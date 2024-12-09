2025 NFL Draft Order: Where the league's 32 teams stand after Week 14

• Las Vegas Raiders fall into No. 1: The Raiders offense ranks 31st in EPA per play on offense and will be in the market for their quarterback of the future.

• New York Giants set to pick No. 2: The Giants rank 27th in EPA per play on offense and will pick behind Las Vegas as things stand.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

As the NFL season nears its end point, some teams are already cementing their status as playoff contenders, with their eyes firmly on a Super Bowl run. Others, unfortunately, are starting to look toward the future, with fans and decision-makers turning their attention to the offseason and the upcoming draft.

Below is the projected draft order after Week 14, incorporating each team's ranks in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play to give a full picture of the current landscape.

For a look at team needs for all 32 NFL teams, click here.

2025 NFL Draft Order: As it stands

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The top prospect on the board is Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a rare talent with the potential to start at the NFL level as either a wide receiver or cornerback. After Hunter, Michigan standouts Mason Graham and Will Johnson, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty are some of the premier players in this draft class.

Click here to see PFF's top 250 draft prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.