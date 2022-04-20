Dueling Mock Drafts: Tailgate and NFL Stock Exchange mock the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, with Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux going No. 1 overall

With the 2022 NFL Draft just around the corner, PFF's four biggest draft experts decided to go head to head in a dueling first-round mock draft.

Tailgate hosts Austin Gayle and Mike Renner take on NFL Stock Exchange‘s Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers as they alternate picks and see who can come away with the better draft. Reminder: This is what our analysts would do and not what they think general managers will do.

We start with the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 overall, where the Gators decide to go with Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson.

Editor's note: Watch the head-to-head mock draft in its entirety here.

“Through the interview process, the athletic testing, the measurables, the production — he just checks every single box.” — Austin Gayle

“There's a little more risk with Kayvon Thibodeaux, but I would bet on the explosive nature, him expanding that pass-rush toolbox a little bit more and for Jacksonville to get a guy that can be a consistent double-digit sack presence across from Josh Allen.” — Connor Rogers

“I think Kayvon Thibodeaux is far more of a project than I would want with the No. 2 overall pick, whereas Sauce Gardner slots in immediately and gives you two very long physical corners on the outside when Jeffrey Okudah comes back.” — Mike Renner

“I think it's a great fit for him to stay in Michigan there. I think he'd be an impact player on that defensive line… I just like the value of pass-rusher in this spot, and Hutchinson is not going to fall much further than the first two picks.” — Connor Rogers

I'd lean Evan Neal here, purely because he's played right tackle. They have Laremy Tunsil, and I think the tackles are close enough on the board and close enough as prospects that I don't want to flip a Charles Cross or Ickey Ekwonu… I don't want to reteach a guy how to play the right tackle position if that's what I'm drafting for.” — Mike Renner

“My argument for Ekwonu in this spot is he's such an impact run-blocker, and I just like his balance a little bit better than Evan Neal's. This was a team that could not run the football last year… and if you're rolling out there with Davis Mills — which I have no problem with after the flashes we saw last year — you have got to help the guy out.” — Connor Rogers

“I think it's a perfect landing spot for [Thibodeaux] in this defense. They need a pass-rusher opposite Carl Lawson, who's obviously coming off a monster injury, and Robert Saleh and that coaching staff is perfect for any of the ‘concerns with Thibodeaux's character' — or whatever that is. I think Thibodeaux is a phenomenal football player; the fact that he's available here at No. 4 is a sprint-the-card-in situation.” — Austin Gayle

In this trade, the Saints send Pick 16, Pick 19 and a 2023 third-rounder to the New York Jets in exchange for the fourth overall pick.

“I would sell this pick in an instant. This is the worst-case scenario for the New York Jets…Evan Neal at No. 4 to the Saints? That is a savvy move to get the Jets out of a horrible spot.”— Connor Rogers

“[The Giants] need pass protection… I get that you would love for Saquon Barkley to work out — get healthy and run behind a good offensive line and run blocking, sure, But you'd also love for Daniel Jones to work.” — Mike Renner

“It makes sense for [the Giants], right. Especially if you are looking at an overall draft plan … Because if you take the offensive tackle here, you eliminate the threat of Carolina potentially taking an offensive tackle right after you before you pick again at No. 7.” — Trevor Sikkema

“Ikcey is one of the best run-blocking offensive tackles in the class. And Carolina, as bad as they need quarterback, their offensive line is one of the worst in the NFL… If they have to stay put at No. 6, getting Ickey Ekwonu at No. 6 I think would be a slam-dunk, and then maybe trading a late Day 3 pick for Baker Mayfield.” — Austin Gayle

In this trade, the Vikings send Pick 12 and Pick 46 to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Pick 6, Pick 137 and Pick 144.

“The upside that we saw [from Stingley] in 2019 as a true freshman? Yes, I'm there. I'm there on him. I would be taking Derek Stingley here.” — Trevor Sikkema

“[James] Bradberry‘s not going to be there that long. With that contract, they're looking to get out from that already this offseason but no takers… Once you've got past protecting Daniel Jones with that fifth overall pick, there's not a single other position on this roster where I'm really haggling over need. You're not in a position to do that as a roster. So, best player.” — Mike Renner

“The no-brainer of the draft. It's got to be Sauce Gardner. This is a scheme-fit dream for the Giants under Wink Martindale.” — Connor Rogers

“If Williams doesn't get hurt in the National Championship, I think he's the No. 1 wide receiver across the board… He's the best mover in this class, he's got the best speed in this class, and I still think he's got a lot of untapped potential.” — Austin Gayle

“They need guys. I know they're not thinking they're going to win a lot this year, but man, how do you go into camp with that wide receiver trio and expect to do anything at this point? I look at Garrett Wilson's floor, and I'd be really, really comfortable with that… I think he would be able to come in and fill the hole left by Calvin Ridley and maybe even offer you a little bit more after the catch right away.” — Connor Rogers

