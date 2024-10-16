College Football Week 8 Preview: Storylines, matchups and predictions for the biggest games

• Georgia–Texas: The fifth-ranked Bulldogs present the biggest challenge to the top-ranked Longhorns in the entire regular season.

• Alabama–Tennessee: Two top-15 teams look to bounce back after each had a shaky last couple of weeks.

With such a loaded slate of games last week, we were forced to preview eight games for the first time all season. We have to do the same in Week 8 because there’s once again an outstanding weekend of college football coming up.

Here are the storylines to know, matchups to watch and predictions for eight of the biggest games this weekend.

No. 6 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Louisville Cardinals (12 PM EST on ABC)

Storyline to know: How does Miami look after a much-needed bye week?

The Hurricanes have been playing with fire in their last two games. They needed a 10-point comeback with nine minutes left and a completed Hail Mary to escape with a 38-34 victory over Virginia Tech. The following week, Miami mounted a 25-point comeback in the second half to squeak by with a one-point win over California.

The Hurricanes were able to slow their collective heart rates down during their bye week this past week but now must travel to Louisville, the best team Miami plays during the entire regular season according to PFF’s power rankings (33rd).

Matchup to watch when Miami (FL) has the ball (Dalton): Miami’s passing attack vs. Louisville’s secondary

Cam Ward and Miami’s elite wide receiver group should have a favorable matchup against Louisville’s struggling secondary. Ward leads the nation in passing grade while the Hurricanes, as a team, rank third in receiving grade. Louisville ranks 93rd in the nation and 12th in the ACC in coverage grade.

The Cardinals’ cornerbacks have been an issue all season. They don’t have a single cornerback with a 70.0 coverage grade and Quincey Riley has been battling injury. As a team, the Cardinals have missed the fourth-most tackles in the Power Four in coverage.

Aside from those issues, Louisville has struggled to defend vertical passes and the middle of the field. Against 10-plus yard throws this season, Louisville owns the fifth-worst coverage grade in the Power Four and has allowed the sixth-highest completion percentage. Among that same group, the Cardinals have allowed the highest percentage of passes to be caught in the middle third of the field and rank 54th out of the 70 teams in coverage grade.

Cam Ward has posted a 94.7 passing grade on 10-plus yards throws, third-best in the FBS, and a 90.7 passing grade on throws to the middle third of the field. Xavier Restrepo and Isaiah Horton lead a Miami receiving unit that owns the best receiving grade on 10-plus yard throws in the country.

The Cardinals have struggled to cover downfield this season, and they face their biggest test yet in the Hurricanes.

Matchup to watch when Louisville has the ball (Max): Louisville’s offensive line against Miami’s defensive line

While Cam Ward has been special, one can argue that Miami’s front seven has been the best part of the team so far. The Hurricanes have the second-best front-seven grade in the country (91.7), trailing only Ole Miss. Their linebackers are fourth in grade as a unit while the defensive line is third. Miami leads the nation in pressure rate so far this season at 45.1%.

Louisville’s offensive line meanwhile is below-average, placing 41st in the Power Four in grade as a unit (67.5). Even worse is the fact that the Cardinals give up a pressure on 37.2% of their dropbacks, placing just 118th in the nation. Luckily for them, Tyler Shough has a 65.2 passing grade under pressure (26th in FBS).

Perhaps the one advantage Louisville can create is on the ground with its stable of running backs. The Cardinals are 11th in the nation this year with 6.3 yards per carry. Miami’s defense has given up 4.7 yards per attempt, just 60th in the country.

Predictions

Dalton: Miami 38, Louisville 27

Miami hasn’t started well in their last couple of games, but this is a bad matchup for a Louisville team that is struggling to stop vertical passes.

Max: Miami 30, Louisville 24

It won’t always be pretty, but Miami is able to pull off the road victory and continue its undefeated campaign.

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (12 PM EST on FOX)

Storyline to know: Just how legit is Indiana?

After going 3-9 last year, Indiana is off to a historic start under new head coach Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers are 6-0 for the first time in 57 years and have won those six games by an average of 32.7 points.

As good as that start is, Indiana has yet to beat a top-55 team in PFF’s power rankings. Four of its wins have come over schools that are outside the top 85 or in the FCS. At No. 31 in our ranking with a 5-1 record, Nebraska presents the biggest obstacle the Hoosiers have had all season.

