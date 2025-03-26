2025 NFL Draft Superlatives: Offensive linemen

Tyler Booker leads the way in multiple categories: The Alabama guard earns superlatives for both hand strength in pass protection and power in the run game.



The Alabama guard earns superlatives for both hand strength in pass protection and power in the run game. Armand Membou shows rare movement skills for his size: The Missouri tackle backs up elite tape with a historic combine performance and top-tier zone-blocking production.

As we head into the home stretch of the 2025 NFL Draft season, it’s time to stack some of these prospects up against one another with some superlatives.

Here, we look at standout traits and styles from the top offensive linemen.

Best hands in pass protection

T Will Campbell, LSU

Campbell has faced questions throughout the pre-draft process about whether his arm length could pose an issue. What hasn’t been a problem, though, is his hand technique, which he uses effectively to offset that lack of length. He rarely loses in pass protection against speed rushers, largely because he controls them with sound technique as they try to turn the corner.

Booker’s hands are like vice grips in pass protection — once he locks on, defenders rarely break free. That trait helped him to an 86.5 pass-blocking grade in 2024, which ranked 13th among FBS guards. While questions remain about his overall athleticism, his length and hand strength provide a solid foundation as an interior pass protector.

Best feet in pass protection

Banks has logged the fourth-most pass-blocking snaps in college football over the past three seasons, and he’s handled the workload impressively, thanks to his athleticism and refined footwork. His 88.8 pass-blocking grade over that span puts him in the same tier as 2024 first-rounders Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu. Much like Will Campbell, Banks has found a way to overcome below-average length and emerge as one of the class’s most reliable pass protectors.

This is cheating a bit, as Zabel primarily played tackle over the past two seasons. But with experience at all five positions, he’s expected to transition inside at the NFL level. Regardless of alignment, his sound footwork has helped him earn an elite 94.3 pass-blocking grade over the past two years. He also proved himself against higher-level competition during Senior Bowl week. Zabel projects to fill a similar role in the NFL as Graham Barton did in last year’s draft class.

Best at maintaining blocks

Membou’s run blocking took a significant leap in 2024, as his 87.6 run-blocking grade ranked fifth among all FBS players. He also led the 2025 draft class with 10 big-time blocks — plays graded at +1.0 or higher on PFF’s scale. His blend of power and agility in Missouri’s outside-zone scheme is sure to catch the attention of several teams picking in the top half of the first round.

Speaking of reliable outside-zone blockers, Cincinnati’s Luke Kandra could draw interest from teams targeting that skill set in the middle rounds. His footwork and technique have helped him produce 12 big-time blocks over the past two seasons. While he may not overwhelm defenders with raw power, he consistently works to create and sustain advantageous angles in the run game.

Best finishing mentality

The massively built Belton has some inconsistency to his game, but it’s not due to a lack of physicality. He plays with a nasty edge, both as a run blocker and in pass protection. That mentality may stem from his underdog journey—Belton was a zero-star recruit who began his career at the junior college level. His raw tools and relentless demeanor could make him an appealing fit for a team running a gap-oriented scheme.

If you’re going to potentially be the smallest offensive lineman ever drafted, you better have an elite motor—and that perfectly sums up Willie Lampkin’s play style. A former high school wrestler, Lampkin never backs down, regardless of who lines up across from him. That relentless mentality helped him to an 87.6 run-blocking grade in 2024, the best mark among Power Four guards.

Best run blocking strength

When Ersery gets his hands locked in with full extension, defenders are often in for a ride. His background as a state-level shotput competitor shows up in the shoulder strength he uses to sustain blocks. That power makes him one of the most effective zone-blocking tackles in this year’s class, as evidenced by his class-leading 90.5 outside-zone grade over the past two seasons.

Booker earns another mention here thanks to his sheer strength—he’s built like an ox. If he lands with a team that runs a downhill scheme, he’ll be able to fully leverage his massive frame and power. The key will be minimizing situations that leave him exposed in space, where his athletic limitations could be tested.

Best overall athlete

Membou’s athleticism pops on tape, and he backed it up with a historic showing at the combine. Measuring 6-foot-4 and 332 pounds, he posted an impressive 4.91-second 40-yard dash with a 1.74-second 10-yard split. He also recorded a 34-inch vertical and a 9-foot-7 broad jump. Very few offensive linemen at his size have ever tested that well — further confirming what we saw from him throughout the 2024 season at Missouri.

Ratledge quietly put together an excellent combine performance, clocking a sub-5-second 40-yard dash and adding a 32-inch vertical and 9-foot-5 broad jump. Those numbers align with PFF’s Game Athleticism Score, which has rated Ratledge as a 95th-percentile athlete in two of the past three seasons. That athletic profile should give NFL teams confidence that his elite pass-blocking production can translate to the next level.

Most Versatile

Savaiinaea lined up at left tackle, right tackle, right guard and even as an extra tight end during his time at Arizona. Regardless of where he played, he consistently showcased the pass-blocking ability that should help him stick in the NFL. While he saw the most reps at right tackle, his versatility across multiple positions gives him plenty of options at the next level.

Zabel logged snaps at all five offensive line positions during his time at North Dakota State. While he’s unlikely to stick at tackle long-term, he could provide depth there in a pinch. More realistically, he projects as an interior lineman with the potential to develop into a long-term starter at guard or center. His athleticism makes him an especially strong fit for a zone-blocking scheme.