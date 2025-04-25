2025 NFL Draft: Day 2 fits for every team

The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans own three of the first four picks on Day 2: After both teams executed trade-backs on Day 1, they own a combined nine picks on Day 2. Mississippi CB Trey Amos could be a strong fit for Cleveland, while WR Kyle Williams’ contested-catch ability would be welcomed in Houston.

Expect defensive linemen to rule the day: Fourteen of the 32 player-and-team fits identified play either on the defensive interior or on the edge.

Celebrate the 2025 NFL Draft with 25% off PFF+: Get 25% off PFF+ and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

With just Cam Ward (Cleveland Browns) and Jaxson Dart (New York Giants) being selected yesterday, quarterbacks are likely to dominate the broadcasts for tonight’s second and third rounds.

With that being said, plenty of available talent do not play the quarterback position, and it’s those prospects I will be discussing.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Amos showed off his versatility last season by posting coverage grades over 75.0 against both man and zone coverage.

Williams had an 89.8 grade against man coverage and a 62.5% contested catch win rate.

Higgins dominated one-on-one matchups last year, as evidenced by his 87.8 receiving grade in man coverage situations.

Combining his 2023 and 2024 seasons, Revel allowed just 27 of 63 throws into his coverage to be completed.

Last season, Tuimoloau racked up 15 sacks and 14 hits on his way to an 83.2 pass-rush grade on true pass sets.

Ersery allowed just one sack and one hit on 419 pass-blocking snaps last season.

Scourton posted a 17.0% pass-rush win rate in 2024.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings

Jackson was outstanding against the run in 2024, posting an 88.8 grade on run plays.

Morrison allowed just 44.4% of passes into his coverage to be completed in 2024.

Knight excelled on run defense for the Gamecocks last year, posting an 85.4 grade..

Last year, opposing QBs earned a 30.1 passer rating when targeting Watts’ coverage.

Schwesinger has a strong all-around game, as evidenced by run defense and coverage grades over 74.0 and a 90.0 pass-rush grade last season.

Wilson earned a 78.9 grade on zone runs last season.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

Injuries limited him to six games in 2024, but opposing QBs had a 52.6 passer rating when testing his coverage.

One of the most productive pass-rushing interior players in the class, Norman-Lott had a pass rush win rate of 18.9% last season.

Sawyer tallied 10 sacks and 54 total pressures last season.

Ayomanor posted a 76.9 grade versus man coverage in 2024.

Swinson had an impressive 22.1% pass-rush win rate last year.

Thomas allowed just 17 catches and 141 yards with no touchdowns allowed on 33 throws into his coverage last season.

Parrish was at his best in zone coverage last season, posting a 77.4 grade on snaps that featured it.

Ivey earned an 87.0 grade on true pass sets in 2024.

Burch was excellent on passing downs, posting an 86.8 grade on true pass sets.

Oladejo had a run defense grade of 78.6 last season and an impressive run stop rate of 9.3%.

Stewart led the country in 2024 with a 41.7% win rate on true pass sets.

Kennard racked up 10 sacks and 42 total pressures last season.

Gillotte posted 57 total pressures last season, just one short of his 2023 total (58).

Strong forced seven incompletions last season and allowed just 46.6% of passes into his coverage to be completed.

Opposing QBs completed just 29.4% of passes into Porter’s coverage last season.

Alexander posted a 90.3 run-defense grade last year.

Grant’s 93.0 grade on zone runs last year makes him a strong fit in Pittsburgh.

Turner posted a solid 7.9% run stop rate in 2024.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

Royals posted an excellent 3.0 yards per route run in 2024.