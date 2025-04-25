2025 NFL Draft: Grades for every first-round pick

Titans bet on top QB prospect Cam Ward to lead rebuild: Tennessee lands the FBS' highest-graded quarterback from 2024 (92.9), who brings big-play upside and fills a massive team need after finishing last in PFF passing grade last season.



Tennessee lands the FBS' highest-graded quarterback from 2024 (92.9), who brings big-play upside and fills a massive team need after finishing last in PFF passing grade last season. Jaguars trade up for Travis Hunter, the draft's most unique playmaker: Jacksonville aggressively moves up to select the No. 1 player on the PFF Big Board, who earned 89.0-plus grades as both a receiver and cornerback in 2024.



Jacksonville aggressively moves up to select the No. 1 player on the PFF Big Board, who earned 89.0-plus grades as both a receiver and cornerback in 2024. Celebrate the 2025 NFL Draft with 25% off PFF+: Get 25% off PFF+ and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

The 2025 NFL Draft is underway, and Round 1 is officially in the books. The PFF Live Draft Tracker has been grading and analyzing every pick in real time, and now it’s time to break down the results with full evaluations for all 32 first-round selections.

For more on each prospect, check out the PFF Draft Guide and PFF Big Board, and you can get a head start on Day 2 by heading over to the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to start at Pick 33.

Stay tuned for Day 2 and 3 coverage on the PFF Draft Show, streaming live on YouTube, X and FuboTV all weekend.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings

Jump to a team

TEN | JAX | NYG | NE | CLE | LV | NYJ | CAR | NO | CHI | SF | DAL | MIA | IND | ATL | ARZ | CIN | SEA | TB | DEN | PIT | LAC | GB | MIN | HOU | BAL | DET | WAS | BUF | PHI | KC

Pick Grade: Above Average

Ward might not be the top overall player in this draft, but he is the clear-cut top quarterback prospect in a weaker class — a massive area of need for Tennessee after the team ranked dead last in PFF passing grade in 2024 (57.0). Ward earned an FBS-best 92.9 PFF grade last season at Miami and brings a big-play mentality, evidenced by his 6.3% big-time throw rate in 2024, that should help breathe life into the Titans’ passing attack.

Pick Grade: Elite

Jacksonville got aggressive to move up for the No. 1 overall player on the PFF Big Board. Hunter earned PFF receiving and coverage grades of at least 89.0 this past season while logging more than 1,500 snaps across 13 games. It remains to be seen how much the Jaguars will lean into his versatility, but Hunter’s rare ability to make a legitimate impact on both sides of the ball was enticing enough for them to trade up and secure the best prospect in this year’s draft.

Pick Grade: Elite

The Giants added enough at quarterback in free agency with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to give them the freedom to take one of the few obvious blue-chip talents in this draft. Carter’s 66 quarterback pressures ranked second in the FBS in his first season as a full-time edge rusher in 2024. He now joins a Giants defensive front that already features several impact players in Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns.

Pick Grade: Very Good

After bolstering the defense in free agency, priority No. 1 for Mike Vrabel and company in the 2025 NFL Draft needed to be building up the offense around Drake Maye, and this is a good start. Campbell might not have ideal length for the position, but he produced at a high level for three years in the SEC, ranking in the 95th percentile of FBS tackles in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets since 2022.

Get 25% off PFF+ and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Pick Grade: Very Good

It’s not the Abdul Carter-Myles Garrett pairing that was often discussed in the lead-up to the draft, but Garrett still gets a high-end talent added next to him on the defensive line after the trade back. Graham’s production at Michigan is hard to ignore. He posted overall grades above 90.0 in 2023 and 2024, including a nation-best 92.6 run-defense grade among interior defensive linemen last season.

Pick Grade: Good

The Raiders needed a difference-maker at running back after finishing with just a 57.9 PFF rushing grade last season, the worst mark in the NFL. Jeanty certainly qualifies. His 152 missed tackles forced were nearly 50 more than any other FBS running back last season, and he was the only back in college football with 10 or more touchdown runs of 20-plus yards (12).

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Jets slot Membou into the one major hole — right tackle — on what looks like a young, promising offensive line. Membou is an elite athlete at over 330 pounds, and he put it all together on the field in 2024, earning PFF pass-blocking and run-blocking grades above 85.0. He should immediately provide a boost as a zone run blocker, as he graded out in the 87th percentile among qualifiers on such plays last season.

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Panthers continue to build around Bryce Young, who led the NFL in big-time throws from Week 8 through the end of the regular season. Now, he has another downfield target. McMillan was one of the more productive receivers in college football over the past two seasons, ranking in the 85th percentile or better among qualifying NCAA wideouts in receiving grade versus single coverage, yards per route run and contested-catch rate.

Pick Grade: Above Average

The Saints had been linked to quarterbacks throughout the pre-draft process, but the prudent approach was always to build up the offensive infrastructure to set up their future quarterback for success. Banks allowed the lowest pressure rate (2.1%) of any left tackle in the Power Four over the past two seasons, and did so on more pass-blocking snaps than any other player. He should help keep the pockets cleaner in New Orleans.

Pick Grade: Average

This pick shows that first-year head coach Ben Johnson already has his fingerprints on Chicago’s team-building philosophy. Pairing Loveland with Cole Kmet gives the Bears significant personnel flexibility. Loveland is a polished receiving tight end and ranked in the 96th percentile in receiving yards per route run at the position this past season. Caleb Williams now has plenty of weapons to work with in D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen, Kmet and Loveland.

Pick Grade: Average

The 49ers’ defensive line was looking thin around Nick Bosa, so defensive linemen were always high on their list of likely targets with this pick. Williams brings a range of traits for Robert Saleh to work with and is projected as one of the safer NFL transitions in this class. He stood out particularly as a run defender over the past three seasons, ranking in the 97th percentile among NCAA edge defenders in PFF run-defense grade during that span.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Zack Martin’s retirement in March left a hole on the Cowboys’ interior offensive line. Booker, the 48th-ranked prospect on the PFF Big Board, profiles as a bit of a reach but a talent who fills a definite need up front in Dallas. The Alabama guard earned an 86.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024, which will provide an instant boost to a Cowboys offense that ranked 23rd in PFF pass-blocking grade (62.1) this past season.

Get 25% off PFF+ and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Pick Grade: Above Average

The Dolphins could have gone in many directions, but they opted to fill a void on the interior with a nose tackle who possesses a rare combination of size and quickness. Grant posted an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade (90th percentile) in 2024 and is an upgrade over Benito Jones. This pick further boosts a defense that ranked sixth in PFF run-defense grade last season.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Tyler Warren is everything NFL offenses look for at tight end: a do-it-all player with day-one impact in the run and pass games. The Penn State standout earned an impressive 93.4 PFF receiving grade this past season with incredible efficiency, having averaged 2.78 yards per route run (97th percentile). Anthony Richardson now has a full complement of playmakers to roll with into the 2025 campaign.

Pick Grade: Good

Walker brings natural athleticism at off-ball linebacker and edge rusher, providing a versatile defender to a Falcons defense in need of impact playmakers. Atlanta ranked 31st in pass-rush win rate (34.2%) and 29th in total quarterback pressures (230) in 2024, likely resulting in Walker finding a home on the edge. He earned an 83.0-plus PFF pass rush grade in each of the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Elite

The Cardinals add another extremely talented player to amplify their defensive front. As a plus run defender, Nolen earned the second-highest PFF run-defense grade in the FBS this past season (91.6). The seventh-ranked prospect on the PFF Big Board will instantly upgrade an Arizona defense that ranked 27th in EPA allowed per rush in 2024.

Get 25% off PFF+ and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Pick Grade: Average

While Stewart’s pass-rush production (67.2 PFF pass-rush grade) leaves something to be desired, he is an incredibly high-potential athlete off the edge. His 88.2 PFF run-defense grade last season will get him on the field early and provide him with a solid floor as he further develops — potentially into Trey Hendrickson’s successor.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Zabel, a versatile blocker who can play all five positions, earned a 93.1 PFF pass-blocking grade over the past two seasons. He will likely join a Seahawks interior offensive line that ranked 29th in PFF pass-blocking grade (52.3) and 24th in PFF run-blocking grade (60.1) in 2024.

Pick Grade: Average

Despite having various needs on defense, Tampa Bay takes the long-term approach at pass catcher. Mike Evans is approaching 32 years old, and the recently extended Chris Godwin is coming off a tough injury, so the Buccaneers draft an instant contributor and a future insurance policy in Egbuka. The Ohio State standout has a long track record of success, having charted in the 95th percentile in separation rate over the past three seasons.

Pick Grade: Elite

Denver opts to build upon a strength, pairing one of the best cornerbacks in college football, Barron, with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Surtain II. The versatile coverage defender — the highest-graded cornerback in college football last season (91.1) with at least 400 coverage snaps — is a natural zone defender with incredible instincts and can slot in at any position in the secondary.