Matchup to watch when Indiana has the ball (Dalton): How will Nebraska handle Indiana’s excellent RPO execution?

Because run-pass option schemes have spread throughout football at every level in the past few seasons, we often take for granted their importance when teams can or cannot execute them at a high level.

No team in college football is running a smoother RPO operation right now than Indiana. When the Hoosiers utilize an RPO, they are the highest-graded offense in the country and rank third in EPA per play. Kurtis Rourke does an excellent job at seeing which defensive player is being manipulated by these schemes and acting accordingly.

Perhaps most importantly, because these are generally quick passes when the ball is thrown, Indiana’s receivers lead the nation in receiving grade in these scenarios. The Hoosiers have several different threats, like Elijah Sarratt, Omar Cooper Jr. or Myles Price, who can find success in their own way.

These RPO schemes will be the top priority for Nebraska, which ranks 91st in overall grade against the team. Indiana’s combination of talent and execution is a serious problem for opposing defenses. Defending their RPO game is the first step in slowing down the Hoosiers' raging hot offense.

Matchup to watch when Nebraska has the ball (Max): Will Dylan Raiola dice up Indiana’s zone-defense like he has all season?

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola has been outstanding against zone defenses this year. The true freshman has a 90.2 passing grade against zone coverage, fifth among the nation’s signal-callers. He’s been far less effective against man coverage, placing 132nd in the nation with a 44.4 passing grade on such plays. Raiola’s not the most accurate quarterback and sometimes looks flustered with pressure in his face, a bad combination against man coverage since that often coincides with blitzes. He’s able to be so effective against zone coverage because he has great poise when kept clean that allows him to be patient and find the soft spots in the coverage.

Indiana has run zone coverage on 160 passing plays this year, a top-10 mark in the country. Conversely, the Hoosiers have only run man-coverage on 20 snaps, tied for the second-fewest in the Power Four. Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines would be wise to switch it up this week against Raiola since his splits against the two are so drastically different.

Predictions

Dalton: Indiana 31, Nebraska 27

Indiana’s offensive balance keys them to a big win over Nebraska and makes the Hoosiers a dark horse playoff contender.

Max: Nebraska 28, Indiana 24

Raiola does well against Indiana’s zone-heavy defense and spoils the Hoosiers’ undefeated season.

No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (3:30 PM EST on ABC)

Storyline to know: Two teams who need to bounce back from the last two weeks

Just two weeks ago, Alabama and Tennessee ranked first and fourth in the AP poll. Each is out of the top five a fortnight later with the Volunteers placing outside of the top-10.

That’s due to some uninspiring performances from the two squads recently. They both fell to unranked SEC foes in Week 6, as Alabama lost to Vanderbilt (22.5-point underdogs) while Tennessee fell to Arkansas (14.5-point underdogs). Last weekend, they each barely escaped upsets from two unranked conference opponents again. The Crimson Tide trailed in the fourth quarter to South Carolina before barely squeaking by with a two-point victory. They entered that contest as 19.5-point favorites at home. The Volunteers went to overtime with Florida at home before pulling off a 23-17 win despite being nearly two-touchdown favorites.

The winner of this game gets its season back on track while the loser sees its playoff chances freefall.

Matchup to watch when Tennessee has the ball (Dalton): What can Nico Iamaleava do to improve upon his recent struggles?

Surface-level statistics suggest that Tennessee has an elite offense. The Volunteers score over 40 points per game, but that’s heavily weighted by success in their out-of-conference schedule. Lately, they’ve been skidding by with their excellent defense and Dylan Sampson carrying the load in the run game.

However, Tennessee’s passing game has been one of the more disappointing units in the nation. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is at the forefront of those struggles. He dominated in Week 1 in a win over FCS Chattanooga but has not played well since. Over his last five games, Iamaleava has posted a 61.6 passing grade with five big-time throws and six turnover-worthy plays to his credit.

He’s played well when given play-action opportunities but owns just a 48.5 overall grade when asked to drop back without play-action. That’s a major problem against an Alabama defense that ranks fourth in the nation in coverage grade versus non-play action passes. Iamaleava has also struggled under pressure with a 29.8 passing grade in those scenarios.

