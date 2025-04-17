2025 NFL Draft: Dalton Wasserman's top 100 prospects

Shedeur Sanders is QB1: Travis Hunter’s teammate beats out Cam Ward for the title of QB1 in this year's class.

Two Michigan stars crack the top 10: Mason Graham and Will Johnson are on track to be first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings

Anyone heavily involved in the NFL draft likes to get some semblance of prospect rankings out in the open. It seems that beyond the initial handful of players, there are major differences in opinion with regard to the next several tiers of prospects. Without further ado, here are my top 100 prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Editor's note: To view Max Chadwick's top prospects, click here. To view Trevor Sikkema's top prospects, click here.