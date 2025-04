2025 NFL Draft: Max Chadwick's top 100 prospects

Travis Hunter comes in at No. 1: Colorado’s two-way superstar is the best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders is QB1: Hunter’s teammate beats out Cam Ward for the title of QB1 in this year's class.

The 2025 NFL Draft is just a week away, so we're finalizing our rankings for this year’s class.

Below is how I view the top 100 prospects in this year’s draft.

