2025 NFL Draft: Best receiving backs

NFL front offices must continue searching for capable passing-game contributors across all positions, thanks to the modern-day NFL’s pass-heavy nature.

Among NFL teams in 2024, 30 of 32 recorded at least a 51.0% neutral-game pass-play rate. Among those 30 teams, 24 threw the ball, in neutral situations, on at least 55.0% of plays. Fortunately, for NFL teams lacking backfield receiving threats, the incoming 2025 running back class is chock-full of talented pass-catching running backs.

The article below breaks down the class’ top four receiving backs, capable of earning a fantasy-friendly receiving role in their rookie season.

Skattebo demonstrated elite pass-catching ability against both FCS and Power Five defenders in his four-year college career, recording high-end target sums while consistently forcing missed tackles, generating explosive pass plays and maintaining elite per-route efficiency. Fantasy managers should target Skattebo as a Year 1 passing-game contributor with the requisite rushing profile and pass-protection skills to compete for a starting role. Skattebo’s 93.3 PFF offense grade ranks second among 50 Power Five and Boise State running backs with at least 425 offensive snaps in 2024.