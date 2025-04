2025 NFL Draft: How the class' offensive tackles benefited from interior help

Every little helps: Cincinnati‘s John Williams won 97.60% of his reps with blocking help from his teammates on the interior. Williams saw only 84 such reps all year, though.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Some tackles shine solo, and others thrive when the guard slides over.

In this breakdown of the 2025 offensive tackle class, we examine pass-blocking performance when interior help is present — using PFF’s unique charting to highlight context. For full evaluations, visit the PFF Draft Guide, PFF Big Board and Mock Draft Simulator.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings