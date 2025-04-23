2025 NFL Draft: One draft prediction for every NFL team

The Browns take a passer in Round 2: All signs point to cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter being the pick at No. 2 overall, so with the first selection on Day 2, Cleveland could take a swing on a quarterback.

Cowboys take Tetairoa McMillan: The Cowboys have one of the top slot weapons in the league in CeeDee Lamb, but they desperately need a second weapon in the receiving corps. McMillan fits the mold of a classic X receiver, as he caught 18 of his 30 contested targets for Arizona in 2024.

32 NFL teams, 32 bold predictions about the 2025 NFL Draft.

While I’m not claiming insider access to every NFL war room, I’ve spent enough time evaluating the 2025 draft class to offer a few informed projections — and maybe a couple of educated swings.

With the first round nearly here, this piece aims to provide one bold prediction for each of the NFL’s 32 teams. In some cases, it’s a specific selection. In others, it’s a broader call on draft strategy or roster construction. Keep this list handy on draft night and follow along as the drama unfolds.

The Titans get QB Cam Ward at No. 1 and a weapon at No. 35

Sure, I could just say the Titans take Cam Ward first overall — but that looks like a lock at this point, so let’s look ahead to pick No. 35 instead.

With recent offensive line additions already in place, Tennessee could prioritize another aerial weapon for its new quarterback. One of the projected Round 1 receivers is likely to slip to Day 2, so let’s go with Luther Burden III. While his reception total dipped from 81 in 2023 to 61 in 2024, Burden still led all FBS receivers with 30 forced missed tackles after the catch.

The Browns take a passer in Round 2

All signs point to cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter being the pick at No. 2 overall, so with the first selection on Day 2, Cleveland could take a swing on a quarterback.

There’s been growing late buzz around Louisville’s Tyler Shough, whose arm strength, experience and maturity might make him a good fit in this offense. In 2024, he posted passing grades above 90.0 on intermediate throws, deep passes and when kept clean from pressure — all promising indicators of future success.

The Giants trade back into the first round for a quarterback

New York appears poised to select Penn State edge defender Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick, so with its second selection, a move back into the late first round to secure its quarterback of the future feels likely, targeting either Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart. Sanders is the higher-ranked prospect on the PFF Big Board, coming in at No. 45 compared to Dart at No. 132.

Patriots’ first two picks will be edge and left tackle

As of this writing, I’m not 100% convinced this pick won’t be Georgia’s Jalon Walker, but momentum seems to have swung toward LSU lineman Will Campbell. If that holds, look for New England to target the defensive side of the ball on Day 2 with a future captain type like UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Last season, Schwesinger demonstrated his versatility with a 90.0 pass-rush grade and tied for seventh nationally among off-ball linebackers with 21 coverage stops.

The Jaguars take Ashton Jeanty at No. 5 and a WR at No. 36

With the second round shaping up to be a sweet spot for wide receivers, expect Jacksonville to grab prized running back Ashton Jeanty on Day 1 and then target Iowa State’s Jaylin Higgins early on Day 2. At 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds with a 4.47 40-yard dash, Higgins brings an ideal blend of size and speed. He hauled in 14 of his 24 contested targets last season and registered 37 explosive plays, making him a potential Mike Evans-type weapon for Liam Coen’s offense — and a perfect complement to breakout rookie Brian Thomas Jr.

The Raiders go defense at No. 6

I think this pick was always going to target defense, regardless of Ashton Jeanty's availability, and with Jeanty off the board, the decision becomes even more straightforward. While edge rushers like Georgia’s Jalon Walker or Mykel Williams are in play, don’t be surprised if Pete Carroll falls for Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron’s athleticism and versatility. Opposing quarterbacks posted just a 34.2 passer rating when targeting Barron in 2024 — a stat that underscores his playmaking ability and makes him an ideal fit for a Raiders secondary in need of a dynamic presence on the back end.

The Jets take a big edge defender

If Jahdae Barron slips past Las Vegas, he’s firmly in play here. But if he’s gone, look for new head coach Aaron Glenn to bolster the defensive front with a big, physical edge defender — a mold he favored during his time in Detroit.

That’s where Mykel Williams comes in. His strong run defense (82.9 run-defense grade in 2024) aligns with Glenn’s priorities, making him a logical addition to a Jets defense looking to get tougher up front.

The Panthers get the top player on their board

Carolina has signaled interest in trading back, but if Jalon Walker is still on the board, there’s little reason to move off the pick. The versatile defender is at his best rushing the passer, where he posted a 17.2% win rate last season — an area of major need for a Panthers team looking to rejuvenate its defensive front.

No QB at No. 9 for the Saints

While recent speculation suggests the Saints could target a quarterback at No. 9, it’s more likely they focus on better overall prospects at other positions.

With Ryan Ramczyk recently announcing his retirement, this feels like a natural spot for Missouri right tackle Armand Membou. Membou didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit during the 2024 season and would offer a potential long-term solution on the offensive line.

The Bears target tight end and running back early in the draft

If Ashton Jeanty falls, the Bears would likely waste no time submitting the card. But with him off the board, this sets up perfectly for head coach Ben Johnson to find his Bears version of Sam LaPorta. While Penn State’s Tyler Warren could be the choice, Michigan’s Colston Loveland is a great fit. He brings ample experience running pro-style routes and blocking in-line, key traits Johnson valued in Detroit, and ranked third among tight ends in 2024 with a 90.6 receiving grade. With picks No. 39 and 41 in Round 2, Chicago should be well-positioned to land a top running back from a deep class.

49ers stop the “slide” of Michigan DI Mason Graham

While Texas OT Kelvin Banks has long seemed like a natural fit here, it’s hard to imagine the 49ers passing on a prospect like Mason Graham. San Francisco has struggled to consistently stop the run in recent years, and no interior defender in college football was more dominant in that phase than Graham. He earned a positive grade on 31.7% of run plays in 2024, the highest mark in the country.

The Cowboys have one of the top slot weapons in the league in CeeDee Lamb, but they desperately need a second weapon in the receiving corps. McMillan fits the mold of a classic X receiver, as he caught 18 of his 30 contested targets for Arizona in 2024 while also forcing 29 missed tackles after the catch.

Dolphins are unable to trade Jalen Ramsey

The Dolphins are far more likely to trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey after the draft with a post-June 1 designation. At this stage of the offseason, teams typically prefer to assess how the draft plays out before committing to the financial investment Ramsey would command, and the cap implications make more sense for Miami, as well.

If traded during the draft, the move would trigger a cap penalty of more than $8.5 million and result in over $25 million in dead money. By waiting until after June 1, the Dolphins could spread out the cap hit, reducing the dead money to $6.7 million and creating $9.9 million in cap savings.

Colts take whichever tight end the Bears don’t take

This may be low-hanging fruit, but it wasn’t a certainty given the projected demand for both top tight ends. With Colston Loveland going off the board at No. 10, it clears the way for Warren to land in Indianapolis. He forced 19 missed tackles after the catch in 2024 and led all tight ends nationally with a 93.3 receiving grade.

Falcons take an edge defender and don’t trade back

The Falcons are in desperate need of edge help and are well-positioned at No. 15 to address it. I’ve been high on Texas A&M edge defender Shemar Stewart throughout the draft process, and Atlanta landing him here would be a steal. Stewart finally got the opportunity to showcase his pass-rushing ability during Senior Bowl practices — and he delivered, earning a stellar 93.6 pass-rush grade.

Cardinals are sneakily in play for a wide receiver

While Arizona could certainly look to bolster its defensive front like Atlanta, the fit with Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden at this spot is too good to pass up. A speedster with refined route-running ability, Golden would perfectly complement last year’s No. 4 overall pick, Marvin Harrison Jr. In 2024, 26 of Golden's 58 receptions went for explosive gains of 15 or more yards, and he came down with 11 of his 18 contested targets, highlighting both his big-play potential and reliability in traffic.

Bengals take an edge

Cincinnati needs to add pass-rush help regardless, but with Trey Hendrickson’s contract situation up in the air, edge defender becomes a near must at pick No. 17. Marshall’s Mike Green fits the bill, as he racked up 18 sacks in 2024 and posted a 21.4% pass-rush win rate, offering both production and upside for the Bengals’ front.

Seahawks trade back… way back

John Schneider has a well-established history of trading back in the draft, and with interior offensive line a clear need, this feels like another opportunity to follow that blueprint. Quarterback-needy teams could be eyeing this range, and Seattle may be willing to entertain offers. If they stick at No. 18, North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel could be the pick — but the Seahawks may be comfortable risking his availability to gain additional draft capital.

Jihaad Campbell is one of my personal favorites in this draft class because of his impact across all three defensive phases. On just 95 pass-rush snaps in 2024, he generated 13 total pressures and four sacks, while also earning grades above 80.0 in both run defense and coverage. He’d be an excellent fit as an understudy — and eventual successor — to LaVonte David, who enters his 14th NFL season with the Buccaneers this fall.

I agree that Denver will likely target a running back here, but I’m leaning toward a bit of a surprise in Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson. With such a deep and talented class, team-specific rankings at the position are bound to vary. Henderson was a dynamic weapon in Ohio State’s 2024 national championship run, averaging 7.0 yards per carry and 4.4 yards after contact per attempt.

