2025 NFL Three-Round Mock Draft: WR/CB Travis Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders go No. 1 and No. 2, New York Giants get their future QB

As the college football regular season has come to a close, we now have a much clearer picture of which prospects are most likely to hear their names called in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft — and in what order.

However, with nearly 300 prospects already featured on PFF’s big board, it’s time to expand beyond a single round. For this mock draft, we’re taking it three rounds deep to provide a more comprehensive look at how teams could approach the draft.

ROUND 1

1. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: WR/CB TRAVIS HUNTER, COLORADO

With Walker Little’s contract extension, the Jaguars are no longer in dire need of an offensive tackle at the top of the draft, giving them the flexibility to select the best player available. In our estimation, that player is the two-way phenom Travis Hunter.

Hunter has been nothing short of exceptional, earning the second-highest coverage grade among FBS cornerbacks and boasting the fifth-highest grade among wide receivers. The ideal approach would be to play Hunter as a full-time cornerback while incorporating occasional reps at wide receiver each week.

2. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: QB SHEDEUR SANDERS, COLORADO

Though quarterback Aidan O’Connell managed to get the Raiders in range for an upset in Kansas City this week, all indications point toward the team selecting a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders stands out as the most pro-ready quarterback in this class, earning high passing grades in each of the last two seasons and excelling under pressure with one of the highest passing grades in those situations — though he does tend to take a lot of sacks. While his arm strength might not be elite, Sanders is a polished passer the Raiders can put their faith in.

3. NEW YORK GIANTS: QB CAM WARD, MIAMI

Ward does come with some concerns, as his turnover-worthy play percentage has been high throughout his five seasons as a starter — though his 2.6% mark in 2024 marks the lowest of his career. However, he also has a knack for delivering big-time throws and the talent to execute them. For the Giants, Ward offers a higher passing ceiling than they’ve had since Eli Manning's tenure.

4. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: WR TETAIROA McMILLAN, ARIZONA

This pick might be surprising since it’s not an offensive lineman, but with over $115 million in projected effective cap space, the Patriots have the financial flexibility to address the offensive line with quality veterans in free agency. That could allow them to prioritize a high-ceiling pass catcher like Tetairoa McMillan at the top of the draft. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound receiver showcases shades of Mike Evans and Drake London, with smooth movements for his size and exceptionally strong hands.

5. CAROLINA PANTHERS: DI MASON GRAHAM, MICHIGAN

The Panthers appear to be in a best-case scenario when it comes to long-term team building. If you can endure the losses, there’s promise in the coaching staff, the young roster and especially in quarterback Bryce Young. Next season, star defensive tackle Derrick Brown will return, and pairing him with Mason Graham would create a nightmare matchup for interior offensive lines to handle.

6. NEW YORK JETS: CB WILL JOHNSON, MICHIGAN

If the Jets lose D.J. Reed in free agency, addressing the cornerback position in the draft will become a priority. They could fill that need by selecting one of the top prospects in this class despite his injury struggles in 2024. When fully healthy, Johnson's rare combination of size and stickiness in coverage rivals any cornerback prospect from the past five years.

7. TENNESSEE TITANS: T KELVIN BANKS JR., TEXAS

Banks would mark the third offensive lineman selected by the Titans in the first round in as many years, but it might be exactly what they need. Adding Banks would allow Tennessee to shift J.C. Latham back to his more natural position at right tackle, providing an upgrade over Nicholas Petit-Frere and solidifying the line.

8. CLEVELAND BROWNS: T WILL CAMPBELL, LSU

Of all the disappointments for the Browns this season, their offensive line has been the most surprising. While their ideal starting five has been serviceable when fully healthy, it hasn’t resembled the dominant unit of years past. With offensive tackle Jedrick Wills set to hit free agency and guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller aging into their 30s and nearing free agency the following year, the Browns need reinforcements. Campbell offers one of the highest ceilings among blockers in this class and could thrive as a full-time guard at the next level.

9. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: EDGE ABDUL CARTER, PENN STATE

The Saints defense needs athletic upgrades along their defensive line heading into the offseason, and Carter fits the mold perfectly. A former linebacker turned edge rusher, he brings elite first-step explosiveness and bend, making him one of the top speed rushers in this draft class.

10. CINCINNATI BENGALS: S MALAKI STARKS, GEORGIA

Geno Stone hasn’t delivered the expected upgrade on the back end for the Bengals, and their defense—plagued by injuries—has regressed significantly in 2024. Enter Starks, a safety with elite football IQ, athleticism, and ball skills, who can restore the scheme-changing versatility Cincinnati lost with Jessie Bates’ departure.

11. CHICAGO BEARS: EDGE JALON WALKER, GEORGIA

Walker has served as a linebacker/edge rusher hybrid for Georgia in recent seasons, but his primary strength lies in his pass-rushing ability. His 80.9 pass-rush grade is his highest of any defensive facet, and he brings top-tier athleticism to the position, even with the somewhat limited length for pass-rushing.

12. MIAMI DOLPHINS: EDGE NIC SCOURTON, TEXAS A&M

It pains me to say this because I love both of these players, but with Jaelan Phillips now suffering two season-ending lower body injuries and Bradley Chubb turning 29 next season while coming off an ACL tear, the Dolphins must continue bolstering their edge depth beyond rookie Chop Robinson. Scourton brings a versatile skill set with a deep pass-rush repertoire and the ability to play both inside and outside, thanks to his solid NFL-ready frame.

13. DALLAS COWBOYS: RB ASHTON JEANTY, BOISE STATE

Cowboys fans may not initially favor drafting a running back in the first round, but considering the organization’s historical emphasis on the position (e.g., Ezekiel Elliott’s selection) and their struggles on the ground this season, it’s a realistic option. The prospect of drafting a player with one of the best rushing seasons in college football history might be hard to pass up. That said, the interior defensive line could also be in play if the Cowboys identify a player they believe can provide immediate impact at that position.

14. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: T AIREONTAE ERSERY, MINNESOTA

With Trent Williams advancing in age, Aaron Banks set to hit free agency and Colton McKivitz‘s contract expiring in 2026, the 49ers could proactively address their offensive line needs by selecting the massive 6-foot-6, 330-pound Aireontae Ersery. Boasting an impressive blend of size and explosiveness, Ersery offers positional versatility to play both tackle and guard, making him a valuable developmental piece for San Francisco's future.

15. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: TE TYLER WARREN, PENN STATE

The Colts may not have a perfect roster, but they have several pieces trending in the right direction, including quarterback Anthony Richardson. One clear area for improvement is tight end, and this draft class offers two first-round caliber options. Tyler Warren stands out as the bigger of the two, capable of excelling as both a blocker and a strong receiver, making him an ideal fit to complement Richardson's development.

16. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: DI WALTER NOLEN, OLE MISS

Buccaneers fans might initially question drafting a defensive tackle, given the presence of Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey. However, Nolen is more than just a traditional tackle—he's a former 5-star defensive lineman with elite athletic potential at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds. His blend of burst and physicality allows him to line up as a 4i or 5-tech defensive end, making him an excellent fit to bolster the Buccaneers' pass rush, a critical area of need.

17. LOS ANGELES RAMS: CB BENJAMIN MORRISON, NOTRE DAME

Hip injuries can be particularly concerning for cornerbacks, which might cause Morrison to slide out of the first round if his medical evaluations don't check out as hoped. However, when healthy, Morrison's on-field performance consistently showcases first-round caliber talent.

18. ARIZONA CARDINALS: EDGE JACK SAWYER, OHIO STATE

For the second consecutive season, Sawyer has earned an overall grade above 89.0, solidifying himself as one of the most well-rounded edge prospects in this class. At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, he brings an impressive blend of size and skill, with run-defense grades above 86.0 and pass-rush grades above 80.0 in each of the past two seasons. While the Cardinals drafted Darius Robinson last year, Robinson is more of an interior presence. Sawyer would complement him perfectly as a true edge defender alongside Zaven Collins.

