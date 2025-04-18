2025 NFL Draft: Best offensive tackles on true pass sets

Estimated reading time: 9 minutes

Earlier this week, we focused on edge defenders against true pass sets, but his time around, we’ll be looking at their opponents, the best pass-blocking offensive tackles on true pass sets.

Remember that true pass sets are pass-blocking plays that exclude plays with less than four rushers, play action, screens, short dropbacks and throws that are released in under two seconds. True pass sets give us the best idea of how good a pass blocker is when the offense isn’t relying on anything gimmicky.

For this list, we will just be focusing on the players featured on the PFF big board.

If Wyatt Milum had longer arms, he would be talked about as a slam dunk first-round pick due to how productive he’s been at West Virginia. Unfortunately, his arms measured in at 32 ⅛ inches, which ranks in the eighth percentile at the position, so a move to guard is likely in his NFL future, hurting his draft stock in the process. That being said, Milum’s pass-blocking grade on true pass sets is over 10 PFF grading points higher than the next closest tackle in this year’s class, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that whichever team that drafts him doesn’t at least try him at tackle first.

It’s a shame Josh Simmons’ 2024 season was cut short due to injury because he was absolutely dominant on true pass sets, allowing just one pressure on 49 such snaps for a 99.0 pass block efficiency rating, best amongst players on the PFF's big board. His replacement, Donovan Jackson, struggled on true pass sets to the tune of a 46.5 grade, the lowest amongst tackles on the PFF big board. To Jackson’s credit, though, he is a guard by trade and was playing out of position for much of the season. Luckily for Ohio State, it didn’t come back to bite them as they won their first national championship in a decade.

A projected first-round pick, Kelvin Banks Jr. is another dominant pass protector who more than held his own in his first year against SEC pass-rushers. On 142 true pass sets, Banks allowed just four pressures, with zero sacks or QB hits allowed.