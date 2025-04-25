2025 NFL Draft: Day 2 fits for every team

- The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans own three of the first four picks on Day 2: After both teams executed trade-backs on Day 1, they own a combined nine picks on Day 2. Mississippi CB Trey Amos could be a strong fit for Cleveland, while WR Kyle Williams’ contested-catch ability would be welcomed in Houston.
- Expect defensive linemen to rule the day: Fourteen of the 32 player-and-team fits identified play either on the defensive interior or on the edge.
With just Cam Ward (Cleveland Browns) and Jaxson Dart (New York Giants) being selected yesterday, quarterbacks are likely to dominate the broadcasts for tonight’s second and third rounds.
With that being said, plenty of available talent do not play the quarterback position, and it’s those prospects I will be discussing.
Cleveland Browns (picks 33, 36, 67, 94): CB Trey Amos, Mississippi
Amos showed off his versatility last season by posting coverage grades over 75.0 against both man and zone coverage.
Houston Texans (picks 34, 58, 79, 89, 99): WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
Williams had an 89.8 grade against man coverage and a 62.5% contested catch win rate.
Tennessee Titans (pick 35): WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
Higgins dominated one-on-one matchups last year, as evidenced by his 87.8 receiving grade in man coverage situations.
Las Vegas Raiders (picks 37, 68): CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina
Combining his 2023 and 2024 seasons, Revel allowed just 27 of 63 throws into his coverage to be completed.
New England Patriots (picks 38, 69, 77): ED JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Last season, Tuimoloau racked up 15 sacks and 14 hits on his way to an 83.2 pass-rush grade on true pass sets.
Chicago Bears (picks 39, 41, 72): OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
Ersery allowed just one sack and one hit on 419 pass-blocking snaps last season.
New Orleans Saints (picks 40, 71, 93): ED Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Scourton posted a 17.0% pass-rush win rate in 2024.
New York Jets (picks 42, 73): ED Landon Jackson, Arkansas
Jackson was outstanding against the run in 2024, posting an 88.8 grade on run plays.
San Francisco 49ers (picks 43, 75, 100): CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
Morrison allowed just 44.4% of passes into his coverage to be completed in 2024.
Dallas Cowboys (picks 44, 76): LB Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
Knight excelled on run defense for the Gamecocks last year, posting an 85.4 grade..
Indianapolis Colts (picks 45, 80): S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
Last year, opposing QBs earned a 30.1 passer rating when targeting Watts’ coverage.
Los Angeles Rams (picks 46, 90): LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
Schwesinger has a strong all-around game, as evidenced by run defense and coverage grades over 74.0 and a 90.0 pass-rush grade last season.
Arizona Cardinals (picks 47, 78): C Jared Wilson, Georgia
Wilson earned a 78.9 grade on zone runs last season.
Miami Dolphins (picks 48, 98): CB Will Johnson, Michigan
Injuries limited him to six games in 2024, but opposing QBs had a 52.6 passer rating when testing his coverage.
Cincinnati Bengals (picks 49, 81): DI Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
One of the most productive pass-rushing interior players in the class, Norman-Lott had a pass rush win rate of 18.9% last season.
Seattle Seahawks (picks 50, 52, 82, 92): ED Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Sawyer tallied 10 sacks and 54 total pressures last season.
Denver Broncos (picks 51, 85): WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Ayomanor posted a 76.9 grade versus man coverage in 2024.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (picks 53, 84): ED Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Swinson had an impressive 22.1% pass-rush win rate last year.
Green Bay Packers (picks 54, 87): CB Azareye’h Thomas, Florida State
Thomas allowed just 17 catches and 141 yards with no touchdowns allowed on 33 throws into his coverage last season.
Los Angeles Chargers (picks 55, 86): CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
Parrish was at his best in zone coverage last season, posting a 77.4 grade on snaps that featured it.
Buffalo Bills (picks 56, 62): ED Jared Ivey, Mississippi
Ivey earned an 87.0 grade on true pass sets in 2024.
Carolina Panthers (picks 57, 74): ED Jordan Burch, Oregon
Burch was excellent on passing downs, posting an 86.8 grade on true pass sets.
Baltimore Ravens (picks 59, 91): ED Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA
Oladejo had a run defense grade of 78.6 last season and an impressive run stop rate of 9.3%.
Detroit Lions (picks 60, 102): ED Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
Stewart led the country in 2024 with a 41.7% win rate on true pass sets.
Washington Commanders (pick 61): ED Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
Kennard racked up 10 sacks and 42 total pressures last season.
Kansas City Chiefs (picks 63, 66, 95): ED Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
Gillotte posted 57 total pressures last season, just one short of his 2023 total (58).
Philadelphia Eagles (picks 64, 96): CB Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
Strong forced seven incompletions last season and allowed just 46.6% of passes into his coverage to be completed.
New York Giants (picks 65): CB Darien Porter, Iowa State
Opposing QBs completed just 29.4% of passes into Porter’s coverage last season.
Jacksonville Jaguars (picks 70, 88): DI Darius Alexander, Toledo
Alexander posted a 90.3 run-defense grade last year.
Pittsburgh Steelers (pick 83): OT Charles Grant, William & Mary
Grant’s 93.0 grade on zone runs last year makes him a strong fit in Pittsburgh.
Minnesota Vikings (pick 97): DI Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
Turner posted a solid 7.9% run stop rate in 2024.
Atlanta Falcons (pick 101): WR Jalen Royals, Utah State
Royals posted an excellent 3.0 yards per route run in 2024.