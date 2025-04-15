2025 NFL Draft: Surprise picks for every team in the first round

Another option at No. 1 overall: The Titans are overwhelming favorites to select Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But if there’s even a slim chance they go in a different direction, Shedeur Sanders could be the surprise. He checks the three boxes head coach Brian Callahan has emphasized as priorities at quarterback: decision-making, timing and accuracy.

The rich to get richer? The 49ers already have superstar tight end George Kittle firmly entrenched in their offense, but it’s fair to wonder if Kyle Shanahan might consider adding Tyler Warren to form the league’s most intimidating 12-personnel package.

The NFL draft is full of surprises, and every year, one or two picks leave fans and analysts scratching their heads.

This mock draft embraces that chaos by assigning one out-of-left-field first-round pick to each team — selections that might not match the consensus but aren’t completely off the board. From Jaxson Dart landing in Cleveland to Shedeur Sanders headed to Tennessee, here’s a look at how Round 1 could unfold if NFL teams throw a curveball.

Jaxson Dart’s draft stock might be the toughest to pin down in this class. If the Browns view him as their guy, they could opt to wait until the top of the second round to make their move. But if they’re truly sold — especially on the back of his FBS-best 91.9 passing grade in 2024 — they might not be able to resist pulling the trigger at No. 2 overall.

The Giants face an intriguing decision at No. 3 overall. If Travis Hunter is off the board and they aren’t ready to take a quarterback, Abdul Carter seems like the logical fallback. But New York’s bigger need may actually lie on the interior, where Dexter Lawrence stands alone. Mason Graham — college football’s highest-graded defensive tackle in 2024 — could be a perfect running mate.

Lost in the conversation around New England’s needs at left tackle and wide receiver is their underwhelming backfield. Patriots running backs ranked 19th in rushing grade and 28th in yards per carry last season. Even with an improving offensive line, that’s a concern. Ashton Jeanty broke 284 tackles across three college seasons and brings a dynamic presence that could help balance the offense as the team builds around Drake Maye.

Jacksonville’s offensive line has been a weak link over the past two seasons, and with Trevor Lawrence battling injuries, reinforcing the trenches remains a priority. If Will Campbell is available and viewed as an upgrade over Walker Little, Ezra Cleveland or Anton Harrison, the Jaguars could justify making a move. Their line ranked just 23rd in PFF grade last season — far from ideal for a franchise quarterback.

Las Vegas’ much-maligned secondary will understandably draw attention in this draft, but the linebacker group also needs help. As things stand, the Raiders project to start Elandon Roberts and Devin White — with Roberts providing solid run defense but limited coverage ability and White logging fewer than 200 snaps last season in Houston. Jihaad Campbell would give Las Vegas a talented, young presence in the middle of the defense — something they currently lack.

Perhaps Aaron Glenn sees shades of Brian Branch in Malaki Starks as he works to shape the Jets' defense in his vision. With Tony Adams and newly signed Andre Cisco currently projected to start, Starks would bring a more dynamic and versatile presence to the safety position — and potentially grow into a cornerstone on the back end.

Every year, there’s at least one player who rises up draft boards thanks to a jaw-dropping combine performance that showcases rare athletic traits. In 2025, that player might be South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori. He posted a career-best 79.6 PFF grade in his final college season, and with the Panthers lacking a true starter alongside Tre’Von Moehrig, Emmanwori could be an intriguing fit.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Derek Carr’s shoulder injury, the Saints could be in the market for a quarterback. There have also been whispers about upgrading the offensive line or adding help off the edge. Another possibility? Reinforcing the interior of the defensive line with a prospect like Walter Nolen — and hoping he develops more consistently than Bryan Bresee has through his first two seasons.

Emeka Egbuka’s pro comparison in the PFF Draft Guide is Amon-Ra St. Brown. If Ben Johnson shares that evaluation, he could target Egbuka to boost a Bears offense that ranked 29th in slot receiving grade last season. Egbuka would also bring value as a willing blocker in Chicago’s retooled ground game.

Cornerback isn’t a glaring need for Dallas, but the team did lose Jourdan Lewis in free agency and doesn’t have a clear in-house replacement for his slot role. Texas’ Jahdae Barron brings over 900 snaps of experience playing inside and was the highest-graded cornerback in zone coverage across the FBS in 2024 — a skill set that would make him a strong fit in Matt Eberflus’ scheme.

Miami’s offensive line and secondary have taken hits recently, but the loss of Calais Campbell in free agency also leaves a major void in the run defense. Zach Sieler is the only returning interior lineman who earned a run-defense grade above 62.0 last season. Michigan’s Kenneth Grant — who posted an 87.5 run-defense grade in 2024 — could be a strong option to help fortify the middle.

The Colts lost center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries in free agency. They have young players like Tanor Bortolini and Dalton Tucker, who played a substantial amount last season, but they could seek an infusion of young talent to compete with them. Zabel’s versatility would give Indianapolis options as they look to sustain their traditionally strong offensive line.

If Atlanta shocks the world and selects Colston Loveland, it could signal an eventual trade of Kyle Pitts, whose PFF grades have declined in each of the past three seasons. Loveland earned an elite 90.6 receiving grade at Michigan in 2024 while playing through a shoulder injury. If fully healthy, he could offer not only a reliable receiving option but also improved blocking — a valuable asset for a team committed to a run-first identity.

