2025 NFL Draft: Strengths and weaknesses for the top TE prospects

The 2025 NFL Draft tight end class features a mix of high-upside playmakers, each with strengths that could make them franchise cornerstones but also weaknesses that could give teams pause.

Big board rank: 13

Strengths:

• Has the frame to play in-line, as a wingback and fullback

• Long arms are advantageous for catch radius and when blocking

• Hold up well versus power against most defensive ends

• Very strong player

• Not afraid of the physical aspects of the game

• Big-time production increase as a receiver in 2024

Weaknesses:

• A bit stiffer to change direction, which limits his route tree

Big board rank: 31

Strengths:

• Very impressive athlete, even for a lighter weight tight end

• Natural pass catcher

• Crisp, explosive routes

• Has change-of-direction flexibility to run routes with multiple breaks

• Has the frame/length to block secondary players well; some linebackers

Weaknesses:

• Shows fundamentals as a blocker but lacks the true size to handle defensive ends

• Catch percentage could be higher

• Could be more creative after the catch

Big board rank: 75

Strengths:

• Good core and grip strength to wall off defensive linemen as a blocker

• Balanced receiver after the catch

Weaknesses:

• Struggles against many powerful edge rushers

• Could use more “pop” as a blocker

Big board rank: 80

Strengths:

• Good all-around athlete for the position

• Has a good sense of urgency/effort in how he moves

• Plays with a chip on his shoulder

• Good physicality at the breakpoints of his routes

• Just one drop on 50 targets in 2024

Weaknesses:

• Will dip his head when loading up for bigger blocks

• Consistent false steps getting out of his stance

• Doesn't have NFL-level impact run-blocking strength

• Only one full season of starting reps

• Lacks leverage and technique to maintain blocks

Big board rank: 87

Strengths:

• Well-built, athletic frame

• Has the size and experience to play in-line as well as in the slot

• Light as a blocker but does have good hand placement and technique

Weaknesses:

• Lack of weight shows up when fighting in the trenches

• Slender build for an in-line player; might need to put on about 10 pounds