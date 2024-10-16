2025 NFL Draft: Ideal team fits for top prospects

• Ashton Jeanty is a clear match for the Cowboys: Dallas currently ranks 30th in PFF rushing grade and last in rushing yards per game. The backfield committee of Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott and Deuce Vaughn simply isn’t getting the job done.

• Shedeur Sanders is a fit in Carolina: The Panthers will likely be looking for a new quarterback in 2025 amid Bryce Young's struggles, and Sanders would be a shrewd addition as a strong clean-pocket passer.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Speculation runs rampant year-round as draft prospects get connected to NFL teams that could need their services. We’ll attempt to tie some of the big-name 2025 NFL Draft prospects to franchises based on current areas of improvement.

QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Team Fit: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers will almost certainly be searching for a new quarterback after Bryce Young struggled in the starting role over the past year and a half. One of the few areas where Carolina has improved is in pass protection. Led by free-agent acquisitions Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, the Panthers rank fifth in the NFL in PFF pass-blocking grade.

That brings us to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is known to be lethal from clean pockets. Sanders leads all FBS quarterbacks with his 94.0 clean-pocket passing grade since the start of 2023. He has committed just four turnover-worthy plays across 530 clean dropbacks in that span. Adding Sanders to a young core that includes Jonathon Brooks and Xavier Legette — and possibly Diontae Johnson — could be a fruitful endeavor.

RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Team Fit: Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys currently rank 30th in PFF rushing grade and last in rushing yards per game. Their backfield committee of Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott and Deuce Vaughn simply isn’t getting the job done. Fortunately, they may have a chance to draft the best running back in college football.

[Related Reading: NFL Week 7 power rankings]

Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty is having an otherworldly season. He leads college football with a 98.5 PFF rushing grade and 57 forced missed tackles. His 911 yards after contact would rank third among all running backs in total rushing yards — behind only his own total and Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson. He is also the most talented receiver in the country at the position, though he hasn’t gotten to show it as much this year. If an NFL team wants to take a first-round chance on a running back, Jeanty should be the choice.

Highest-Graded RBs in College Football in 2024

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Team Fit: Los Angeles Chargers

One of the Chargers’ most notable flaws is their inability to work the ball downfield in the passing game. Through six games, they’ve completed just 16 passes targeted 10 or more yards downfield, the fewest in the NFL. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are doing an excellent job of repairing the rushing attack, but a vertical threat would help their team in a big way.

The 6-foot-5 Tetairoa McMillan excels at making plays downfield. Since the start of 2023, McMillan owns a 97.5 PFF receiving grade on 10-plus-yard targets. The only receiver with a higher grade is current Panthers receiver Xavier Legette. He isn’t just a catch-point player, either: McMillan has the second-most yards after the catch in the FBS on those targets. He is a rare athlete for his size and would pair well with Justin Herbert’s elite arm.

WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

Team Fit: New Orleans Saints

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has done well to build the Saints' offense through the run game with complementary deep passes. Saints wide receivers, though, have had issues making plays after the catch. This year, that unit ranks 25th in the NFL with 3.8 yards after catch per reception. Last year, they ranked 31st, ahead of only Jacksonville.

Missouri’s Luther Burden III has racked up the second-most yards after the catch in college football since the start of 2023. His 37 forced missed tackles are the third most in the FBS over that span. So far this year, Saints wide receivers have forced one missed tackle. Burden would bring explosiveness and versatility to New Orleans’ passing attack.

T Will Campbell, LSU

Team Fit: New England Patriots

It’s no secret that the Patriots need to acquire better pass protectors to protect their franchise quarterback, Drake Maye. They rank 29th in the NFL in PFF pass-blocking grade after finishing in that same exact spot last season. Left tackle is sure to be a position of focus for them in the upcoming draft.

[Related reading: 2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 7]

LSU’s Will Campbell has been as consistent as any offensive lineman in college football. Since his debut in 2022, Campbell is one of just nine offensive tackles who owns an 80.0-plus PFF grade in pass protection and run blocking. That list includes first-round picks like Joe Alt, Peter Skoronski and Taliese Fuaga. He would immediately improve New England’s offensive line.

Highest-Graded SEC Pass-Blocking Tackles in 2024

EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State

Team Fit: Atlanta Falcons

Under Kirk Cousins’ leadership, the Falcons are off to a fine start to the 2024 season. However, their pass rush has been nonexistent. They have racked up just five sacks through six games, rank 30th in PFF pass-rush grade and place 31st in pass-rush win rate. The trade for Matthew Judon hasn’t given them the production they need.

Penn State’s Abdul Carter is an interesting player who may or may not be available at Atlanta's pick, depending on how high his draft stock goes. He’s an incredible athlete who made the switch from linebacker to edge defender this season. His 20.4% pass-rush win rate is in the same vicinity as former teammate Chop Robinson, who was selected in the first round in 2024. If Carter finishes this season strong, the Micah Parsons comparisons will be plentiful.

CB Will Johnson, Michigan

Team Fit: Los Angeles Rams

The Rams understandably focused on improving their defensive line in this past year’s draft after Aaron Donald‘s retirement. Their secondary will likely be an area of focus in 2025, as they ranked dead last in coverage grade last season and currently rank 31st through the first six weeks of 2024.

Michigan’s Will Johnson has established himself as the best cornerback in this year’s class. Only four FBS cornerbacks, including eventual first-rounders Quinyon Mitchell and Devon Witherspoon, have a higher coverage grade than Johnson since the start of 2022. He can play in any scheme, and his technique is nearly flawless. The Rams need a foundational player in their secondary. Johnson fits the bill.

[Related Reading: College football Week 8 preview]