2025 NFL Draft: How PFF's big board stacks up against the consensus board

Malaki Starks and Walter Nolen are among PFF's top prospects: Although they rank 10 or more spots higher than the consensus, both have impressive upside.

Omarr Norman-Lott is a PFF draft darling: The Tennessee interior defender is 36 spots higher on PFF's board and earned an elite PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets this past season.

The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few days away, and we're ranking PFF’s final big board against The Athletic's consensus board while examining how our top 100 differs from those around the industry.

2025 NFL Draft Prospect PFF Big Board Rank Consensus Big Board Rank CB/WR Travis Hunter 1 2 EDGE Abdul Carter 2 1 RB Ashton Jeanty 3 3 WR Tetairoa McMillan 4 9 DI Mason Graham 5 4 T Will Campbell 6 10 DI Walter Nolen 7 18 S Malaki Starks 8 28 T Armand Membou 9 6 EDGE Mike Green 10 14 S Jahdae Barron 11 13 TE Tyler Warren 12 5 LB Jihaad Campbell 13 16 CB Will Johnson 14 8 WR Luther Burden III 15 25 TE Colston Loveland 16 11 EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku 17 22 T Josh Simmons 18 26 WR Emeka Egbuka 19 24 QB Cameron Ward 20 12 DI Kenneth Grant 21 29 T Kelvin Banks Jr. 22 17 EDGE James Pearce Jr. 23 21 WR Matthew Golden 24 20 LB Jalon Walker 25 7

One of the biggest differences in PFF's big board and the consensus is Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker‘s ranking. As the No. 7 consensus player, he has an 18-spot gap compared to my board. Walker is a very good football player, one who earned an 83.6 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024, but I worry about his fit in the NFL — he doesn’t have the coverage feel for off-ball work yet and lacks the length to be a full-time edge defender.

I am also significantly higher on defensive tackle Walter Nolen and safety Malaki Starks, two players in my top 10 but not in the top 15 on the consensus board. I see too many flashes of Jalen Carter in Nolen to not bet on his upside. His upper body is strong, and his pass-rushing potential is immense (although he’s not what Carter was in that category). As for Starks, I believe he sees the game so well, especially in space. He lacks the twitch to be a top-tier slot defender, but I trust him to be a starter and potentially an All-Pro on the backend.

2025 NFL Draft Prospect PFF Big Board Rank Consensus Big Board Rank RB Omarion Hampton 26 27 OL Grey Zabel 27 34 CB Trey Amos 28 36 EDGE Nic Scourton 29 40 T Josh Conerly Jr. 30 33 EDGE Shemar Stewart 31 19 CB Benjamin Morrison 32 47 S Kevin Winston Jr. 33 66 DI Omarr Norman-Lott 34 70 WR Elic Ayomanor 35 79 S Xavier Watts 36 50 WR Jayden Higgins 37 44 EDGE Mykel Williams 38 15 EDGE Landon Jackson 39 41 WR Jack Bech 40 55 DI Tyleik Williams 41 48 DI Derrick Harmon 42 30 CB Maxwell Hairston 43 35 CB Shavon Revel 44 49 QB Shedeur Sanders 45 32 T Donovan Jackson 46 38 EDGE Bradyn Swinson 47 75 G Tyler Booker 48 31 DI Darius Alexander 49 53 EDGE Princely Umanmielen 50 65

In this next batch of 25 players, among those I am higher on are edge defender Nic Scourton (11 spots), cornerback Benjamin Morrison (15 spots), safety Kevin Winston Jr. (33 spots), wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (44 spots) and interior defender Omarr Norman-Lott (36 spots).

I was too big a fan of Scourton's pass-rush tape at Purdue in 2023 (21.3% pass-rush win rate) not to think he's still capable of that type of production. I just don’t feel like Texas A&M put him in a position to have the same sort of production.

Morrison had NFL-caliber tape as a press-man coverage defender in his 2023 sophomore campaign before getting hurt this past season. If he’s healthy, he’s an NFL starter. Winston's athleticism and tackling reliability give him true free/strong safety versatility, and I believe the consensus would be closer to where I have him ranked if not for his knee injury in 2024.

Ayomanor’s lack of draft hype is a result of Stanford‘s very poor passing offense, plus his need to be a bit stronger at the catch point. Of the things he can control, I believe he’ll be better in that area in the NFL. He is also one of the best blocking wide receivers in the class.

