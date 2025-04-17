2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

2025 NFL Draft: Best receiving backs

2YW60K0 CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 07: SMU Mustangs running back Brashard Smith (1) during the ACC championship football game between the SMU Mustangs and the Clemson Tigers on December 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Nic Bodiford
  • RB Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State: Skattebo is the 2025 running back class’ premier post-catch producer and explosive-pass-play generator.
  • RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee: Sampson possesses the dual-threat talent needed to operate in a featured receiving role while handling a complementary rushing workload.
  • 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

NFL front offices must continue searching for capable passing-game contributors across all positions, thanks to the modern-day NFL’s pass-heavy nature.

Among NFL teams in 2024, 30 of 32 recorded at least a 51.0% neutral-game pass-play rate. Among those 30 teams, 24 threw the ball, in neutral situations, on at least 55.0% of plays. Fortunately, for NFL teams lacking backfield receiving threats, the incoming 2025 running back class is chock-full of talented pass-catching running backs.

The article below breaks down the class’ top four receiving backs, capable of earning a fantasy-friendly receiving role in their rookie season.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats
2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles
Draft Position Rankings

RB Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State

Skattebo demonstrated elite pass-catching ability against both FCS and Power Five defenders in his four-year college career, recording high-end target sums while consistently forcing missed tackles, generating explosive pass plays and maintaining elite per-route efficiency. Fantasy managers should target Skattebo as a Year 1 passing-game contributor with the requisite rushing profile and pass-protection skills to compete for a starting role. Skattebo’s 93.3 PFF offense grade ranks second among 50 Power Five and Boise State running backs with at least 425 offensive snaps in 2024.

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Draft Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.