2025 NFL Draft: How the class' interior defensive linemen held up against double teams

Oregon‘s Derrick Harmon stood out: Harmon won 15.8% of his pass rushes against two or more blockers despite facing 184 such looks.

Performance against double teams separates the good from the great. In this installment of our 2025 NFL Draft trench preview series, we focus on interior defensive linemen and how they handled life against extra blockers.