19. ATLANTA FALCONS: EDGE JAMES PEARCE JR., TENNESSEE

Despite selecting three defensive linemen in last year’s draft, the Falcons are still in need of a true difference-maker off the edge, particularly one with speed-rush capabilities. Pearce offers a high ceiling in that role, showcasing elite burst as a stand-up linebacker type of pass rusher. His strides in run defense have alleviated previous strength concerns from 2023, making him a more complete prospect who can immediately impact Atlanta's pass-rush rotation.

20. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: T CAMERON WILLIAMS, TEXAS

Williams has had his share of penalties this season as a first-year starter, but his potential is undeniable. Much like Amarius Mims was viewed last year, Williams is a right tackle prospect with limited experience but an impressive athletic ceiling, excellent arm length and prototypical size. With proper development, he has the tools to become a high-level starter in the NFL.

21. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: WR LUTHER BURDEN III, MISSOURI

What a perfect pairing this could be. Terry McLaurin is flourishing with Jayden Daniels at quarterback, but the Commanders still lack consistent, high-end receiving options beyond their top target. Luther Burden's 2024 campaign may have been quieter, but that seemed more a reflection of the offense he was in rather than any issues with his skill set. After Washington missed out on adding Brandon Aiyuk last offseason, Burden could be an outstanding alternative and a long-term complement to McLaurin.

22. HOUSTON TEXANS: T WYATT MILUM, WVU

Milum has served as the left tackle for the Mountaineers, but his lack of ideal arm length for the tackle position suggests a potential move to guard at the next level. This transition would suit the Texans well, as they have one of the league's weakest interior offensive lines this season.

23. DENVER BRONCOS: TE COLSTON LOVELAND, MICHIGAN

Loveland hasn’t had his most productive season, largely due to the Wolverines’ offensive struggles, but the 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end remains an exceptional receiving threat for his position. He’s versatile, excelling in line, in the slot and even as an outside receiver. His skill set makes him a perfect addition to the Broncos’ passing attack, providing a dynamic weapon to elevate their offense.

24. BALTIMORE RAVENS: EDGE SHEMAR STEWART, TEXAS A&M

The Ravens could find themselves in need of a young pass rusher, depending on their long-term outlook for Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, both of whom are set to hit free agency in 2026. At 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, former five-star recruit Justin Stewart brings Jadeveon Clowney-like traits to the table. He’s an explosive run defender with promising pass-rush potential, particularly in speed-to-power situations.

25. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DI KENNETH GRANT, MICHIGAN

This pick isn’t about stereotypes, even though Jim Harbaugh recruited and developed Grant at Michigan and once called him a “gift from the football gods.” It just makes sense. Harbaugh prioritizes strength in the trenches, and with Khalil Mack and Poona Ford — key contributors to the Chargers' strong run defense — set to hit free agency, reinforcements are needed.

Grant isn’t your typical 335-pound defensive tackle; he’s more athletic than most at his size and has earned an impressive 87.5 run-defense grade this season.

26. PITTSBURGH STEELERS: CB JAHDAE BARRON, TEXAS

Joey Porter Jr. has had a tough season, earning a 47.5 coverage grade through 13 weeks—fourth worst in the league among corners with 200-plus coverage snaps. On top of that, he leads the league in penalties at his position with 13.

The Steelers lack depth at outside corner, making it imperative to consider reinforcements if Porter continues to struggle into 2025. Texas’ Jahdae Barron could be a perfect fit. Barron has excelled at safety, slot corner and outside corner during his collegiate career and earned a stellar 90.9 coverage grade in 2024 while primarily playing on the outside.

27. GREEN BAY PACKERS: CB SHAVON REVEL, EAST CAROLINA

Revel’s draft stock will largely hinge on how well his knee heals following an ACL tear earlier this season. While his tape reveals some inexperience and inconsistencies that will require development at the next level, his starting-caliber size, speed and ball skills make him a worthwhile first-round prospect.

