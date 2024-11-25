All
2025 NFL Draft Order: Where the league's 32 teams stand after Week 12

2T1MRA0 Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) is pursued by Stanford linebacker Spencer Jorgensen (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By Mark Chichester

Jacksonville Jaguars fall into No. 1: The Jags' defense is struggling badly, and the offense isn't performing much better. They become a prime landing spot for WR/CB Travis Hunter.

New York Giants set to pick No. 2: The Giants rank 26th in EPA per play on offense and will be looking for their quarterback of the future.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

As the NFL season nears its end point, some teams are already cementing their status as playoff contenders, with their eyes firmly on a Super Bowl run. Others, unfortunately, are starting to look toward the future, with fans and decision-makers turning their attention to the offseason and the upcoming draft.

Below is the projected draft order after Week 12, incorporating each team's ranks in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play to give a full picture of the current landscape.

2025 NFL Draft Order: As it stands

Pick Team Record EPA per play rank (offense) EPA allowed per play rank (defense)
1 Jacksonville Jaguars 2-9 24th 32nd
2 New York Giants 2-9 26th 22nd
3 Las Vegas Raiders 2-9 32nd 21st
4 New England Patriots 3-9 27th 25th
5 Carolina Panthers 3-8 29th 31st
6 Tennessee Titans 3-8 30th 12th
7 New York Jets 3-8 18th 17th
8 Cleveland Browns 3-8 31st 19th
9 New Orleans Saints 4-7 16th 20th
10 Cincinnati Bengals 4-7 7th 29th
11 Dallas Cowboys 4-7 28th 30th
12 Chicago Bears 4-7 22nd 8th
13 Indianapolis Colts 5-7 21st 16th
14 Miami Dolphins 5-6 25th 10th
15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-6 5th 28th
16 Los Angeles Rams 5-6 14th 24th
17 San Francisco 49ers 5-6 10th 13th
18 Arizona Cardinals 6-5 12th 27th
19 Atlanta Falcons 6-5 11th 23rd
20 Seattle Seahawks 6-5 20th 14th
21 Washington Commanders 7-5 3rd 26th
22 Houston Texans 7-5 19th 7th
23 Denver Broncos 7-5 23rd 2nd
24 Baltimore Ravens 7-4 1st 18th
25 Los Angeles Chargers 7-3 15th 4th
26 Pittsburgh Steelers 8-3 17th 5th
27 Green Bay Packers 8-3 9th 11th
28 Minnesota Vikings 9-2 13th 1st
29 Philadelphia Eagles 9-2 6th 6th
30 Buffalo Bills 9-2 4th 9th
31 Kansas City Chiefs 10-1 8th 15th
32 Detroit Lions 10-1 2nd 3rd

PFF's 2025 NFL DRAFT BIG BOARD

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The top prospect on the board is Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a rare talent with the potential to start at the NFL level as either a wide receiver or cornerback. After Hunter, Michigan standouts Mason Graham and Will Johnson, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty are some of the premier players in this draft class.

Click here to see PFF's top 250 draft prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

 

