2025 NFL Draft: Strengths and weaknesses for the top cornerback prospects

The 2025 NFL Draft cornerback class features a mix of high-upside players, each with strengths that could make them franchise cornerstones but also weaknesses that could give teams pause.

With PFF’s latest big board providing updated rankings and the Mock Draft Simulator allowing fans to test different scenarios, the debate over this year’s top cornerback prospects is already heating up.

Here’s a breakdown of what each player brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level.

For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

Big board rank: 1

Strengths:

• Impressive top speed/recovery speed

• Height/length is a big plus for him in press coverage

• Some of the best ball skills you'll ever see in a defensive back

• Has a knack for baiting QBs and making them pay in zone coverage

• Elite zone-coverage player in every way

Weaknesses:

• Foot speed can be a tad delayed due to longer legs

• Lack of weight does show up when tackling and hand-fighting

• Can be a bit out of control at times

• Could stand to improve true anticipation in man coverage

Big board rank: 6

Strengths:

• Change of direction ability is that of a much smaller corner –

• yet over 6 foot and over 200 pounds

• Versatile to play left or right side. He can shadow-cover WR1s

• Very good understanding of leverages

• Smooth when passing off receivers and picking up players in zone

• Can play confidently in the slot if his assignment is lined up there

• Fluid transitions from backpedal to shuffle to full stride

• He understands contain in run fits

Weaknesses:

• Has some inconsistent/ineffective timing with punches in press

• Top speed is good but doesn't appear to be in the top tier with recovery

• Sloppy with tackling attempts in 2024

Big board rank: 16

Strengths:

• Appears to have very long arms, even for a CB at 6-foot

• Hands are up and active in press coverage

• Quick to transition from shuffle to full strides

• Good awareness and timing for getting his head around to find the ball

• Willing run defender

• Very high IQ player

Weaknesses:

• Strength is somewhat of a concern with getting off blocks and tackling

• Start/stop ability is good, especially for his size, but not top-tier

• Can get grab-y on WRs to stick with them on comeback routes

Big board rank: 30

Strengths:

• Adequate size and strength for run defense/tackling from slot

• Good closing speed

• Power and strength to work through blocks for tackles

• Experience and comfort at the linebacker level

• Good feel for spot zone coverage

• Good eyes and anticipation no matter where he is lined up

• Versatility for any DB spot

Weaknesses:

• Hips a little slower to flip to match route breaks

• Can get uncomfortable when his back is to the ball (pass interference); better in 2024

• Top speed is better than acceleration

Big board rank: 33

Strengths:

• Adequate size to play at the next level

• A good athlete in all facets with a track and multi-sport background

• Very high forced incompletion rate for each of the last three seasons

• Very good coverage instincts

• Likes to get his hands on receivers and be physical to stay on them

• Very active hands in press, at the breakpoint, and at the catch point

• Arm length appears to be above the 50th percentile

• Good strength to rip off WR blocks

Weaknesses:

• Top speed won't “wow” you despite sprinter background

• Lacks fundamentals and a fire for tackling (tackles high too often)