2025 NFL Draft: Dalton Wasserman's top 100 prospects

- Shedeur Sanders is QB1: Travis Hunter’s teammate beats out Cam Ward for the title of QB1 in this year's class.
- Two Michigan stars crack the top 10: Mason Graham and Will Johnson are on track to be first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
- 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.
Anyone heavily involved in the NFL draft likes to get some semblance of prospect rankings out in the open. It seems that beyond the initial handful of players, there are major differences in opinion with regard to the next several tiers of prospects. Without further ado, here are my top 100 prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Editor's note: To view Max Chadwick's top prospects, click here. To view Trevor Sikkema's top prospects, click here.
|Rank
|Position
|Name
|School
|1
|WR/CB
|Travis Hunter
|Colorado
|2
|EDGE
|Abdul Carter
|Penn State
|3
|RB
|Ashton Jeanty
|Boise State
|4
|DI
|Mason Graham
|Michigan
|5
|WR
|Tetairoa McMillan
|Arizona
|6
|T
|Will Campbell
|LSU
|7
|TE
|Tyler Warren
|Penn State
|8
|CB
|Will Johnson
|Michigan
|9
|CB
|Jahdae Barron
|Texas
|10
|T
|Kelvin Banks Jr.
|Texas
|11
|T
|Armand Membou
|Missouri
|12
|EDGE
|Mike Green
|Marshall
|13
|LB
|Jihaad Campbell
|Alabama
|14
|S
|Malaki Starks
|Georgia
|15
|EDGE
|James Pearce Jr.
|Tennessee
|16
|TE
|Colston Loveland
|Michigan
|17
|WR
|Luther Burden III
|Missouri
|18
|QB
|Shedeur Sanders
|Colorado
|19
|QB
|Cam Ward
|Miami (FL)
|20
|DI
|Kenneth Grant
|Michigan
|21
|DI
|Walter Nolen
|Ole Miss
|22
|WR
|Emeka Egbuka
|Ohio State
|23
|EDGE
|Donovan Ezeiruaku
|Boston College
|24
|DI
|Derrick Harmon
|Oregon
|25
|RB
|Omarion Hampton
|North Carolina
|26
|T
|Josh Conerly Jr.
|Oregon
|27
|WR
|Matthew Golden
|Texas
|28
|CB
|Benjamin Morrison
|Notre Dame
|29
|EDGE
|Jack Sawyer
|Ohio State
|30
|EDGE
|Mykel Williams
|Georgia
|31
|LB
|Jalon Walker
|Georgia
|32
|T
|Josh Simmons
|Ohio State
|33
|S
|Xavier Watts
|Notre Dame
|34
|EDGE
|Nic Scourton
|Texas A&M
|35
|CB
|Trey Amos
|Ole Miss
|36
|EDGE
|Shemar Stewart
|Texas A&M
|37
|WR
|Jayden Higgins
|Iowa State
|38
|EDGE
|Princely Umanmielen
|Ole Miss
|39
|S
|Kevin Winston Jr.
|Penn State
|40
|G
|Donovan Jackson
|Ohio State
|41
|CB
|Shavon Revel
|East Carolina
|42
|DI
|T.J. Sanders
|South Carolina
|43
|DI
|Darius Alexander
|Toledo
|44
|LB
|Demetrius Knight Jr.
|South Carolina
|45
|WR
|Elic Ayomanor
|Stanford
|46
|G
|Tyler Booker
|Alabama
|47
|WR
|Jack Bech
|TCU
|48
|OL
|Grey Zabel
|North Dakota State
|49
|T
|Aireontae Ersery
|Minnesota
|50
|CB
|Maxwell Hairston
|Kentucky
|51
|LB
|Carson Schwesinger
|UCLA
|52
|EDGE
|Bradyn Swinson
|LSU
|53
|EDGE
|Landon Jackson
|Arkansas
|54
|RB
|Cam Skattebo
|Arizona State
|55
|RB
|Kaleb Johnson
|Iowa
|56
|CB
|Darien Porter
|Iowa State
|57
|DI
|Alfred Collins
|Texas
|58
|DI
|Tyleik Williams
|Ohio State
|59
|RB
|Quinshon Judkins
|Ohio State
|60
|RB
|TreVeyon Henderson
|Ohio State
|61
|S
|Andrew Mukuba
|Texas
|62
|EDGE
|JT Tuimoloau
|Ohio State
|63
|T
|Ozzy Trapilo
|Boston College
|64
|S
|Nick Emmanwori
|South Carolina
|65
|DI
|Omarr Norman-Lott
|Tennessee
|66
|WR
|Xavier Restrepo
|Miami (FL)
|67
|RB
|Dylan Sampson
|Tennessee
|68
|TE
|Mason Taylor
|LSU
|69
|OL
|Wyatt Milum
|West Virginia
|70
|C
|Jared Wilson
|Georgia
|71
|RB
|RJ Harvey
|UCF
|72
|G
|Tate Ratledge
|Georgia
|73
|TE
|Oronde Gadsden II
|Syracuse
|74
|TE
|Elijah Arroyo
|Miami (FL)
|75
|EDGE
|Kyle Kennard
|South Carolina
|76
|WR
|Jaylin Noel
|Iowa State
|77
|EDGE
|Josaiah Stewart
|Michigan
|78
|EDGE
|Jared Ivey
|Ole Miss
|79
|CB
|Azareye'h Thomas
|Florida State
|80
|EDGE
|Elijah Roberts
|SMU
|81
|WR
|Kyle Williams
|Washington State
|82
|RB
|Devin Neal
|Kansas
|83
|RB
|Damien Martinez
|Miami (FL)
|84
|DI
|Aeneas Peebles
|Virginia Tech
|85
|DI
|Vernon Broughton
|Texas
|86
|DI
|C.J. West
|Indiana
|87
|EDGE
|Oluwafemi Oladejo
|UCLA
|88
|EDGE
|Ashton Gillotte
|Louisville
|89
|LB
|Chris Paul Jr.
|Ole Miss
|90
|T
|Anthony Belton
|NC State
|91
|T
|Jonah Savaiinaea
|Arizona
|92
|TE
|Terrance Ferguson
|Oregon
|93
|S
|R.J. Mickens
|Clemson
|94
|DI
|Shemar Turner
|Texas A&M
|95
|CB
|Jacob Parrish
|Kansas State
|96
|EDGE
|Jordan Burch
|Oregon
|97
|DI
|Jamaree Caldwell
|Oregon
|98
|S
|Lathan Ransom
|Ohio State
|99
|LB
|Jack Kiser
|Notre Dame
|100
|TE
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|Bowling Green