Iamaleava’s lack of rhythm and accuracy in the standard passing game is severely slowing down Tennessee’s offense. If the Volunteers fall behind Alabama early, they will run into a huge problem unless there is significant improvement.

Matchup to watch when Alabama has the ball (Max): Can Tennessee limit the big-play ability from Jalen Milroe?

The key to slowing down Alabama’s offense is to force Jalen Milroe to be methodical since he’s a big play waiting to happen with his elite mobility and rocket-launcher of an arm. His 14 runs of 10-plus yards are a top-15 mark among FBS quarterbacks while his 604 passing yards and seven touchdowns on deep throws are each top-five marks in the nation.

Tennessee has a top-five run-defense grade in the country (91.9) and has only given up 2.8 yards per carry to opposing quarterbacks. On 20-plus yard throws, the Volunteers are 20th in EPA per play among Power Four schools. However, it’s safe to say that they haven’t faced a quarterback who’s even close to as dynamic as Milroe.

Predictions

Dalton: Alabama 30, Tennessee 20

Alabama has their warts, but Tennessee’s passing game is currently a non-factor. Milroe makes enough explosive plays to escape with a win.

Max: Alabama 28, Tennessee 24

While Milroe’s deep ball seems to come and go at times, I still trust him more than Iamaleava right now. Alabama wins in a close one and Tennessee’s playoff hopes go on life support.

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini (3:30 PM EST on CBS)

Storyline to know: Michigan’s third starting quarterback in seven games

The defending national champions have been scrambling to find a replacement for J.J. McCarthy all season. Head coach Sherrone Moore confirmed this week that seventh-year quarterback Jack Tuttle will be making his first career start since 2022 against Illinois. He was inserted into the Wolverines’ loss to Washington a couple weeks ago when Alex Orji was benched, posting just a 42.8 grade in the defeat.

Tuttle now marks the third starting signal-caller for Michigan, following Davis Warren and Orji. Time will tell if this will provide any sort of spark for what’s essentially a nonexistent passing game, though his performance against the Huskies two weeks ago won’t make Wolverines fans optimistic.

Matchup to watch when Illinois has the ball (Dalton): Illinois’ pass protection vs. Michigan’s elite defensive line

Illinois’ improved pass protection has been the primary catalyst to its hot start this season. The additions of offensive tackles J.C. Davis and Melvin Priestly have turned the team's biggest weakness into a strength. As a result, quarterback Luke Altmyer has been able to excel in clean pockets, where he holds the 10th-best passing grade in the nation.

The one game in which the Illini struggled in pass protection came against Penn State’s elite unit. They finished that game with a paltry 24.9 pass-blocking grade and scored a season-low seven points. Penn State currently ranks seventh in pass-rush grade. Michigan leads the nation in that same category.

Led by all-world defensive tackle Mason Graham and breakout edge defender Josaiah Stewart, Michigan’s defensive line can almost single-handedly win games. The Wolverines lead the nation in pass-rush win rate. They rank a bit lower in pressure rate and sacks due to opposing quarterbacks getting rid of the ball extremely quickly out of fear of their pass rush.

That last part could be crucial for Luke Altmyer, whose average time to throw sits at exactly three seconds. He likely won’t have the luxury of holding the ball that long. If he can distribute passes quickly, he can take advantage of a Michigan coverage unit that hasn’t performed nearly as well as last season.

Matchup to watch when Michigan has the ball (Max): Can the Wolverines take advantage of a struggling Illinois run defense?

With really no passing game to speak of, Michigan has been solely reliant on its rushing attack and defense to carry the team to victory. The Wolverines run the ball on 55.8% of their plays, the fourth-highest rate in the Power Four. Kalel Mullings is the star of that run game as his 90.6 rushing grade places him third among FBS running backs.

Illinois has struggled to defend the run this year, posting the worst run-defense grade in the Power Four (61.2). The Fighting Illini have allowed 5.4 yards per carry, the seventh-highest rate in that same group. They’re average in bringing down running backs once they contact them, but the issue is that they give up 2.1 yards before contact per attempt (ninth most in Power Four).

Without really having to worry about Michigan winning through the air, perhaps Illinois will have an easier time defending the run in this game as it can stack the box. However, Mullings has shown the capability to win games on his own before.

