2025 NFL Draft: Highlighting the best pass protectors in the class

• LSU's Will Campbell is a top-10 prospect: Campbell comes in at No. 8 on PFF's big board and has lost just eight of his 317 pass-blocking snaps this season.
While certain NFL teams are making their push for the playoffs, others have sunk to the bottom of the standings and are already turning their attention to free agency and the upcoming draft.
For these franchises, many of which have been let down by subpar pass protection, finding reliable offensive linemen will be a top priority. So, as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, teams in need of support along the offensive line will closely evaluate the best pass protectors in the class.
A few weeks ago, we introduced a metric called “Pass-Protection Win Rate,” which measures how frequently an offensive lineman successfully completes a pass-blocking rep without being beaten (plays excluding screens, RPOs and spikes).
Here is how offensive linemen from the 2025 draft class have fared after eight weeks of college action.
Offensive Tackles
|Name
|Team
|Pass-Blocking Snaps
|Losses
|Win Rate
|Josh Simmons
|Ohio State
|158
|3
|98.10%
|Armand Membou
|Missouri
|267
|6
|97.75%
|Will Campbell
|LSU
|317
|8
|97.48%
|Kelvin Banks Jr.
|Texas
|265
|7
|97.36%
|Wyatt Milum
|W Virginia
|206
|6
|97.09%
|Charles Grant
|William & Mary
|227
|8
|96.48%
|Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
|Florida
|198
|7
|96.46%
|Jack Nelson
|Wisconsin
|209
|9
|95.69%
|Hollin Pierce
|Rutgers
|229
|10
|95.63%
|Ajani Cornelius
|Oregon
|268
|13
|95.15%
|Josh Conerly Jr.
|Oregon
|265
|13
|95.09%
|Cameron Williams
|Texas
|268
|14
|94.78%
|Blake Miller
|Clemson
|262
|14
|94.66%
|Anthony Belton
|NC State
|291
|16
|94.50%
|Jonah Savaiinaea
|Arizona
|304
|17
|94.41%
|Aireontae Ersery
|Minnesota
|258
|15
|94.19%
|Earnest Greene III
|Georgia
|262
|18
|93.13%
|Xavier Truss
|Georgia
|246
|18
|92.68%
|Emery Jones Jr.
|LSU
|315
|34
|89.21%
Interior Offensive Linemen
|Name
|Team
|Pass-Blocking Snaps
|Losses
|Win Rate
|Tate Ratledge
|Georgia
|65
|0
|100.00%
|Jake Slaughter
|Florida
|224
|5
|97.77%
|Donovan Jackson
|Ohio State
|127
|3
|97.64%
|Dylan Fairchild
|Georgia
|264
|7
|97.35%
|Clay Webb
|Jacksonville St.
|188
|6
|96.81%
|Tyler Booker
|Alabama
|219
|8
|96.35%
|Luke Kandra
|Cincinnati
|264
|10
|96.21%
|Parker Brailsford
|Alabama
|218
|9
|95.87%
|Jonah Monheim
|USC
|306
|13
|95.75%
|Ar'maj Reed-Adams
|Texas A&M
|186
|8
|95.70%
|Jager Burton
|Kentucky
|89
|4
|95.51%
|Connor Tollison
|Missouri
|269
|13
|95.17%
|Jaeden Roberts
|Alabama
|170
|13
|92.35%