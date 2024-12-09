All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting

2025 NFL Draft Order: Where the league's 32 teams stand after Week 14

2YE5GKN Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) questions a call against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. Chiefs defeated the Raiders 27-20. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

By Mark Chichester

Las Vegas Raiders fall into No. 1: The Raiders offense ranks 31st in EPA per play on offense and will be in the market for their quarterback of the future.

New York Giants set to pick No. 2: The Giants rank 27th in EPA per play on offense and will pick behind Las Vegas as things stand.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

As the NFL season nears its end point, some teams are already cementing their status as playoff contenders, with their eyes firmly on a Super Bowl run. Others, unfortunately, are starting to look toward the future, with fans and decision-makers turning their attention to the offseason and the upcoming draft.

Below is the projected draft order after Week 14, incorporating each team's ranks in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play to give a full picture of the current landscape.

For a look at team needs for all 32 NFL teams, click here.

2025 NFL Draft Order: As it stands

Pick Team Record EPA/Play (offense) EPA Allowed/Play (defense)
1 Las Vegas Raiders 2-11 31st 22nd
2 New York Giants 2-11 27th 20th
3 New England Patriots 3-10 26th 26th
4 Carolina Panthers 3-10 28th 31st
5 Jacksonville Jaguars 3-10 24th 32nd
6 Tennessee Titans 3-10 30th 14th
7 New York Jets 3-10 20th 21st
8 Cleveland Browns 3-10 32nd 17th
9 Chicago Bears 4-9 25th 11th
10 Cincinnati Bengals 4-8 8th 30th
11 New Orleans Saints 5-8 17th 19th
12 Dallas Cowboys 5-7 29th 28th
13 Miami Dolphins 6-7 22nd 13th
14 Indianapolis Colts 6-7 21st 15th
15 Atlanta Falcons 6-7 14th 25th
16 Arizona Cardinals 6-7 13th 27th
17 San Francisco 49ers 6-7 9th 12th
18 Los Angeles Rams 7-6 11th 29th
19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-6 5th 23rd
20 Washington Commanders 8-5 3rd 24th
21 Los Angeles Chargers 8-5 15th 7th
22 Denver Broncos 8-5 23rd 1st
23 Seattle Seahawks 8-5 18th 8th
24 Baltimore Ravens 8-5 1st 18th
25 Houston Texans 8-5 19th 6th
26 Green Bay Packers 9-4 7th 10th
27 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-3 16th 3rd
28 Minnesota Vikings 11-2 12th 2nd
29 Buffalo Bills 10-3 2nd 9th
30 Philadelphia Eagles 11-2 6th 5th
31 Kansas City Chiefs 12-1 10th 16th
32 Detroit Lions 12-1 4th 4th

 

PFF's 2025 NFL DRAFT BIG BOARD

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The top prospect on the board is Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a rare talent with the potential to start at the NFL level as either a wide receiver or cornerback. After Hunter, Michigan standouts Mason Graham and Will Johnson, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty are some of the premier players in this draft class.

Click here to see PFF's top 250 draft prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Draft Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.