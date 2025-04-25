Get 25% off a PFF+ Annual membership using code: DRAFT25
2025 NFL Draft: Day 2 fits for every team

2Y9006X Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) runs up field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

By Josh Liskiewitz
  • Expect defensive linemen to rule the day: Fourteen of the 32 player-and-team fits identified play either on the defensive interior or on the edge.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

With just Cam Ward (Cleveland Browns) and Jaxson Dart (New York Giants) being selected yesterday, quarterbacks are likely to dominate the broadcasts for tonight’s second and third rounds.

With that being said, plenty of available talent do not play the quarterback position, and it’s those prospects I will be discussing.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHICIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Cleveland Browns (picks 33, 36, 67, 94): CB Trey Amos, Mississippi

Amos showed off his versatility last season by posting coverage grades over 75.0 against both man and zone coverage.

Houston Texans (picks 34, 58, 79, 89, 99): WR Kyle Williams, Washington State

Williams had an 89.8 grade against man coverage and a 62.5% contested catch win rate.

Tennessee Titans (pick 35): WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

Higgins dominated one-on-one matchups last year, as evidenced by his 87.8 receiving grade in man coverage situations.

Las Vegas Raiders (picks 37, 68): CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina

Combining his 2023 and 2024 seasons, Revel allowed just 27 of 63 throws into his coverage to be completed.

New England Patriots (picks 38, 69, 77): ED JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Last season, Tuimoloau racked up 15 sacks and 14 hits on his way to an 83.2 pass-rush grade on true pass sets.

Chicago Bears (picks 39, 41, 72): OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Ersery allowed just one sack and one hit on 419 pass-blocking snaps last season.

New Orleans Saints (picks 40, 71, 93): ED Nic Scourton, Texas A&M 

Scourton posted a 17.0% pass-rush win rate in 2024.

New York Jets (picks 42, 73): ED Landon Jackson, Arkansas

Jackson was outstanding against the run in 2024, posting an 88.8 grade on run plays.

San Francisco 49ers (picks 43, 75, 100): CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

Morrison allowed just 44.4% of passes into his coverage to be completed in 2024.

Dallas Cowboys (picks 44, 76): LB Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina

Knight excelled on run defense for the Gamecocks last year, posting an 85.4 grade..

Indianapolis Colts (picks 45, 80): S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Last year, opposing QBs earned a 30.1 passer rating when targeting Watts’ coverage.

Los Angeles Rams (picks 46, 90): LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

Schwesinger has a strong all-around game, as evidenced by run defense and coverage grades over 74.0 and a 90.0 pass-rush grade last season.

Arizona Cardinals (picks 47, 78): C Jared Wilson, Georgia

Wilson earned a 78.9 grade on zone runs last season.

Miami Dolphins (picks 48, 98): CB Will Johnson, Michigan

Injuries limited him to six games in 2024, but opposing QBs had a 52.6 passer rating when testing his coverage.

Cincinnati Bengals (picks 49, 81): DI Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee

One of the most productive pass-rushing interior players in the class, Norman-Lott had a pass rush win rate of 18.9% last season.

Seattle Seahawks (picks 50, 52, 82, 92): ED Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Sawyer tallied 10 sacks and 54 total pressures last season.

Denver Broncos (picks 51, 85): WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

Ayomanor posted a 76.9 grade versus man coverage in 2024.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (picks 53, 84): ED Bradyn Swinson, LSU

Swinson had an impressive 22.1% pass-rush win rate last year.

Green Bay Packers (picks 54, 87): CB Azareye’h Thomas, Florida State

Thomas allowed just 17 catches and 141 yards with no touchdowns allowed on 33 throws into his coverage last season.

Los Angeles Chargers (picks 55, 86): CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

Parrish was at his best in zone coverage last season, posting a 77.4 grade on snaps that featured it.

Buffalo Bills (picks 56, 62): ED Jared Ivey, Mississippi

Ivey earned an 87.0 grade on true pass sets in 2024.

Carolina Panthers (picks 57, 74): ED Jordan Burch, Oregon

Burch was excellent on passing downs, posting an 86.8 grade on true pass sets.

Baltimore Ravens (picks 59, 91): ED Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA

Oladejo had a run defense grade of 78.6 last season and an impressive run stop rate of 9.3%.

Detroit Lions (picks 60, 102): ED Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

Stewart led the country in 2024 with a 41.7% win rate on true pass sets.

Washington Commanders (pick 61): ED Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

Kennard racked up 10 sacks and 42 total pressures last season.

Kansas City Chiefs (picks 63, 66, 95): ED Ashton Gillotte, Louisville

Gillotte posted 57 total pressures last season, just one short of his 2023 total (58).

Philadelphia Eagles (picks 64, 96): CB Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech

Strong forced seven incompletions last season and allowed just 46.6% of passes into his coverage to be completed.

New York Giants (picks 65): CB Darien Porter, Iowa State

Opposing QBs completed just 29.4% of passes into Porter’s coverage last season.

Jacksonville Jaguars (picks 70, 88): DI Darius Alexander, Toledo

Alexander posted a 90.3 run-defense grade last year.

Pittsburgh Steelers (pick 83): OT Charles Grant, William & Mary

Grant’s 93.0 grade on zone runs last year makes him a strong fit in Pittsburgh.

Minnesota Vikings (pick 97): DI Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

Turner posted a solid 7.9% run stop rate in 2024.

Atlanta Falcons (pick 101): WR Jalen Royals, Utah State

Royals posted an excellent 3.0 yards per route run in 2024.

