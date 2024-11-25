2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three quarterbacks go in the top 10, including Shedeur Sanders to the New York Giants

• Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter goes to the Jaguars at No. 1 overall: The silver lining to a tough season for Jacksonville could be landing arguably the most unique draft prospect in over a decade.

As the 2025 NFL Draft inches closer, it’s time to unveil our latest first-round mock draft. With an updated draft order and evolving team needs, we’re breaking down how the first round could unfold if the draft were held today.

This mock includes both New York teams selecting potential franchise quarterbacks and a couple of surprise picks in the latter half of the first round.

Here’s my projection for Round 1 as we head toward the offseason.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

The silver lining to a tough season for Jacksonville could be landing arguably the most unique draft prospect in over a decade. Travis Hunter has been phenomenal on both sides of the ball, earning an 87.3 PFF receiving grade while averaging 2.47 yards per route run. He has posted an 89.6 PFF coverage grade on defense, recording a combined eight pass breakups and interceptions.

2. New York Giants: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

By the time the draft arrives, the New York Giants could end up with the top overall pick, especially after transitioning to Tommy DeVito at quarterback. Currently slated to pick second, they would have their choice of quarterbacks if Jacksonville holds the top spot and opts not to take one, barring a trade.

In Shedeur Sanders, the Giants would secure a prospect who has earned an elite 90.5 PFF passing grade this season, committing a turnover-worthy play on just 1.0% of his dropbacks.

3. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Cam Ward, Miami

The Raiders have likely seen enough from Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew in 2024 to determine that neither is the long-term answer at quarterback. With a top-five pick, it makes sense to target a signal-caller for the future.

Ward is on track for a career-high PFF passing grade in 2024, currently sitting at 90.6. He has also delivered a big-time throw on 6.0% of his passing attempts, showcasing his ability to make high-impact plays.

4. New England Patriots: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

The Patriots‘ first-round pick should focus on one of two positions: wide receiver or offensive tackle, either of which would provide crucial support for quarterback Drake Maye as he continues to develop.

McMillan has been a model of consistency, averaging at least 2.70 yards per route run and earning a PFF receiving grade above 80.0 in each of the past two seasons.

5. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State

Carter has impressed as a pass-rusher in each of the past two seasons, with PFF pass-rush grades above 90.0 in both 2023 and 2024. So far this season, he has racked up 39 pressures, including 13 combined sacks and quarterback hits, from 247 pass-rushing snaps.

6. Tennessee Titans: CB Will Johnson, Michigan

I’ve been intrigued enough by Will Levis’ recent performances to prioritize one of the top defensive players in this draft class over definitively replacing the former Kentucky quarterback in 2025.

Johnson stands out as a premier option, having earned a PFF coverage grade of 75.0 or better in all three of his college seasons.

7. New York Jets: QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Reports over the weekend suggest that the Jets could move on from Aaron Rodgers at quarterback in 2025. Even if Rodgers remains, the team should strongly consider drafting one of the top three quarterbacks if available when they’re on the clock.

Jalen Milroe offers a compelling option, having earned a career-high 81.6 PFF passing grade this season. He’s also a dynamic threat as a runner, as he has forced 24 missed tackles on 124 carries.

8. Cleveland Browns: DI Mason Graham, Michigan

In an ideal world, the Browns would target a quarterback here, but with the top three already off the board, it makes more sense to focus on one of the premier defensive players available with the eighth pick.

Mason Graham has been dominant this season, racking up 33 total pressures on 311 pass-rushing snaps while earning an elite 91.2 PFF run-defense grade.

9. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Scourton has been solid as a pass-rusher this season, generating 33 total pressures on 298 pass-rushing snaps. However, he was even more dominant in 2023 at Purdue, earning a stellar 90.9 PFF pass-rush grade with 42 total pressures on just 263 pass-rushing snaps.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

With Tee Higgins expected to depart this offseason, adding a new weapon for quarterback Joe Burrow is a logical route for the Bengals to explore in the first round of the 2025 draft.

Burden has been impressive this season, averaging 2.41 yards per route run. He was even better in 2023, earning an elite 91.0 PFF receiving grade while averaging 3.29 yards per route run.

11. Dallas Cowboys: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Had Mason Graham still been available here, I would have prioritized him over Jeanty. However, with Graham off the board, the Cowboys would likely look to add a dynamic playmaker to their backfield.

Jeanty has been a standout at Boise State, earning 90.0-plus PFF rushing grades in each of the past three seasons.

12. Chicago Bears: DI Kenneth Grant, Michigan

The Bears‘ defensive front has taken a big step forward in 2024, and adding premium talent on the interior could take it to another level.

Grant has earned PFF pass-rush grades above 69.0 in each of the past two seasons and has already set a career-high in defensive stops this season (19).

13. Indianapolis Colts: S Malaki Starks, Georgia

Both of the Colts‘ starting safeties have earned PFF grades below 70.0 this season, so adding a top talent like Starks could boost them on the back end.

Starks has missed just 6.3% of his tackle attempts over the past three seasons and has recorded 20 combined pass breakups and interceptions in that span.

14. Miami Dolphins: OT Will Campbell, LSU

Concerns about arm length might lead to Campbell being moved inside to guard at the next level, but I’d prefer to try him at tackle first before making that decision.

Campbell has posted a career-high 83.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024, allowing just 13 total pressures across 518 pass-blocking snaps.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Pearce was once considered the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in this draft. While there are concerns about his size at the NFL level, his pass-rushing ability and expected athletic testing should keep him in the conversation as the top edge defender in April.

Over his college career, Pearce has amassed 107 total pressures on just 498 pass-rushing snaps.

16. Los Angeles Rams: OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

With current starting left tackle Alaric Jackson set to hit free agency in 2025, the Rams could be in the market for a Day 1 starter at the position in the draft.