Norman-Lott is my big bet for the 2025 NFL Draft. He didn’t even log 100 run-defense reps this past season, but he earned an elite PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets and recorded an 18.7% pass-rush win rate. Give me that guy as a designated pass rusher who can be a difference-maker in the area of the game that often means the most for winning and losing.

2025 NFL Draft Prospect PFF Big Board Rank Consensus Big Board Rank RB Cam Skattebo 51 81 LB Demetrius Knight Jr. 52 74 LB Carson Schwesinger 53 43 DI T.J. Sanders 54 54 RB Dylan Sampson 55 60 EDGE JT Tuimoloau 56 56 RB Kaleb Johnson 57 51 RB TreVeyon Henderson 58 37 TE Elijah Arroyo 59 45 WR Jalen Royals 60 61 EDGE Jared Ivey 61 92 S Andrew Mukuba 62 91 WR Kyle Williams 63 90 CB Darien Porter 64 80 RB Quinshon Judkins 65 46 WR Tre Harris 66 58 S Nick Emmanwori 67 23 G Tate Ratledge 68 77 T Aireontae Ersery 69 57 CB Azareye'h Thomas 70 42 RB RJ Harvey 71 98 DI CJ West 72 N/A TE Mason Taylor 73 39 DI Alfred Collins 74 63 EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo 75 68

Running back Cam Skattebo is ranked 31 spots higher on PFF's big board versus the consensus. I understand the speed concerns, but he is explosive and fast enough to be a good NFL back after posting a ton of great production and efficiency scores this past season. The only running back in this class with a higher PFF Wins Above Average mark than Skattebo in 2024 was Ashton Jeanty.

Safety Andrew Mukuba and wide receiver Kyle Williams are 29 and 27 spots higher on my board than the consensus, respectively. Size could be seen as an issue for both, but their tape showcases playmaking ability and they have edges in explosiveness and speed. Mukuba recorded an 89.7 PFF coverage grade this season as a safety/slot hybrid, while Williams placed in the 83rd percentile in separation versus single coverage.

While Indiana‘s CJ West plays nose tackle — generally considered a nonvaluable position — he holds the point of attack so well while providing pass-rush flashes every now and then that I would take him in the third round.

I am far lower on safety Nick Emmanwori, who is No. 67 on my board and No. 23 on the consensus board. I understand the appeal of his unique size and athleticism, but he isn’t always as physical as you want him to be at the second level and near the line of scrimmage, and his recovery athleticism is shown off because he can be a step behind in anticipation in deep coverage. I think he can be a good NFL player; his path may just be rockier than most believe.

2025 NFL Draft Prospect PFF Big Board Rank Consensus Big Board Rank EDGE Josaiah Stewart 76 72 WR Xavier Restrepo 77 N/A EDGE Shemar Turner 78 69 WR Jaylin Noel 79 59 RB Damien Martinez 80 N/A EDGE Kyle Kennard 81 N/A T Ozzy Trapilo 82 73 LB Chris Paul Jr. 83 N/A T Marcus Mbow 84 64 TE Terrance Ferguson 85 87 T Jonah Savaiinaea 86 71 EDGE Elijah Roberts 87 N/A C Jared Wilson 88 82 S Lathan Ransom 89 N/A DI Vernon Broughton 90 N/A G Wyatt Milum 91 89 EDGE Jack Sawyer 92 67 T Cameron Williams 93 93 DI Jordan Phillips 94 N/A T Charles Grant 95 88 RB DJ Giddens 96 N/A EDGE Ashton Gillotte 97 N/A T Anthony Belton 98 95 EDGE Jordan Burch 99 62 QB Jalen Milroe 100 86

There are a handful of players in the backend of my top 100 who are not on the consensus board. Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo’s pro day numbers are certainly worrisome, as they do not signal an NFL-caliber player. But he didn't win with speed on tape, so that showing doesn’t rock my assessment of him too much. I think he can be a nice slot receiver in the middle rounds, evidenced by his 83rd-percentile separation rate versus single coverage and his 99th-percentile separation rate versus all coverages.

Chris Paul Jr. is smaller than most NFL linebackers, but his instincts from this past season were top-notch. Elijah Roberts didn’t do much during his time at Miami, but in his two seasons at SMU — as primarily a stand-up edge rusher — he racked up pressures and earned elite overall PFF grades while posting 21.3% and 22.1% pass-rush win rates. I think he can be a very solid defensive end for a 3-4 team.

As for guys I am lower on, Jordan Burch didn't seem to refine his play in his fifth year of college ball, and I just don’t know if Jack Sawyer is athletic enough to be more than a rotational edge defender.