2025 NFL Draft: Dalton Wasserman's top 100 prospects

2S3HD3E MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 09: Edge Rusher Abdul Carter #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts after a defensive stop during the Penn State Nittany Lions versus Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on January 9, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Dalton Wasserman
  • Shedeur Sanders is QB1: Travis Hunter’s teammate beats out Cam Ward for the title of QB1 in this year's class.
  • Two Michigan stars crack the top 10: Mason Graham and Will Johnson are on track to be first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Anyone heavily involved in the NFL draft likes to get some semblance of prospect rankings out in the open. It seems that beyond the initial handful of players, there are major differences in opinion with regard to the next several tiers of prospects. Without further ado, here are my top 100 prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Editor's note: To view Max Chadwick's top prospects, click here. To view Trevor Sikkema's top prospects, click here.

RankPositionNameSchool
1WR/CBTravis HunterColorado
2EDGEAbdul CarterPenn State
3RBAshton JeantyBoise State
4DIMason GrahamMichigan
5WRTetairoa McMillanArizona
6TWill CampbellLSU
7TETyler WarrenPenn State
8CBWill JohnsonMichigan
9CBJahdae BarronTexas
10TKelvin Banks Jr.Texas
11TArmand MembouMissouri
12EDGEMike GreenMarshall
13LBJihaad CampbellAlabama
14SMalaki StarksGeorgia
15EDGEJames Pearce Jr.Tennessee
16TEColston LovelandMichigan
17WRLuther Burden IIIMissouri
18QBShedeur SandersColorado
19QBCam WardMiami (FL)
20DIKenneth GrantMichigan
21DIWalter NolenOle Miss
22WREmeka EgbukaOhio State
23EDGEDonovan EzeiruakuBoston College
24DIDerrick HarmonOregon
25RBOmarion HamptonNorth Carolina
26TJosh Conerly Jr.Oregon
27WRMatthew GoldenTexas
28CBBenjamin MorrisonNotre Dame
29EDGEJack SawyerOhio State
30EDGEMykel WilliamsGeorgia
31LBJalon WalkerGeorgia
32TJosh SimmonsOhio State
33SXavier WattsNotre Dame
34EDGENic ScourtonTexas A&M
35CBTrey AmosOle Miss
36EDGEShemar StewartTexas A&M
37WRJayden HigginsIowa State
38EDGEPrincely UmanmielenOle Miss
39SKevin Winston Jr.Penn State
40GDonovan JacksonOhio State
41CBShavon RevelEast Carolina
42DIT.J. SandersSouth Carolina
43DIDarius AlexanderToledo
44LBDemetrius Knight Jr.South Carolina
45WRElic AyomanorStanford
46GTyler BookerAlabama
47WRJack BechTCU
48OLGrey ZabelNorth Dakota State
49TAireontae ErseryMinnesota
50CBMaxwell HairstonKentucky
51LBCarson SchwesingerUCLA
52EDGEBradyn SwinsonLSU
53EDGELandon JacksonArkansas
54RBCam SkatteboArizona State
55RBKaleb JohnsonIowa
56CBDarien PorterIowa State
57DIAlfred CollinsTexas
58DITyleik WilliamsOhio State
59RBQuinshon JudkinsOhio State
60RBTreVeyon HendersonOhio State
61SAndrew MukubaTexas
62EDGEJT TuimoloauOhio State
63TOzzy TrapiloBoston College
64SNick EmmanworiSouth Carolina
65DIOmarr Norman-LottTennessee
66WRXavier RestrepoMiami (FL)
67RBDylan SampsonTennessee
68TEMason TaylorLSU
69OLWyatt MilumWest Virginia
70CJared WilsonGeorgia
71RBRJ HarveyUCF
72GTate RatledgeGeorgia
73TEOronde Gadsden IISyracuse
74TEElijah ArroyoMiami (FL)
75EDGEKyle KennardSouth Carolina
76WRJaylin NoelIowa State
77EDGEJosaiah StewartMichigan
78EDGEJared IveyOle Miss
79CBAzareye'h ThomasFlorida State
80EDGEElijah RobertsSMU
81WRKyle WilliamsWashington State
82RBDevin NealKansas
83RBDamien MartinezMiami (FL)
84DIAeneas PeeblesVirginia Tech
85DIVernon BroughtonTexas
86DIC.J. WestIndiana
87EDGEOluwafemi OladejoUCLA
88EDGEAshton GillotteLouisville
89LBChris Paul Jr.Ole Miss
90TAnthony BeltonNC State
91TJonah SavaiinaeaArizona
92TETerrance FergusonOregon
93SR.J. MickensClemson
94DIShemar TurnerTexas A&M
95CBJacob ParrishKansas State
96EDGEJordan BurchOregon
97DIJamaree CaldwellOregon
98SLathan RansomOhio State
99LBJack KiserNotre Dame
100TEHarold Fannin Jr.Bowling Green