Before an injury sidelined him in Week 7, Simmons was enjoying a career year. He earned an impressive 86.7 PFF pass-blocking grade, allowing just two pressures—neither of which were sacks or quarterback hits—on 158 pass-blocking snaps.

17. San Francisco 49ers: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

With both Isaac Yiadom and Charvarius Ward set to become free agents in 2025, the 49ers may look to bolster their secondary through the draft.

Benjamin Morrison has impressed throughout his college career, although his 66.1 PFF coverage grade this season is his lowest at Notre Dame. He previously earned PFF coverage grades above 80.0 in both 2022 and 2023.

18. Arizona Cardinals: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Michael Wilson is a solid No. 2 wide receiver for the Cardinals, but pairing Emeka Egbuka with Marvin Harrison Jr. would give Arizona a dynamic WR1-A and WR1-B combination, creating a formidable trio.

The Ohio State standout has been remarkably consistent, averaging at least 2.00 yards per route run in all four of his college seasons.

19. Atlanta Falcons: LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

Walker projects as an edge defender in the NFL and would be a smart selection for a Falcons team that has struggled to generate pressure in 2024.

Walker has earned a PFF pass-rush grade above 80.0 in each of the past two seasons, amassing 47 pressures on just 258 pass-rushing snaps.

20. Seattle Seahawks: OT Kelvin Banks Jr, Texas

Abraham Lucas looked strong in his return from injury, but as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, the Seahawks are likely to prioritize a long-term deal for left tackle Charles Cross. Adding a starting-caliber offensive tackle in the draft would be a logical move.

Banks, a favorite of PFF college football analyst Max Chadwick, has solidified himself as one of the top tackles in this class, earning an impressive 90.5 PFF pass-blocking grade so far this season.

21. Washington Commanders: OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Both starting tackles for the Commanders have earned sub-65.0 PFF grades this season, and right tackle Andrew Wylie is set to be out of contract at the end of next season.

Ersery is having the best season of his college career as a pass-blocker, posting an impressive 81.3 PFF pass-blocking grade through the first 13 weeks of the season.

22. Houston Texans: DI Alfred Collins, Texas

Collins’ stock is on the rise, and when I watch him on film, I see a first-round talent who could address a glaring need on Houston’s defensive interior. He’s having the best season of his college career, having earned a 90.7 PFF run-defense grade and a 68.5 PFF pass-rush grade, with 14 pressures on 193 pass-rushing snaps.

23. Denver Broncos: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

The Broncos’ upcoming offseason should focus on surrounding quarterback Bo Nix with as much talent as possible. Adding a premium tight end would be a significant boost, especially considering no tight end on the current roster has more than 14 targets this season.

Loveland has been outstanding in 2024, earning an 88.0 PFF receiving grade while averaging 2.67 yards per route run.

24. Baltimore Ravens: CB Darien Porter, Iowa State

Another player whose stock continues to rise as the 2024 season winds down is Porter, a 6-foot-4 former high school track star with elite athleticism. He has earned an impressive 90.4 PFF coverage grade, allowing just four receptions in coverage all season.

Porter would form a formidable trio alongside Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey in Baltimore’s secondary.

25. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Isaiah Bond, Texas

The Chargers may have struck gold with Ladd McConkey, their second-round wide receiver from the 2024 draft, but they should consider adding another talented prospect to further bolster Justin Herbert’s offense.

Bond has been a consistent playmaker, averaging over 2.00 yards per route run in each of the past two seasons and posting an impressive 15.9 yards per catch so far in 2024.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss

Harris has been one of college football’s best receivers since transferring to Ole Miss, averaging an incredible 5.15 yards per route run this season.

The Steelers desperately need a No. 2 wide receiver to pair with George Pickens, and Harris’ big-play ability makes him a threat every time he touches the ball.

27. Green Bay Packers: DI Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

The Packers have just one interior defender with a PFF grade above 60.0 this season, making a player like Tyleik Williams a valuable addition. The Ohio State standout has consistently performed at a high level, having put up a PFF grade of 74.0 or higher in all four of his college seasons.

28. Minnesota Vikings: CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina

Byron Murphy Jr. is having the best season of his career, but cornerback remains a position of need for the Vikings. East Carolina’s Shavon Revel impressed early in the season, allowing just eight receptions over the first three weeks and earning an 87.0 PFF coverage grade before suffering a season-ending injury.

29. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia

With Josh Sweat set to become a free agent at the end of the season, edge defender is once again a position of need for the Eagles.

Williams has consistently impressed, earning PFF grades above 75.0 in each of the past two seasons. In 2024, he has stood out as a run defender, posting an elite 90.2 PFF run-defense grade.

30. Buffalo Bills: EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

Greg Rousseau is having a career year, but adding a potential star to play opposite him would significantly bolster the Bills‘ defense.

Umanmielen has been dominant this season, earning a 90.8 PFF pass-rush grade. He has racked up 41 total pressures, including 21 sacks or quarterback hits, across 234 pass-rushing snaps.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

A long-term replacement for Travis Kelce will be the go-to selection in many mock drafts for the Chiefs this offseason, and Warren could be exactly the type of target quarterback Patrick Mahomes loves in the middle of the field.

Warren has been outstanding this season, earning a 92.6 PFF receiving grade, averaging 3.12 yards per route run, and dropping just one of the 76 catchable passes thrown his way.

32. Detroit Lions: EDGE LT Overton, Alabama

Another popular projection in mock drafts will be an edge defender for the Lions, who traded for Za’Darius Smith following Aidan Hutchinson’s early-season injury.

Overton is on track for a career-best season, earning a 77.3 PFF pass-rush grade so far and tallying 31 total pressures on 218 pass-rushing snaps.