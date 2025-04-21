2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting

2025 NFL Draft: How PFF's big board stacks up against the consensus board

2YNW0AF Mississippi defensive tackle Walter Nolen (2) walks to the sideline after a play against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

By Trevor Sikkema
  • Malaki Starks and Walter Nolen are among PFF's top prospects: Although they rank 10 or more spots higher than the consensus, both have impressive upside.
  • Omarr Norman-Lott is a PFF draft darling: The Tennessee interior defender is 36 spots higher on PFF's board and earned an elite PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets this past season.

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats
2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles
Draft Position Rankings

The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few days away, and we're ranking PFF’s final big board against The Athletic's consensus board while examining how our top 100 differs from those around the industry. 

2025 NFL Draft ProspectPFF Big Board RankConsensus Big Board Rank
CB/WR Travis Hunter12
EDGE Abdul Carter21
RB Ashton Jeanty33
WR Tetairoa McMillan49
DI Mason Graham54
T Will Campbell610
DI Walter Nolen718
S Malaki Starks828
T Armand Membou96
EDGE Mike Green1014
S Jahdae Barron1113
TE Tyler Warren125
LB Jihaad Campbell1316
CB Will Johnson148
WR Luther Burden III1525
TE Colston Loveland1611
EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku1722
T Josh Simmons1826
WR Emeka Egbuka1924
QB Cameron Ward2012
DI Kenneth Grant2129
T Kelvin Banks Jr.2217
EDGE James Pearce Jr.2321
WR Matthew Golden2420
LB Jalon Walker257

One of the biggest differences in PFF's big board and the consensus is Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker‘s ranking. As the No. 7 consensus player, he has an 18-spot gap compared to my board. Walker is a very good football player, one who earned an 83.6 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024, but I worry about his fit in the NFL — he doesn’t have the coverage feel for off-ball work yet and lacks the length to be a full-time edge defender.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

I am also significantly higher on defensive tackle Walter Nolen and safety Malaki Starks, two players in my top 10 but not in the top 15 on the consensus board. I see too many flashes of Jalen Carter in Nolen to not bet on his upside. His upper body is strong, and his pass-rushing potential is immense (although he’s not what Carter was in that category). As for Starks, I believe he sees the game so well, especially in space. He lacks the twitch to be a top-tier slot defender, but I trust him to be a starter and potentially an All-Pro on the backend.

2025 NFL Draft ProspectPFF Big Board RankConsensus Big Board Rank
RB Omarion Hampton2627
OL Grey Zabel2734
CB Trey Amos2836
EDGE Nic Scourton2940
T Josh Conerly Jr.3033
EDGE Shemar Stewart3119
CB Benjamin Morrison3247
S Kevin Winston Jr.3366
DI Omarr Norman-Lott3470
WR Elic Ayomanor3579
S Xavier Watts3650
WR Jayden Higgins3744
EDGE Mykel Williams3815
EDGE Landon Jackson3941
WR Jack Bech4055
DI Tyleik Williams4148
DI Derrick Harmon4230
CB Maxwell Hairston4335
CB Shavon Revel4449
QB Shedeur Sanders4532
T Donovan Jackson4638
EDGE Bradyn Swinson4775
G Tyler Booker4831
DI Darius Alexander4953
EDGE Princely Umanmielen5065

In this next batch of 25 players, among those I am higher on are edge defender Nic Scourton (11 spots), cornerback Benjamin Morrison (15 spots), safety Kevin Winston Jr. (33 spots), wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (44 spots) and interior defender Omarr Norman-Lott (36 spots).

I was too big a fan of Scourton's pass-rush tape at Purdue in 2023 (21.3% pass-rush win rate) not to think he's still capable of that type of production. I just don’t feel like Texas A&M put him in a position to have the same sort of production.

Morrison had NFL-caliber tape as a press-man coverage defender in his 2023 sophomore campaign before getting hurt this past season. If he’s healthy, he’s an NFL starter. Winston's athleticism and tackling reliability give him true free/strong safety versatility, and I believe the consensus would be closer to where I have him ranked if not for his knee injury in 2024.

Ayomanor’s lack of draft hype is a result of Stanford‘s very poor passing offense, plus his need to be a bit stronger at the catch point. Of the things he can control, I believe he’ll be better in that area in the NFL. He is also one of the best blocking wide receivers in the class.