Predictions

Dalton: Michigan 20, Illinois 16

Illinois has to prove they can handle an elite pass rush like Michigan’s. If they can’t do it, we could see a similar game to their loss versus Penn State.

Max: Michigan 24, Illinois 21

Michigan’s defensive line dominates while Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards are able to take advantage of a very vulnerable Illinois run defense.

Storyline to know: Can Notre Dame continue walking the tightrope?

While the Fighting Irish have rebounded nicely from their Week 2 loss to Northern Illinois, their backs are still against the wall in the College Football Playoff race.

That’s because Notre Dame can’t automatically clinch a spot since it doesn’t play in a conference, leaving the seven at-large spots as its only entry into the 12-team field. A 10-2 record might not be enough for the Fighting Irish to get in just based on strength of schedule, leaving Notre Dame with no other option but to win out to guarantee a spot in the playoff. According to PFF’s power rankings, Georgia Tech is the second-best team the Fighting Irish have remaining, making this game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium an important bar to clear for Notre Dame.

Matchup to watch when Georgia Tech has the ball (Dalton): Georgia Tech’s dynamic run game vs. Notre Dame’s underperforming defensive front

The Yellow Jackets use their dynamic option-oriented rushing attack and complementary play-action passing to score nearly 33 points per game. They’ve been especially lethal when running between the tackles. They’ve averaged 5.8 yards per carry between the tackles this season and only three teams in the nation have more explosive runs in those scenarios.

Despite coming into the season with one of the best defensive tackle duos in the country, Notre Dame ranks 49th in the nation in run defense grade. Prior to a dominant effort over Stanford last week, the Fighting Irish ranked 81st. Currently, their three highest-graded run defenders are defensive backs.

Georgia Tech’s success between the tackles could pose a particular problem for the Fighting Irish. They currently is tied for 107th in run defense grade on runs between the tackles. They’ve seen precipitous drops in performance from players like Howard Cross III, Rylie Mills, and Jack Kiser.

Notre Dame’s coverage unit may need to play a bit more passive after losing star cornerback Benjamin Morrison for the season. If the Fighting Irish defensive front doesn’t find last year’s form, Georgia Tech could find success within the foundation of their offense.

Matchup to watch when Notre Dame has the ball (Max): Strength on strength and weakness on weakness

Notre Dame’s strengths on offense coincide with Georgia Tech’s defensive strengths, while the same could be said for each side’s weaknesses. The Fighting Irish have a top-10 rushing grade in the nation thanks to Jeremiyah Love and quarterback Riley Leonard. Love leads the FBS with a 47% forced missed tackle rate so far this season while Leonard is fourth among Power Four signal-callers with 425 yards on the ground. They also have the pleasure of running behind an offensive line that’s 22nd in run-blocking grade (77.0). As a team, Notre Dame is seventh in America in EPA per run.

That figure falls to 66th in EPA per pass as the Fighting Irish have struggled to generate a consistent aerial attack all season. Notre Dame is currently 78th in passing grade, 70th in receiving grade and 104th in pass-blocking grade as a team.

Georgia Tech has a 62.8 defensive grade on passing plays, just 114th in the country. The Yellow Jackets have the third-worst pass-rushing grade as a team and are 102nd in coverage grade. They’re far better against the run, placing 26th in run-defense grade and yards per attempt allowed (4.2).

Predictions

Dalton: Georgia Tech 27, Notre Dame 24

Georgia Tech has the better quarterback in this game while their run defense has significantly improved. They grind out a win.

Max: Notre Dame 27, Georgia Tech 24

The Fighting Irish keep their playoff hopes alive with a close win over Georgia Tech thanks to some timely clutch throws by Riley Leonard against a vulnerable Yellow Jackets pass defense.

Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Wildcats (4 PM EST on FOX)

Storyline to know: Two teams looking to bounce back in a wide-open Big 12 race

The Big 12 is easily the most wide-open conference in the Power Four right now. Seven schools have at least a 5% chance of winning the conference title according to PFF’s power rankings. That’s tied with the MAC for the most teams with that good of a chance of winning their conference and is two more than any other Power Four league.

Arizona isn’t currently one of those seven teams as it has a 3-3 record but the Wildcats are still a top-45 team in our power ranking. Colorado is though, and it looks to bounce back after a close loss to No. 18 Kansas State on Saturday.

