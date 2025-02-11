2025 NFL Draft: Strengths and weaknesses for the top RB prospects

The 2025 NFL Draft running back class features a mix of high-upside playmakers, each with strengths that could make them franchise cornerstones but also weaknesses that could give teams pause.

Big board rank: 5

Strengths:

• Dense, compact frame for good center of gravity/balance

• Natural soft hands in the receiving game

• Becomes a playmaker after the catch

• Does not shy away from contact

• Excellent one-cut vision behind zone-blocking concepts

Weaknesses:

• Overall size makes pass blocking a difficult task, but he is willing to do it

• Vision in man/gap situation is not decisive enough

• Can sometimes shimmy too much when setting a defender up in space

Big board rank: 25

Strengths:

• Built like an NFL back in measurables, weight distribution and athleticism

• Relishes in the physical aspects of the position

• Wants to erase people in pass pro

• Elite power in his lower half for leg drive through contract and explosiveness in space

Weaknesses:

• Inconsistent blend of patience and hesitancy behind the LOS

• Overeager to get upfield, at times; could stand to be more patient for his blockers at second level

Big board rank: 46

Strengths:

• Determined running style

• Willingness to be physical as a rusher and blocker

• Slippery to force missed tackles

• Decent vision/feel for blocks and open space

• Good weight and balance to bounce off tackles

Weaknesses:

• Limited long speed

• Play speed is below average for the NFL level

• Stiff movements when changing direction/slashing

Big board rank: 53

Strengths:

• Quick pace of play. He consistently moves forward with speed and not much hesitancy

• Has the long speed to erase angles to the sideline in pursuit

• Good one-cut agility and explosiveness

• Great vision for cut-back lanes behind zone-blocking schemes

• Explosive footwork to make decisive cuts behind man/gap concepts

• Good balance. He is a smaller back, but not one who will go down easily after first contact

Weaknesses:

• Smaller, but not “outlier small”

• Willing pass-blocker, but his efficacy can be spotty due to lack of weight

• Handful of fumbles in 2024

Big board rank: 54

Strengths:

• Strong north-to-south runner between the tackles

• Realy nice burst and top speed for his weight

• Has the balance to shrug off arm tackles for YAC

• Good vision, especially behind ZBS

• Constantly cutting to find open space

Weaknesses:

• Not much experience at all as a receiver

• Upfield urgency can lead to not letting blocks set up