Norman-Lott is my big bet for the 2025 NFL Draft. He didn’t even log 100 run-defense reps this past season, but he earned an elite PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets and recorded an 18.7% pass-rush win rate. Give me that guy as a designated pass rusher who can be a difference-maker in the area of the game that often means the most for winning and losing. 

2025 NFL Draft ProspectPFF Big Board RankConsensus Big Board Rank
RB Cam Skattebo5181
LB Demetrius Knight Jr.5274
LB Carson Schwesinger5343
DI T.J. Sanders5454
RB Dylan Sampson5560
EDGE JT Tuimoloau5656
RB Kaleb Johnson5751
RB TreVeyon Henderson5837
TE Elijah Arroyo5945
WR Jalen Royals6061
EDGE Jared Ivey6192
S Andrew Mukuba6291
WR Kyle Williams6390
CB Darien Porter6480
RB Quinshon Judkins6546
WR Tre Harris6658
S Nick Emmanwori6723
G Tate Ratledge6877
T Aireontae Ersery6957
CB Azareye'h Thomas7042
RB RJ Harvey7198
DI CJ West72N/A
TE Mason Taylor7339
DI Alfred Collins7463
EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo7568

Running back Cam Skattebo is ranked 31 spots higher on PFF's big board versus the consensus. I understand the speed concerns, but he is explosive and fast enough to be a good NFL back after posting a ton of great production and efficiency scores this past season. The only running back in this class with a higher PFF Wins Above Average mark than Skattebo in 2024 was Ashton Jeanty.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

Safety Andrew Mukuba and wide receiver Kyle Williams are 29 and 27 spots higher on my board than the consensus, respectively. Size could be seen as an issue for both, but their tape showcases playmaking ability and they have edges in explosiveness and speed. Mukuba recorded an 89.7 PFF coverage grade this season as a safety/slot hybrid, while Williams placed in the 83rd percentile in separation versus single coverage.

While Indiana‘s CJ West plays nose tackle — generally considered a nonvaluable position — he holds the point of attack so well while providing pass-rush flashes every now and then that I would take him in the third round.

I am far lower on safety Nick Emmanwori, who is No. 67 on my board and No. 23 on the consensus board. I understand the appeal of his unique size and athleticism, but he isn’t always as physical as you want him to be at the second level and near the line of scrimmage, and his recovery athleticism is shown off because he can be a step behind in anticipation in deep coverage. I think he can be a good NFL player; his path may just be rockier than most believe.

2025 NFL Draft ProspectPFF Big Board RankConsensus Big Board Rank
EDGE Josaiah Stewart7672
WR Xavier Restrepo77N/A
EDGE Shemar Turner7869
WR Jaylin Noel7959
RB Damien Martinez80N/A
EDGE Kyle Kennard81N/A
T Ozzy Trapilo8273
LB Chris Paul Jr.83N/A
T Marcus Mbow8464
TE Terrance Ferguson8587
T Jonah Savaiinaea8671
EDGE Elijah Roberts87N/A
C Jared Wilson8882
S Lathan Ransom89N/A
DI Vernon Broughton90N/A
G Wyatt Milum9189
EDGE Jack Sawyer9267
T Cameron Williams9393
DI Jordan Phillips94N/A
T Charles Grant9588
RB DJ Giddens96N/A
EDGE Ashton Gillotte97N/A
T Anthony Belton9895
EDGE Jordan Burch9962
QB Jalen Milroe10086

There are a handful of players in the backend of my top 100 who are not on the consensus board. Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo’s pro day numbers are certainly worrisome, as they do not signal an NFL-caliber player. But he didn't win with speed on tape, so that showing doesn’t rock my assessment of him too much. I think he can be a nice slot receiver in the middle rounds, evidenced by his 83rd-percentile separation rate versus single coverage and his 99th-percentile separation rate versus all coverages.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

Chris Paul Jr. is smaller than most NFL linebackers, but his instincts from this past season were top-notch. Elijah Roberts didn’t do much during his time at Miami, but in his two seasons at SMU — as primarily a stand-up edge rusher — he racked up pressures and earned elite overall PFF grades while posting 21.3% and 22.1% pass-rush win rates. I think he can be a very solid defensive end for a 3-4 team.

As for guys I am lower on, Jordan Burch didn't seem to refine his play in his fifth year of college ball, and I just don’t know if Jack Sawyer is athletic enough to be more than a rotational edge defender.

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Draft Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.