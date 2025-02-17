2025 NFL Draft: Strengths and weaknesses for the top safety prospects

The 2025 NFL Draft safety class features a mix of high-upside players, each with strengths that could make them franchise cornerstones but also weaknesses that could give teams pause.

With PFF’s latest big board providing updated rankings and the Mock Draft Simulator allowing fans to test different scenarios, the debate over this year’s top safety prospects is already heating up.

Here’s a breakdown of what each player brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level.

For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

Big board rank: 7

Strengths:

• Lower weight number, but a well-built safety

• Long wingspan for pass breakups

• Top speed is very impressive (sprinter background)

• Constant pre-snap communicator

• Smooth, fluid hips to maximize range in deep coverage

• Sound tackler with coordination and strength; low missed tackle rate

• Elite ball skills

Weaknesses:

• Movements can look a tad out of control at times

• Can be a little too aggressive in his pursuit angles

Big board rank: 44

Strengths:

• Good all-around athlete with a good blend of strength, quickness and body control

• Looks strong for his size

• Good balance to take and dish out contact

• Precise route runner with sharp movements to create separation

• Strong, reliable hands

Weaknesses:

• Lacks difference making top speed

• Limited YAC player, even from the slot

• Hand placement is hit-and-miss when blocking

• Limited experience versus press

Big board rank: 67

Strengths:

• Has the strength to line up 1-on-1 vs. TEs

• Reliable and relentless run defender

• Decently quick footwork/hips for change of direction and acceleration

• Powerful tackler who can impact even the biggest ball carriers

• High football IQ; rarely out of position

Weaknesses:

• Shorter arms do make it tougher to get off blocks

• Footwork is quick, but top speed is limited

• Struggles to mirror some of the better athletes in the slot

Big board rank: 71

Strengths:

• Good height/length for man coverage and to disrupt the catch point

• Great downhill speed

• Physical player who can turn his speed into power

• Has some flexibility and bend to him when blitzing

Weaknesses:

• Slender build, but that doesn't seem to limit his tackling efficacy

• Can get fooled by play action and misdirection plays due to a more aggressive approach

• Lacking anticipation in coverage; too much reacting after the move is made

Big board rank: 77

Strengths:

• Good size and length to cover a variety of defenders

• Flipping hips, footwork is smooth in coverage

• Very good range in coverage and pursuit

• Doesn't shy away from taking on blocks; took his physicality to another level in 2024

Weaknesses:

• Build is slender to take on bigger ball carriers, though he does have good weight

• Has the eyes to play in the box but can get pushed around