground game is to overall success, tight ends like Hawes will become even more crucial. He’s on the short list for the best blocking tight end in the class after posting a 74.7 PFF run-blocking grade and 74.9 PFF pass-blocking grade this past season. Hawes adds next to nothing as a receiver (just 51 career receptions), but any team looking for a true inline tight end who can almost be a third offensive tackle on the field should be examining him on Day 3.

