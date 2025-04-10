2025 NFL Draft: 5 schools that should produce the most draft picks

Ohio State should tie the record: A total of 15 Buckeyes should be drafted this year, which would tie the all-time record set by 2022 Georgia.



For every player in the NFL, the draft is one of the most significant moments in their playing career. A doorway is finally opened to the highest level of the sport, providing validation for the decade-plus of blood, sweat and tears to make that fantasy possible.

In two weeks, 257 collegiate players will have their dreams become a reality. It’s not just a testament to their hard work but also to the programs where they played to develop them to get to this level. With that in mind, here are the five colleges that are currently projected to have the most selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It should be no surprise that the national champs project to have the most draft picks this year. A total of 15 Buckeyes should hear their names called somewhere in the draft, which would tie 2022 Georgia for the record since the NFL draft constricted down to a seven-round format in 1994. What’s even more absurd is that eight of those players are projected to be selected in the first two rounds. The highest of which is offensive tackle Josh Simmons, whose 0.7% pressure rate allowed in 2024 led all FBS tackles.

While the Bulldogs likely won’t tie their previous record, Georgia currently projects to have 13 draft picks this April, which would be tied for fourth all-time. Three of those players are likely first-round picks in linebacker Jalon Walker, edge defender Mykel Williams and safety Malaki Starks. Of those three, Walker is the most likely to go the highest, as he could go somewhere in the top 10. The hybrid linebacker/edge rusher has elite burst and posted a 19.4% pass-rush win rate over the past two years.

Like Georgia, Texas is also projected to have 13 draft picks in 2025. The Longhorns also should have three first-rounders in offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., cornerback Jahdae Barron and wide receiver Matthew Golden. Barron was the nation’s most valuable cornerback this past season, according to PFF’s wins above average metric, while Banks led all Power-Four tackles in that same statistic. Golde,n meanwhile, is a late bloomer who turned heads with a blistering 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Dan Lanning is building an elite program in Eugene, one that produces NFL talent at a yearly rate. The Ducks project to have 11 draft picks in two weeks, which would shatter their previous record of eight set just last year. Derrick Harmon is the most likely of which to go in the first round after leading all FBS defensive tackles with 55 pressures this past season.

The Rebels should have nine players hear their names called this year, which would tie the 1968 and 1971 classes for the most in program history. Seven of those players could hear their names called on the first two days with two, Walter Nolen and Jaxson Dart, as potential first-round selections. Dart’s 91.9 passing grade in 2024 led all FBS quarterbacks, while Nolen’s 91.6 run-defense grade was second among all interior defenders in the nation.