28. MINNESOTA VIKINGS: CB TREY AMOS, OLE MISS

Amos deserves more recognition in the 2025 cornerback class. At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, the aggressive outside cornerback combines long arms with physicality in coverage, earning an 81.7 coverage grade and tying for the eighth-most forced incompletions (13) in the FBS. With Byron Murphy, Stephon Gilmore, Shaquill Griffin and Fabian Moreau all set to hit free agency in 2025, Amos could be a smart addition to bolster the secondary.

29. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: ED MYKEL WILLIAMS, GEORGIA

This pick feels almost inevitable, even in December. With Brandon Graham set to retire and Josh Sweat heading into free agency, the Eagles will need reinforcements on the edge. While Nolan Smith is seeing increased snaps and Jalyx Hunt was added last season, adding another Georgia Bulldog to this defense feels fitting. Williams hasn’t fully unlocked his pass-rush potential yet, despite his impressive athletic traits and long arms, but at worst, he’s a stout and reliable run defender who fits perfectly into the Eagles’ defensive line philosophy.

30. BUFFALO BILLS: LB JIHAAD CAMPBELL, ALABAMA

The Bills are a well-rounded team poised for a Super Bowl run this season. But looking ahead, investing in a linebacker early in the draft could be a wise move. Matt Milano remains one of the league’s best linebackers when healthy, but he’s now over 30 and has missed significant time in consecutive seasons due to injuries. Campbell, at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, is built like a prototypical NFL linebacker, with the speed and blitzing ability to thrive in Buffalo's defense while providing a future anchor for the unit.

31. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: OT JOSH SIMMONS, OHIO STATE

The Chiefs boast the best interior blocking grade in the NFL, but their offensive tackles have struggled, ranking 30th in the league. Before a season-ending knee injury, Simmons was producing first-round caliber tape and could provide a much-needed boost to Kansas City’s offensive line. With Kingsley Suamataia looking raw and inconsistent in his appearances this season, the Chiefs would be wise to secure high-quality insurance at tackle to protect Patrick Mahomes and maintain their offensive dominance.

32. DETROIT LIONS: OL GREY ZABEL, NORTH DAKOTA STATE

This pick feels quintessentially Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell. Kevin Zeitler and Graham Glasgow are nearing the twilight of their careers, and while Frank Ragnow’s toughness has kept him on the field, he’s dealt with a series of injuries over the last five years.

Enter Zabel, who embodies the grit and resilience Detroit values. A three-time state champion in high school and a standout at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, Zabel plays tackle but likely projects to move inside, similar to Graham Barton. With NFL-caliber grip strength, football IQ, mobility, and toughness, Zabel is the perfect fit for the Lions’ trenches and screams “Detroit Lion.”

ROUND 2

33. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: WR EMEKA EGBUKA, OHIO STATE

34. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: RB OMARION HAMPTON, NORTH CAROLINA

35. NEW YORK GIANTS: CB DARIEN PORTER, IOWA STATE

36. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: OG TYLER BOOKER, ALABAMA

37. CHICAGO BEARS (VIA CAR): DT T.J. SANDERS, SOUTH CAROLINA

38. NEW YORK JETS: QB JALEN MILROE, ALABAMA

39. TENNESSEE TITANS: WR ISAIAH BOND, TEXAS

40. CLEVELAND BROWNS: RB QUINSHON JUDKINS, OHIO STATE

41. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: DT TYLIEK WILLIAMS, OHIO STATE

42. CINCINNATI BENGALS: ED PRINCELY UMANMIELEN, OLE MISS

43. CHICAGO BEARS: OG JONAH SAVANIIAEA, ARIZONA

44. MIAMI DOLPHINS: CB ZY ALEXANDER, LSU

45. DALLAS COWBOYS: ED MIKE GREEN, MARSHALL

46. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: ED DONOVAN EZEIRUAKU, BOSTON COLLEGE

47. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: S KAMARI RAMSEY, USC

48. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: LB CHRIS PAUL JR., OLE MISS

49. CAROLINA PANTHERS (VIA LAR): WR ELIC AYOMANOR, STANFORD

50. ARIZONA CARDINALS: DT OMARR NORMAN-LOTT, TENNESSEE

51. ATLANTA FALCONS: TE GUNNAR HELM, TEXAS

52. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: S/LB NICK EMMANWORI, SOUTH CAROLINA

53. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: ED LANDON JACKSON, ARKANSAS

54. HOUSTON TEXANS: DT ALFRED COLLINS, TEXAS

55. DENVER BRONCOS: S XAVIER WATTS, NOTRE DAME

56. BALTIMORE RAVENS: OG TATE RATLEDGE, GEORGIA

57. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: RB KALEB JOHNSON, IOWA

58. PITTSBURGH STEELERS: WR XAVIER RESTREPO, MIAMI

59. GREEN BAY PACKERS: DT DEONE WALKER, KENTUCKY

60 .BUFFALO BILLS (VIA MIN): ED ASHTON GILLOTTE, LOUISVILLE

61. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: WR TRE HARRIS, OLE MISS

62 .BUFFALO BILLS: ED LT OVERTON, ALABAMA

63 .KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: RB DYLAN SAMPSON, TENNESSEE

64. DETROIT LIONS: ED JARED IVEY, OLE MISS

ROUND 3

65. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: OG DONOVAN JACKSON, OHIO STATE

66. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: S/CB SEBASTIAN CASTRO, IOWA

67. NEW YORK GIANTS: WR JACK BECH, TCU

68. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: ED J.T. TUIMOLOAU, OHIO STATE

69. CAROLINA PANTHERS: ED KYLE KENNARD, SOUTH CAROLINA

70. NEW YORK JETS: TE ELI STOWERS, VANDERBILT

71. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (VIA TEN): DT DONTAY CORLEONE, CINCINNATI

72. CLEVELAND BROWNS: QB DREW ALLAR, PENN STATE

73. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: WR KYREN LACY, LSU

74. CINCINNATI BENGALS: DT DERRICK HARMON, OREGON

75. CHICAGO BEARS: CB MAXWELL HAIRSTON, KENTUCKY

76. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA MIA): LB JEFFREY BASSA, OREGON

77. DALLAS COWBOYS: DT DARRELL JACKSON JR., FLORIDA STATE

78. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: DT SIMEON BARROW JR,, MIAMI

79. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: CB MELLO DOTSON, KANSAS

80. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: S LATHAN RANSOM, OHIO STATE

81. LOS ANGELES RAMS: OT MARCUS MBOW, PURDUE

82. ARIZONA CARDINALS: OT JOSH CONERLY JR., OREGON

83. ATLANTA FALCONS: S JONAS SANKER, VIRGINIA

84. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: S KEVIN WINSTON JR., PENN STATE

85. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: TE MASON TAYLOR, LSU

86. HOUSTON TEXANS: OL CHARLES GRANT, WILLIAMS & MARY

87. DENVER BRONCOS: ED Quandarrius Robinson, ALABAMA

88. BALTIMORE RAVENS: RB TREVEYON HENDERSON, OHIO STATE

89. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: TE HAROLD FANNIN JR., BOWLING GREEN

90. PITTSBURGH STEELERS: OT ARMAND MEMBOU, MISSOURI

91. GREEN BAY PACKERS: RB KYLE MONANGAI, RUTGERS

92. MINNESOTA VIKINGS: S BILLY BOWMAN JR., OKLAHOMA

93. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: WR KOBE HUDSON, UCF

94. BUFFALO BILLS: CB AZAREYE’H THOAMS, FLORIDA STATE

95. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: ED Josaiah Stewart, MICHIGAN

96. DETROIT LIONS: WR JALEN ROYALS, UTAH STATE

(COMP) 97. MIAMI DOLPHINS: WR TORY HORTON, COLORADO STATE

(COMP) 98. MIAMI DOLPHINS: S ANDREW MUKUBA, TEXAS

(COMP) 99. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: WR EVAN STEWART, OREGON

(COMP) 100. LOS ANGELES RAMS: LB BARRETT CARTER, CLEMSON

(COMP) 101. MINNESOTA VIKINGS: RB BAYSHUL TUTEN, VIRGINIA TECH