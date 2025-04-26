2025 NFL Draft: Biggest reaches of Day 2, including Dillon Gabriel to the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns reach for a quarterback: Despite grading well, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel lacks the ideal height, weight and arm strength to be an NFL quarterback

Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft have come and gone. While some teams are lauded for their consistent ability to select top prospects who tumble down the order, others tend to reach and garner worse draft grades.

Here were seven reaches from Day 2, including the Browns leaving Shedeur Sanders on the board to draft quarterback Dillon Gabriel, PFF’s 164th-ranked prospect at No. 94.

This reach is even bigger when using just the PFF big board, as Smith was our 241st-rated prospect in the draft class. With a strong secondary already in place, adding to the room isn’t a problem, but players like Virginia Tech‘s Dorian Strong and Kansas‘ Cobee Bryant were just a few spots down on the PFF big board. With just two career interceptions and just three forced incompletions in 2024, it’s the one of the biggest reach of the night.

Another reach that looks bad if using just the PFF big board, as Martin is our 307th-rated prospect. With just 25 games played the past three seasons, missing games in two of the three, Martin struggled in run defense (63.2 grade) and in coverage (61.2 grade) in 2024. Martin has good athleticism but is undersized for the position.

A player PFF’s big board likes better than consensus, Walley is our 136th-rated prospect. While his raw stats from 2024 look very good (41.8% completion rate allowed, 57.8 passer rating allowed), Walley lacks strength, which shows up in a high number of missed tackles. If he can get strong at the next level, he can develop into a solid player, but his ceiling might be capped.

TeSlaa is another player PFF’s big board is higher on than the consensus board. He didn’t see many targets the past two years of college after transferring up from the Division II ranks. While he possesses the ideal size, his lack of production against better competition indicates he needs more time to develop.

The consensus board and the PFF board were nearly aligned on Bryant’s position. He brings a big body but lacks top-tier athleticism to be effective early in his career. He’s a plus-blocker in the run game, which might give him time to develop his route-running abilities to become a viable starter in the NFL.

Sometimes, experience is what teams are looking for in their draft prospects, and that’s what Rogers brings to the table with 55 career starts. He’s given up 22 sacks the past three seasons but just seven the past two seasons. He’s shown positional versatility but lacks the requisite lower body strength to hold up on the interior of an NFL offensive line.

It wouldn’t be a complete reach list without a quarterback on it, and we got one at the end of the third round. Gabriel lacks the ideal height, weight and arm strength to be an NFL quarterback but graded well in multiple spots during college. One thing the Browns covet at the position is accuracy, and that is his best quality, ranking first in adjusted completion rate at 81.9%. If he can overcome his physical limitations, Gabriel might become a backup quarterback in the NFL.