“I like Travon Walker off the board here at No. 9, even though I have [George] Karlaftis ranked ahead of Travon Walker… I do think you're betting on the freakier traits. I'm in on developing Travon Walker in Seattle.” — Austin Gayle

NFL STOCK EXCHANGE: EDGE JERMAINE JOHNSON II, FLORIDA STATE

“I love this pick for Seattle. They'll value that 10-yard split for him a lot.” — Connor Rodgers

“Drake London, the USC wide receiver, complementing Elijah Moore and giving Zach Wilson hopefully fewer excuses in the Big Apple.” — Austin Gayle

“They need an above-the-rim target. They were abysmal in contested catches last year. Zach Wilson needs that kind of help — we know that, we've seen his style of play. I would roll with Drake London here at No. 10.” — Connor Rodgers

“I think Pick 13 is the absolute floor for Kyle Hamilton in the actual draft, but 11 is where I start to feel comfortable taking him and considering the positional value.” — Austin Gayle

“They need wide receiver badly, they really do. And you can never have too much explosiveness and speed. [Williams] and Terry McLaurin in the same offense with a guy like Antonio Gibson…Let's give Carson Wentz some weapons here and see what we can do in Washington.” — Trevor Sikkema

“No one is talking about receiver to the Minnesota Vikings at 12. Adam Thielen getting older, you're going to have to pay Justin Jefferson a billion dollars here in a couple of years. I don't hate receiver. I think give them more weapons — throw the kitchen sink at the playmakers.” — Austin Gayle

“I think that their best bet [in this mock draft] would probably be going Malik Willis at 12…Bernhard Raimann or Trevor Penning — it's not like we're choosing a sure-fire offensive tackle. These are developmental dudes anyways. So, I guess you may as well take the developmental dude at quarterback.” — Trevor Sikkema

“The Texans need lime-of-scrimmage players because of their lack of line-of-scrimmage players… If you're trying to change the culture of your locker room: Evan Neal, George Karlaftis — it's tough to go wrong with those two guys.” — Mike Renner

“I would roll with Justin Hamilton. Houston just lost Justin Reid to the Chiefs, and they need help on the back end just as much as they need help on the front end.” — Connor Rodgers

“McDuffie is super athletic, probably the smoothest corner in this draft class… He can slot in the slot and has the sort of playstyle to fit in there when [Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey] are healthy… If they're not, he can also fill in at outside corner.” — Mike Renner

“I'd go with Jordan Davis, right? Just get a mammoth in the middle, that Vince Wilfork type of player in the middle that is just gonna eat so many blockers and open up so much for the rest of your scheme.” — Connor Rodgers

“I think it's either between Davis or Devonte Wyatt, truthfully. I just think DT is what the Eagles do, where they invest. And those are two damn good DTs — very athletic. I think Jordan Davis is probably where I lean.” — Mike Renner

“That quick-twitch athleticism. Such a smart player that's super-, hyper-aware in zone. I think that he would come in there and give that Eagles corner group a little bit of a youth infusion. So, it would be really tough for me if I'm Philly to pass on him.” — Connor Rodgers

“I think we pass on quarterback here. You got a wide receiver-, OT-needy team behind you. And I think the difference between an Olave and whoever else is going to be on the board next at wide receiver next is probably smaller than Raimann and the next OT.” — Mike Renner

“You got your wide receiver. You feel like edge is the top of your needs, even with Carl Lawson coming back. So, this is the spot where you're willing to gamble a little more and bet on Walker's traits.” — Connor Rodgers

“Smooth mover. Efficient feet. Good speed. A complement to Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. This is a dream scenario.” — Austin Gayle

“I think that Chris Olave on the other side of some Justin Herbert deep balls would be a thing of beauty.” — Trevor Sikkema

“To me, I would consider Andrew Booth here… I think the wide receiver corps is still young enough that you hope and pray for development and not necessarily need to take a wide receiver in the first round for the third straight year.” — Mike Renner

“I love Devonte Wyatt. I think that he is a fantastic player. And if Jordan Davis was not in this class, if Devonte Wyatt was even at a different school other than Georgia, I think we're talking about Devonte Wyatt as a much higher pick.” — Trevor Sikkema

“I like Lewis Cine here because you have Daniel Sorensen penciled in as one of your starting safeties possibly. That's worrisome to me: You got from Malcolm Jenkins and Marcus Williams to now Marcus Maye and Daniel Sorensen. I would rather lean safety here.” — Mike Renner

“For me, this would be down to Devin Lloyd and Tyler Linderbaum, with Dax Hill or Lewis Cine being kind of those dark horse guys in this spot because they do need a safety, and I'm pretty high on both those players. But I'd rather get a real, true top-20 kind of impact talent in this spot.” — Connor Rodgers