Steelers trade back to accrue more picks and take a quarterback

There appears to be a mutual respect between Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders — enough that this feels like the spot where his “slide” ends… in a sense.

With multiple quarterbacks in play for this range but no other team clearly tied to Sanders, Pittsburgh can afford to trade back a few spots, gain additional capital and still confidently land their next signal-caller. Sanders' ability to layer throws downfield over coverage is his calling card, highlighted by a 94.8 passing grade on throws of 20-plus air yards in 2024.

Jim Harbaugh gets a Michigan Man

There are still two standout Michigan defenders on the board at this spot — cornerback Will Johnson and interior lineman Kenneth Grant — and both fill clear needs for Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers. But given Harbaugh once referred to Grant as “a gift from the football gods,” the edge may go to his former nose tackle. Grant racked up 17 run stops with just one missed tackle last season and earned a positive grade on 26.5% of run plays.

Packers take the fastest cornerback available

The Packers have gone this route before — most notably with Jaire Alexander in 2018 — and with trade rumors swirling around their top corner, it makes sense to find his successor at No. 23. Enter Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston, the fastest player at this year’s combine with a blazing 4.28 40-yard dash. In 2024, Hairston didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage, recording one interception and five pass breakups in the process.

The Vikings trade back to accrue more 2026 capital

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is known for his analytically driven approach, and the numbers suggest Minnesota’s current allotment of just four draft picks isn’t enough. With the 2026 draft class projected to be stronger — especially at the top — the Vikings would be wise to stockpile additional capital for the future. By capitalizing on the quarterback demand at the top of Round 2, Minnesota looks well-positioned to add another valuable Day 2 pick for next year.

Texans get the jump on Seattle for a lineman

Houston is another team likely to target the interior offensive line — no surprise after the club retooled that unit last offseason. Grey Zabel, who took reps at every offensive line spot during the combine, brings the kind of versatility the Texans covet. Zabel earned a 90.2 overall grade at North Dakota State in 2024, surrendering just one sack and seven total pressures in pass protection.

Rams find a tackle

Current right tackle Rob Havenstein will turn 33 in a few weeks and has dealt with multiple injuries in recent seasons, making the offensive line a priority for the Rams. Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr. could bring much-needed youth and athleticism to the group. While he needs to improve his hand placement and strike timing, Conerly allowed just one sack and two hits across 519 pass-blocking snaps in 2024.

Ravens and tight ends on draft day: a tradition unlike any other

The Ravens have a strong track record of drafting tight ends, and with speculation swirling about a potential Mark Andrews trade, they could look to reload at the position early. LSU’s Mason Taylor would pair well with Isaiah Likely, offering both receiving ability and blocking prowess. Taylor impressed in 1-on-1 drills at the Senior Bowl and hauled in 10 of 19 contested targets during the 2024 season.

Lions will sign Aidan Hutchinson to a contract extension

On the eve of last year’s draft, the Lions doled out brand new contracts to offensive tackle Penei Sewell and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, handing the pair of stars a combined $162 million in guarantees. This year, it’s edge defender Aidan Hutchinson’s turn. Lions team president Rod Wood said on Monday that the team is prioritizing a new contract for him this spring, so maybe they will repeat last season’s moves with a bit of pre-draft spending.

Washington needs more offensive weapons and should find one in Round 1

I love the idea of rounding out Washington’s receiver room with Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, who would give the Commanders a third dynamic weapon alongside Terry McLaurin and newly acquired Deebo Samuel. Egbuka turned 48 of his 81 catches in 2024 into first downs and recorded 26 explosive plays for Ohio State’s national championship run.

Bills find an ascending cornerback

Cornerback Trey Amos transferred to Mississippi from Alabama last season and enjoyed a breakout campaign that should have teams like the Bills eager to select him on Thursday night. He allowed just a 50.0% completion rate into his coverage, picked off three passes and recorded a 19.7% forced incompletion rate.

Chiefs don’t reach for an offensive lineman, opting to improve the pass rush instead

The Chiefs were outmatched on both sides of the ball in the Super Bowl, and while much of the focus has been on the offensive line, the defensive line also needs attention. Oregon interior defender Derrick Harmon might have gone much higher if not for medical concerns, but the Chiefs could end his slide here. He was a standout in 2024, earning a 91.2 grade on true pass sets.

Eagles find their future replacement for Lane Johnson

I floated this possibility yesterday in a piece about Eagles general manager Howie Roseman’s legendary draft-week wizardry — and I like it enough to double down here. Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons looked like a top-10 pick last season before tearing his patellar tendon, and with the injury still fresh, he’s likely to slide a bit.

The Eagles are in a perfect position to let Simmons redshirt behind future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson. In the six games before his injury, Simmons didn’t allow a single pressure.