Pick Grade: Good

Instead of snagging a quarterback in Round 1, the Steelers opt to build perhaps the scariest defensive front in the NFL. Harmon profiles as an excellent successor to Cameron Heyward, who is entering his age-36 season. He can contribute right out of the gate after earning a 91.2 PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets in 2024, tied for the highest among interior defenders in this year’s class.

Pick Grade: Average

Although the Chargers recently signed Najee Harris to headline their backfield, Jim Harbaugh values dynamic playmakers in the running game. Hampton, one of the most physically gifted backs in the class, profiles as just that, evidenced by his 4.29 yards after contact per attempt (97th percentile) over the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Average

Golden clocked the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL combine among receivers, and the Packers continue to give quarterback Jordan Love weapons to throw to. Don’t think of Golden as a speedster, though. He demonstrated an impressive ability to defeat press coverage with active hands while showcasing excellent body control on off-target passes. He dropped just four passes in 2024, and his 61.1% contested-catch rate was one of the best marks in the class.

Pick Grade: Above Average

With the Vikings set at the tackle positions and signing center Ryan Kelly in free agency, Minnesota looks to protect its first-round quarterback from 2024 with the Ohio State guard. Jackson graded above the 75th percentile in run-blocking grade on both zone and gap schemes. Jackson has experience at both guard and tackle, giving the Vikings flexibility long term.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Opinions on Dart vary, but the Giants traded up to get their guy. His profile matches that of a starting-caliber quarterback, grading above the 89th percentile in five of PFF’s stable metrics, including a 94th percentile mark on early downs. Ole Miss’ offensive issues aside, Dart was the highest-graded passer in the 2025 draft class and showed strong downfield accuracy.

Pick Grade: Good

The Falcons trade up into the first round to double up on athletic pass-rushers, as Pearce was the fastest defensive lineman at the NFL combine. Pearce defeats blocks exceedingly well and generated a 23% pass-rush win rate while also earning an 84.1 run-defense grade. The Falcons had one of the worst pass-rushing defensive lines in the NFL in 2024, but they immediately improved that tonight.

Pick Grade: Elite

The Ravens let the board fall to them and take the best available player on the PFF Big Board. He has positional versatility that allows Kyle Hamilton to be a movable chess piece. Starks’ 85.6 run-defense grade was one of the best in the draft class, while his 8.1% missed tackle rate was one of the lowest in the class. Starks brings high-level football intelligence and great anticipation to make plays on the ball in coverage.

Pick Grade: Average

It was inevitable that the Lions were going defensive line, and they didn’t disappoint with a run-stuffing tackle. Williams’ 88.6 run-defense grade was one of the best of the class, as was his 7.8% run-stop rate. While he doesn’t win as a pass-rusher consistently, he fits the Lions' need for pocket pushers from the interior to let Aidan Hutchinson clean up on the edge. While he has the frame to play 3-technique, he likely fits better as a nose tackle for the Lions.

Pick Grade: Average

A two-year starter for the Oregon Ducks at left tackle, Conerly allowed just two sacks the past two years. He graded above the 75th percentile in all grading facets, including a 78.1 true pass set pass-blocking grade in 2024. Conerly shows good athleticism for the position, displaying quick and explosive feet. He doesn’t need to immediately start after the Commanders traded for Laremy Tunsil this offseason, but he could slide into guard and be very effective.

Pick Grade: Average

Hairston recorded an 81.8 grade in 2023 and looked poised for a leap in 2024, but he missed most of the season due to injury. The Bills needed a high-caliber cornerback opposite Christian Benford, and Hairston provides that for them due to his solid tackling ability and good length at the position. He profiles well as a zone-heavy cornerback with high-level athleticism.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Campbell oozes athleticism with incredible first-step quickness and speed to cover in space. He needs to develop his anticipation and awareness in coverage, but he lands in the perfect spot to learn alongside Zack Baun. Campbell is an excellent tackler with just a 5.9% missed tackle rate while totaling 30 coverage stops.

Pick Grade: Very Good

After watching Patrick Mahomes get pressured on more than 40% of his dropbacks in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs look to give their franchise quarterback some time to do what he does best. Simmons is coming off a season-ending knee injury but showed impressive movement skills, flexibility and balance at the left tackle position. He allowed just one sack the past two years and posted an 82.2 true pass set pass-blocking grade in 2024.