“Mike Tomlin's not going anywhere. You have some stability there. You've got a really good receiving corps. The offensive line isn't great, but it's a lot better situation than Carolina. I think it's a huge win for Malik Willis.” — Austin Gayle

“I think [Raimann] and Tyler Smith are both going to be left tackles, but I think there's less of a transition to playing NFL left tackle for Raimann next year.” — Connor Rodgers

“I Devin Lloyd at 21 makes a lot of sense.” — Austin Gayle

“I think Devin Lloyd is interesting for the Patriots, right? They often go for heavier linebackers, guys who play closer to the box, guys who crash down… Lloyd doesn't feel like the type of linebacker the Patriots have traditionally drafted, but I do feel like the game is changing.” — Trevor Sikkema

“I think Tyler Smith is a better tackle prospect than [Trevor] Penning… I think he has more functional athleticism and functional strength on a football field that translates, and he's obviously much younger.” — Mike Renner

“I think it would be absolutely silly for them to pass on Treylon Burks.” — Trevor Sikkema

“Even though he's an older prospect, he's an insane athlete. And I think he has a better pass-rushing ability than Jordan Davis. That's exactly what they're looking for on the DI front.” — Austin Gayle

“I want to help out Kyler Murray. I want to help out the run game. I want to get better on the interior offensive line.” — Connor Rodgers

“I think he is going in the top-10… I think there’s a really good chance he goes in that 8-10 range, but obviously PFF, or me and Mike a little bit more specifically, are a little lower on Johnson than the media.” — Austin Gayle

“They’d like the flexibility of a long-term tackle… I think Kenyon Green is an NFL guard strictly. So, as much as I like him there for 2022, I like the long-term outlook for Tyler Smith, playing guard then flexing out to tackle down the road.” — Connor Rodgers

“The guard position is just a disaster for them right now, honestly, with what they’ve thrown out the past year. Now, they signed Rodger Safford, but he’s 34 or 35, so that might not be the answer.” — Mike Renner

“I think he’s one of the more underrated players in this draft class… He’s a little bit reckless right now. He’s reckless in how he tackles… He’s not as controlled as you want, but he’s got really good athleticism, and I think he’s got good instincts too, so if you get this guy some snaps under his belt, I think you’re going to get a damn good corner.” — Trevor Sikkema

“Pair Travis Jones with Jeffery Simmons, and that's a tough defensive line. They stunt, they slant and they create a lot of havoc. Travis Jones can actually move for a nose tackle. He could be a big value pick for that defense, should they choose to go that route.” — Mike Renner

“This is Mike Vrabel's guy. Spittin' vinegar, easts a bowl of nails for breakfast without any milk, to quote Spongebob… I feel like he's a Tennessee Titan through and through.” — Trevor Sikkema

“I think, for their defense, it just fits more with how aggressive they are, how much you get matched, iso-man with your secondary. And he can do that in his sleep. He’s the best at that within this safety class.” — Mike Renner

“You put Travis Jones next to Vita Vea, you talk about it similarly to the way the boys talked about Travis Jones being next to Jeffrey Simmons.” — Trevor Sikkema

“I'd go either Skyy Moore or George Pickens. I don't think you can go wrong with either… It's a toss-up in my eyes in terms of what is going to fit their offense better.” — Mike Renner

“Dax is a difference-making kind of player that can do everything in the secondary for you.” — Connor Rogers

“Burks is falling way further than he’s going to… We are planting our flag on Burks not being ‘the guy.'… We’re going Pickens.” — Austin Gayle

“I have one stipulation here for these two picks: One of them is going to be George Pickens.” — Trevor Sikkema

“Honestly, Penning’s going to go a lot higher. Don’t be overconfident in our own evaluation of Penning. We’re lower on him, obviously.” — Austin Gayle

“I was talking about Karlaftis at No. 9. I was talking about Karlaftis to the Seattle Seahawks in the top 10, and we’re getting him off the board at No. 30.” — Trevor Sikkema

“Linderbaum’s too perfect… Too perfect a scheme fit”— Mike Renner

“Getting them an interior offensive lineman… You attack the offseason the way you needed to, getting Kenyon Green there. That is a job well done for the Cincinnati Bengals.” — Trevor Sikkema

“Draft a quarterback, give him a redshirt year behind Jared Goff because you’re too good of a team to draft next year — you’re not going to be in the quarterback class next year. Sure you can build this great roster and try to find one, but again, you’re Detroit: You’re just not going be a destination franchise more likely than not. Draft a quarterback here, develop it, you get the fifth-year option at Pick 32.” — Mike Renner

“They need a linebacker like they need oxygen, and a damn good one is staring them in the face. And you get him for five years.” — Connor Rodgers