2025 NFL Draft: 5 bold predictions for the first round

While many have already penciled in Omarion Hampton to be the running back drafted after Ashton Jeanty, TreVeyon Henderson shouldn't be forgotten.

Just hours away from the 2025 NFL Draft, we wanted to give you our bold predictions for what we think will happen on the first night.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS TARGET OFFENSE IN THE FIRST ROUND

Draft week smokescreens are very real, but even with acknowledging that, I believe this has merit. The Jaguars' new head coach, Liam Coen, is an offensive specialist, coming to Jacksonville after calling plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. The Jags are going to address the defensive and offensive lines throughout the draft, but that doesn’t mean they’re starting in the first round. In fact, if they are eyeing an offensive playmaker to complement Brian Thomas Jr., I would argue the best place to do that would be in the first round, noting how deep the trenches are in this draft on both sides of the ball.

I think wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Tyler Warren are all going to be options, either at No. 5 or if they decide to trade down.

MASON GRAHAM FALLS OUT OF THE TOP 10

This bold prediction goes hand-in-hand with the one above. If the Jaguars pass on Graham at No. 5 overall, he could slide quite a bit. The New York Jets and Carolina Panthers are both options for him at Nos. 7 and 8, but I don’t see the New Orleans Saints taking him since they typically gravitate toward players with plus length and athleticism. The Chicago Bears could be interested, but I think they lean toward offense. If Graham slides past No. 5, he will likely land somewhere between Nos. 11-13. To be clear, I believe Graham is worthy of a top-10 pick. He earned elite run-defense grades (above 90.0) in each of the last two seasons with pass-rush upside. However, his lack of length and limited testing could lead to teams overlooking him.

ONLY TWO QUARTERBACKS IN THE FIRST ROUND

Cameron Ward is going No. 1 overall – that is all but official. However, I believe the length between quarterback picks will be longer than in most drafts. There is a world where the second quarterback isn’t picked until the 20s, and in fact, I would bet on that being the case. I could see the Pittsburgh Steelers taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 21, which would lead to only two quarterbacks in the first 32 picks.

TREVEYON HENDERSON IS THE SECOND RUNNING BACK TAKEN

I know Ashton Jeanty will be the first running back taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, I think the next back taken is more up in the air than predictive mocks are leading us to believe. I think some teams love North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, but I also feel there is a lot of love for Henderson. The Ohio State running back possesses some of the best explosiveness in the class as a true home-run hitter due to his long speed. He is also a good weapon in the passing game. On top of that, he rarely fumbles the football – his only fumble came in his freshman season, and he hasn’t put the ball on the turf since. Reliability and explosives are two traits coaches love out of the backfield.

COLSTON LOVELAND AND TYLER WARREN GO IN THE TOP 12

There is a lot of love around the NFL for tight end Tyler Warren. We’ve heard about him as a potential pick at Nos. 5, 7 and 10. Nonetheless, don’t let the love for Warren overshadow an equal amount of love for Loveland, who has been gaining steam as a potential top-15 pick. At over 6-foot-5, the way Loveland runs his routes and creates separation is pretty special. It’s still a passing league, and he can be a chess piece in the passing game. I could see both of those tight ends being drafted in the top 12 because of their ability to positively affect NFL passing offenses – the most likely scenario is the New York Jets taking Warren at No. 7 while the Chicago Bears take Loveland at No. 10.