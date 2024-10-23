2025 NFL Draft: Highlighting the best pass protectors in the class

• LSU's Will Campbell is a top-10 prospect: Campbell comes in at No. 8 on PFF's big board and has lost just eight of his 317 pass-blocking snaps this season.

While certain NFL teams are making their push for the playoffs, others have sunk to the bottom of the standings and are already turning their attention to free agency and the upcoming draft.

For these franchises, many of which have been let down by subpar pass protection, finding reliable offensive linemen will be a top priority. So, as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, teams in need of support along the offensive line will closely evaluate the best pass protectors in the class.

A few weeks ago, we introduced a metric called “Pass-Protection Win Rate,” which measures how frequently an offensive lineman successfully completes a pass-blocking rep without being beaten (plays excluding screens, RPOs and spikes).

Here is how offensive linemen from the 2025 draft class have fared after eight weeks of college action.

Offensive Tackles

Name Team Pass-Blocking Snaps Losses Win Rate Josh Simmons Ohio State 158 3 98.10% Armand Membou Missouri 267 6 97.75% Will Campbell LSU 317 8 97.48% Kelvin Banks Jr. Texas 265 7 97.36% Wyatt Milum W Virginia 206 6 97.09% Charles Grant William & Mary 227 8 96.48% Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson Florida 198 7 96.46% Jack Nelson Wisconsin 209 9 95.69% Hollin Pierce Rutgers 229 10 95.63% Ajani Cornelius Oregon 268 13 95.15% Josh Conerly Jr. Oregon 265 13 95.09% Cameron Williams Texas 268 14 94.78% Blake Miller Clemson 262 14 94.66% Anthony Belton NC State 291 16 94.50% Jonah Savaiinaea Arizona 304 17 94.41% Aireontae Ersery Minnesota 258 15 94.19% Earnest Greene III Georgia 262 18 93.13% Xavier Truss Georgia 246 18 92.68% Emery Jones Jr. LSU 315 34 89.21%

Interior Offensive Linemen