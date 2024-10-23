2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 8

• Chiefs move up to No. 3: The Chiefs had a lot of success running the ball against the 49ers thanks to good blocking, with all five Kansas City offensive linemen earning 65.0-plus PFF run-blocking grades.

• Eagles continue to free-fall: While Philadelphia sits at 4-2, the offensive line continues to drop down the rankings due to subpar performances, now slotting in at No. 12.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 19 minutes

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcomes of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 8 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Graham Glasgow

C Frank Ragnow

RG Kayode Awosika

RT Penei Sewell

Starting right guard Kevin Zeitler suffered a groin injury in practice and was inactive against the Vikings. He was replaced by Kayode Awosika, who earned a 52.0 PFF overall grade in Detroit’s win against Minnesota.

Center Frank Ragnow was at his best against Minnesota in Week 7, as he earned a 90.1 PFF overall grade — the highest mark among all offensive linemen in the NFL.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell’s 90.1 PFF overall grade leads all right tackles this season.