Matchup to watch when Colorado has the ball (Dalton): Can Arizona hold up in coverage against Shedeur Sanders?

Despite the end result of Colorado’s loss to Kansas State, Shedeur Sanders still had a very good game in which he gave the Buffaloes a chance to win. It’s plausible to think that they would have had three of their top five receivers not departed with injury.

Sanders has proven time and again he is an elite quarterback. The health of his receivers, specifically Travis Hunter, will be a huge factor in this week’s matchup, but so will the Wildcats' coverage struggles. They currently rank 74th in the nation in coverage grade. Two productive outings against FCS Northern Arizona and a Utah team playing true freshman Isaac Wilson prop that up a bit.

One particular schematic factor to watch will be the Wildcats’ heavy use of single-high defenses. Only seven teams in the country run single-high defenses at a higher rate than Arizona. Since the start of last season, Shedeur Sanders owns a 90.3 passing grade against single-high defenses, which is the 6th-best mark in the country.

Arizona is going to need to perform better and perhaps make some adjustments to slow down Sanders and Colorado’s passing attack.

Matchup to watch when Arizona has the ball (Max): The top two prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft square off

This matchup is contingent on Hunter being available for Colorado as he exited last week’s game against Kansas State with a shoulder injury. Head coach Deion Sanders told reporters that Hunter “should play for certain” this week, so we’ll operate under the assumption that he’ll be available for the Buffaloes.

Hunter is currently the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft on PFF’s big board while McMillan is second. While Hunter’s ranking is mainly due to his two-way stardom, he still is one of the best corners in America. His 83.1 PFF grade is ninth among all cornerbacks in the country and he’s one of two corners in the nation with 80-plus grades both in coverage and in run defense. McMillan is currently third among FBS receivers with 739 receiving yards while his 19 broken tackles lead all receivers in America.

McMillan got the better of Hunter in last year’s matchup, catching four of his six targets against him with a touchdown as well. Hunter was called for defensive pass interference on another one of those targets as well.

Not only will this matchup be the most watched tape for the 2025 NFL Draft, it’ll also be pivotal for who wins this game since McMillan is so critical for Arizona’s offensive success.

Predictions

Dalton: Colorado 35, Arizona 24

Despite last week’s loss to Kansas State, Colorado has played well of late. The same cannot be said for Arizona. Sanders carries the Buffaloes to a road win.

Max: Colorado 30, Arizona 27

Colorado rebounds from its loss to Kansas State last week with a win over Arizona in Tucson.

No. 8 LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks (7 PM EST on ESPN)

Storyline to know: Trap game for LSU?

LSU is in the top-10 for the first time all season after a thrilling 29-26 overtime victory over then-No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday.

Even with the Tigers riding high, they’re still just 2.5-point favorites on the road over an unranked Arkansas team. The Razorbacks (4-2) are coming off a bye week and have already pulled off a massive upset at home, beating then-No. 4 Tennessee in its last game. If LSU’s not careful, they could be the next top-10 victim in Razorback Stadium.

Matchup to watch when Arkansas has the ball (Dalton): Will LSU continue to limit explosive pass plays?

Over the past year and a half, LSU has struggled mightily to prevent deep completions from its opponents. Last week, though, the Tigers only allowed Jaxson Dart and Ole Miss to complete three of their 12 passes thrown at least 20 yards in the air while forcing Dart into three turnover-worthy plays. That level of execution will be needed against another quarterback who is heavily reliant on the deep ball, Taylen Green.

In Green’s four games with at least a 75.0 passing grade, he’s completed 10 of his 21 deep passes. In his two games with passing grades in the low 50s, he’s completed just 2 of 10. Two weeks ago in Arkansas’ upset against Tennessee, Green made four big-time throws, all on deep passes.

LSU may have found a fix last week by changing their coverage schemes. Through its first five games, LSU had been running man coverage on over 48% of its defensive plays. Against Ole Miss, that number dropped to just under 30%. Perhaps that was specific to that game plan, but it will be interesting to see if they go back to its man-heavy approach against Arkansas, which has had more success against zone.

Matchup to watch when LSU has the ball (Max): Can Arkansas slow down Garrett Nussmeier and LSU’s passing game?