Booker’s pre-draft momentum has cooled following underwhelming athletic testing, but his tape still tells a strong story. He ranked fourth among qualified FBS guards in true pass-blocking grade last season at Alabama, showing the kind of reliability the Cardinals could use. Arizona currently projects to start Isaiah Adams — who posted just a 50.3 pass-blocking grade in 2024 — at right guard.

Cincinnati ranked 27th in team rushing grade and 26th in yards after contact per attempt last season, highlighting a clear need for backfield help. North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton is a yards-after-contact machine who could provide the Bengals with much-needed offensive balance. With buzz growing around Hampton as a potential first-round pick, Cincinnati could be the team that makes that surprise move.

If Will Johnson is still on the board when Seattle is on the clock, the Seahawks could give serious thought to addressing their secondary — even with clear needs on offense. Keeping Devon Witherspoon in the slot means finding another outside corner to pair with Tariq Woolen, and Johnson fits the bill. While he has some lingering injury concerns, his 91.3 career coverage grade shows he’s capable of playing at an elite level when healthy.

Tampa Bay moved Christian Izien to safety last season, but his PFF grade dropped nearly 10 points from his impressive rookie campaign as a slot defender. Drafting Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts would allow Antoine Winfield Jr. to move freely around the formation while giving the Bucs a true ball hawk on the back end, as Watts racked up 13 interceptions over the past two seasons.

Most of the focus on Denver’s draft needs has centered on the offense, but cornerback could also be in play. Riley Moss earned just a 56.0 coverage grade last season and struggled in several high-profile matchups. Ole Miss’ Trey Amos brings versatility and physicality to the position and is coming off a career-best 85.6 coverage grade in 2024.

The Steelers don’t lack deep threats with DK Metcalf and George Pickens on the roster, but their passing game could use more variety. Pittsburgh’s receivers ranked just 24th in yards after catch per reception last season, and adding a player like Luther Burden III would provide a much-needed spark. Burden ranked among the top four FBS wideouts in both yards after catch and missed tackles forced over the past two seasons.

The Chargers got solid contributions from late-round picks Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart at cornerback last season and added Donte Jackson in free agency, but depth remains a concern. A speedy zone coverage specialist like Maxwell Hairston could be an appealing option in Round 1. Over the past two seasons, Hairston posted an excellent 81.0 coverage grade in Cover-3 and Quarters — the two coverages Los Angeles leans on most.

After three underwhelming seasons, former first-rounder Quay Walker could be on the trade block during draft weekend. If Green Bay moves on, they'll need a new starter next to Edgerrin Cooper — and Knight could be a strong fit. His skill set as a weak-side linebacker pairs well with Cooper, especially after earning an elite 92.4 coverage grade over the past two seasons.

Schwesinger’s athleticism and versatility would likely appeal to Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Andrew Van Ginkel and Blake Cashman both have contracts that expire within the next two years. Schwesinger is a speedy tackling machine at linebacker, but he also posted a 90.0 pass-rush grade in his lone season as a starter at UCLA.

Houston could use a consistent run-stuffer who thrives in even fronts, and Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams fits that mold. Williams ranked eighth among all qualified FBS defensive tackles with an 88.6 run-defense grade in 2024, while the Texans’ interior defensive line finished 28th in that same metric. It might be a slight reach at No. 25 overall, but Williams’ skill set would align well with Houston’s defensive needs.

While the Rams boast Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, they lack proven depth off the edge beyond him and Byron Young. James Pearce Jr. would be a strong fit as an explosive stand-up rusher, having tallied 107 pressures and 21 sacks over the past two seasons. Adding Pearce would give Los Angeles another dynamic piece to bolster its already ascending defensive front.

If there were full confidence in his recovery from hip surgery, Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison would likely be a first-round pick. He earned an elite 90.5 coverage grade over three seasons in South Bend — an especially impressive mark given Notre Dame’s frequent use of man coverage. Adding Morrison to a secondary that already features Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey could make life difficult for opposing offenses.

It’s widely expected that Detroit will target edge help early in the draft, but if no edge prospect stands out at No. 28, they could pivot to the interior. South Carolina’s T.J. Sanders, who earned an 81.9 pass-rush grade in 2024, offers disruptive ability from the inside and could be a strong complement to D.J. Reader and Alim McNeill. He may start as a passing-down specialist but has the tools to grow into an every-down contributor.

Adding another weapon like Jayden Higgins — who earned a perfect 99.9 intermediate receiving grade last season — would give Jayden Daniels the ability to consistently attack all three levels of the defense. Terry McLaurin could continue stretching the field as a deep threat, while Deebo Samuel thrives underneath with yards after the catch. Higgins’ ability to win in isolation would bring yet another dynamic element to an already dangerous offense.

Buffalo has placed greater emphasis on the run game over the past two seasons, putting more pressure on the offensive line to perform. Left guard David Edwards, who posted a 66.1 PFF grade in 2024, is entering the final year of his deal, while right guard O’Cyrus Torrence has earned subpar grades in each of his first two seasons. Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson could help solidify the interior and usher in the next era of success up front for the Bills.

Chiefs running backs ranked 30th in yards per carry and 31st in explosive runs last season, including the playoffs. While Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt provide toughness and physicality, Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson could inject much-needed explosiveness and pass-catching ability into the backfield.

There have been rumors swirling about whether Dallas Goedert has played his final game in Philadelphia. Even if he returns for 2025, he’ll be 31 by season’s end and entering the final year of his contract. Elijah Arroyo’s explosive athleticism could intrigue the Eagles — his 16.9 yards per reception ranked second among qualified FBS tight ends in 2024.