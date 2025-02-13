2025 NFL Draft: Strengths and weaknesses for the top interior offensive linemen

The 2025 NFL Draft class features a mix of high-upside players, each with strengths that could make them franchise cornerstones but also weaknesses that could give teams pause.

With PFF’s latest big board providing updated rankings and the Mock Draft Simulator allowing fans to test different scenarios, the debate over this year’s top QB prospects is already heating up.

Here’s a breakdown of what each signal-caller brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level.

For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

Big board rank: 45

Strengths:

• Well-built guard with NFL size

• Weight distribution gives him a ton of power in his lower half to displace and anchor

• Great leg drive to move linemen against their will

• Strong hands and core to not disengage after moves and counters

• Imposing double team blocker

• Feet are quicker than average, especially for his size

• Impressive recover ability; wide base even post-snap

• Good eyes for stunts and delayed blitzes

• Finisher's mentality

Weaknesses:

• Balance can be off at times. Sometimes, it's too much on his heels, and other times, too much on his toes

• Faster DL can attack one shoulder too easily

Big board rank: 94

Strengths:

• Impressive footwork in pass pro to stay balanced and strong while shuffling

• Hands eventually get inside consistently

• Good grip strength to maintain blocks

• Adequate leg drive for the pro-level

• Good technique when combo blocking

• Good first-step quickness and coordination for climbing and zone-blocking

Weaknesses:

• The aiming point for his hands can be wide at the first punch

• Sometimes, he just tries to overpower with his upper body (he's been better in 2024)

Big board rank: 104

Strengths:

• Excellent movement skills, not just in a straight line, but in a shuffle

• Flexible hips and hamstrings to get low in his stance pre- and post-snap

• Coordinated footwork for long shuffles when mirroring pass rushers

• Quick hands to get up and inside of defenders after the snap

• Good anchoring technique to counter bull rushes

Weaknesses:

• Doesn't possess imposing strength

• One year as a starter shows in some lack of anticipation with pass-rush setups

Big board rank: 121

Strengths:

• Coming soon!

Weaknesses:

• Coming soon!

Big board rank: 142

Strengths:

• Consistent hand location

• Dictates contact on his own terms

• High IQ and awareness

• Well-distributed weight to stay balanced through twists and turns

• Really strong grip

• Erasing second-level blocker

Weaknesses:

• Bends a bit too much at his waist, which negatively impacts his balance

• Needs to get stronger to be reliable in man/gap at an NFL standard

• Lowers his eyes before contact and can whiff on blocking in space because of it