Without much of a run game to speak of, LSU’s been extremely reliant on Garrett Nussmeier and its passing game. The Tigers throw the ball on 63.5% of their offensive plays this season, the fifth-highest rate in the Power Four. LSU has performed well on passing plays this season, placing 19th in the nation in EPA per pass. Nussmeier’s 12 big-time throws are a top-15 mark in the nation and the Tigers are 25th in receiving grade this year. LSU has also been excellent at protecting Nussmeier, placing 13th in pressure rate allowed (22.6%).

Arkansas is very good at defending the run (29th in run-defense grade) but has far more issues against the pass. The Razorbacks are 76th in pass-rushing grade this season and 108th in coverage grade. They’ve allowed a successful play on 36.7% of passing plays, just 82nd in the nation. They need to be far better on Saturday to take down LSU.

Predictions

Dalton: LSU 28, Arkansas, 24

This is another tough game for LSU, but they have the better quarterback and an improving pass rush. Forcing Green into mistakes and finding success in the run game would further help their cause, but they’ll escape with a victory nonetheless.

Max: LSU 31, Arkansas 27

Garrett Nussmeier and LSU’s passing game thrives while the defense makes enough stops for the Tigers to pull off the road victory.

No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1 Texas Longhorns (7:30 PM EST on ABC)

Storyline to know: Texas’ toughest test of the whole season

The Longhorns have looked like the most dominant team in the country through the first seven weeks, which makes the No. 1 next to their name justified. They’ve won their first six games by an average of 36.8 points with the “closest” one coming in a 22-point victory over Mississippi State.

It should be noted that Texas only beat one team that’s currently in the top 25, Michigan, which is ranked 24th. Georgia will present easily the biggest challenge to the Longhorns in the entire regular season.

Matchup to watch when Texas has the ball (Dalton): Texas’ offensive line vs. Georgia’s defensive line

In a game that features big-name quarterbacks and tons of star power on both sides, the players in the trenches could decide the outcome. If that is the case, Texas should have the advantage when it is on offense.

Led by their outstanding tackle duo of Kelvin Banks Jr. and Cameron Williams, the Longhorns lead the nation in pass-blocking grade by nearly six points. No Power Four offensive line has allowed a lower rate of pressure and it has been charged with just one sack on the season.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s defensive line has underwhelmed despite having a plethora of talent at its disposal. That unit is currently tied for 79th in the FBS in pass-rush grade and doesn’t have a single player with a pass-rush grade above 70.0. Edge rusher Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins leads the team with just 13 pressures.

While the battle in the run game is a bit closer to even and Quinn Ewers has underwhelmed from a clean pocket in his last couple of games, Georgia will have to decide whether or not to send extra pressure in passing situations. Ewers owns a solid 77.4 passing grade versus the blitz, but sending extra rushers may be a better alternative than allowing him to get comfortable behind his elite offensive line.

Matchup to watch when Georgia has the ball (Max): Can Carson Beck be Superman like he’s been in the last 2.5 games?

After a more than forgettable first half against Alabama, Carson Beck has been on fire over the last 10 quarters. He threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns in the second half of that game against the Crimson Tide with a pair of big-time throws as well. Beck’s 92.0 grade against Auburn and Mississippi State also leads all signal-callers since Week 6. His 705 passing yards in that span paces all Power Four quarterbacks while his six big-time throws are tied for third in the nation.

Beck will likely have some difficulty being that efficient against Texas, whose 93.9 team coverage grade is tied for the highest in the FBS. The Longhorns are also tied for fourth in pass-rushing grade (84.1) and lead the nation in both passing yards per attempt (4.6) and explosive pass play rate allowed (6.1%). Without stars like Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey, Georgia’s receiving grade has fallen to just 49th. Beck will need to continue to elevate his receivers against what’s been the best pass defense in college football thus far.

Predictions

Dalton: Texas 30, Georgia 24

Texas’ improvement in coverage makes them the best team in the nation. Carson Beck will have to play at a special level to win this game. Georgia’s lack of pass rush and dynamic weapons cost them a victory in this one.

Max: Texas 31, Georgia 27

Beck does his best to will the Bulldogs to victory, but the Longhorns ultimately show why they’re the most complete team in America right now.