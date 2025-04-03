2025 NFL Draft: Top 10 quarterback prospects if everyone was eligible

Arch Manning is at the top: Despite only having two career starts, the Texas quarterback already has scouts drooling over his potential.



Despite only having two career starts, the Texas quarterback already has scouts drooling over his potential. DJ Lagway is second: Florida’s quarterback has ridiculous arm talent that he put on full display during his true freshman campaign.



Florida's quarterback has ridiculous arm talent that he put on full display during his true freshman campaign.

The NFL is unique to other sports leagues in that players cannot enter it until they are three years removed from high school.

What if that rule changed and players could enter the draft after playing just one year of college football? Here’s how the top 10 quarterback prospects would shake out for the 2025 NFL Draft if everybody in college football was eligible to be selected.

Note: This ranking reflects my evaluation of college quarterbacks based on their projected potential as NFL prospects, regardless of when they ultimately declare for the draft.

1. Arch Manning, Texas (2026)

This is admittedly a massive projection, as Manning has only made two starts in his collegiate career. However, teams would be hard-pressed to pass on the next in line of the greatest quarterback family in football history.