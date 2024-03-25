2024 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals stay put to select Marvin Harrison Jr., offensive tackles fly off the board

• The Vikings make their move for J.J. McCarthy: Minnesota trades up with the Los Angeles Chargers in this mock draft, securing their quarterback of the future.

• Nine offensive linemen land in Round 1: From Notre Dame's Joe Alt to BYU's Kingsley Suamataia, the 2024 NFL Draft features a bevy of first-round-caliber offensive line talent.

• Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: You can trade picks and players and draft for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 17 minutes

Click here for more draft tools:

2024 Mock Draft Simulator | 2024 Big Board | 2024 Draft Guide

2024 Player Profiles | 2024 Mock Drafts | NCAA Premium Stats

The pre-2024 NFL Draft process rolls on following the first wave of free agency, with team needs having changed after major signings.

Create your own hypothetical first round using the PFF Mock Draft Simulator.

After months of rampant speculation about whether the Bears would trade down and build around Justin Fields or trade down to No. 2 with the Washington Commanders because Williams may want to return home to play for Kliff Kingsbury, it’s starting to appear that was all noise.

In 2021 and 2022, Maye’s first two college seasons, his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach was current Wisconsin Badgers offensive coordinator Phil Longo, a disciple of the Air Raid offense. New Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury won’t bring a full-scale Air Raid scheme to Washington, as he didn’t with the Arizona Cardinals while head coach, but he will incorporate a lot of five=wide alignments and let Drake Maye run and gun with a talented wide receiver duo to continue building around.

The electric Heisman Trophy winner put up one of the greatest full-season stat lines we’ve ever seen in college football, and against SEC defenses no less. New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said in an interview shortly after supplanting Bill Belichick that New England would be using the No. 3 overall pick on an important position — what else besides the next franchise quarterback?

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort expressed a general lack of concern over Harrison skipping the workouts at the NFL scouting combine and Ohio State‘s pro day, and that’s because the film speaks for itself. Ossenfort also mentioned putting up a big “for sale” sign if a team wants to trade up to the No. 4 overall pick, but a year after moving down from No. 3, Arizona may stay out and add a blue-chip prospect.

Deploying the same strategy as last year, when they traded down from No. 3 to No. 12 and then back up to No. 6, could make sense to ensure they get one of the top wide receivers. However, after signing tackle Jonah Williams in free agency and not re-signing wide receiver Marquise Brown, plus with another first-round pick already in hand, why not just add an elite prospect at wideout for quarterback Kyler Murray?

Trade: Vikings receive Pick No. 5; Chargers receive Pick Nos. 11 and 23 and a 2025 third-round pick

Letting quarterback Kirk Cousins sign in free agency with the Atlanta Falcons had two hidden benefits for Minnesota:

First, the Falcons, who are slated to select at No. 8 overall in this year’s draft, will no longer look to trade up in the draft for a quarterback. Atlanta was arguably the one obvious team ahead of Minnesota in the trade-up sweepstakes, and now the Vikings are in pole position.

Second, the Vikings are currently slated to receive a third-round compensatory pick for Cousins in next year’s draft, as well as another for edge defender Danielle Hunter ’s departure, making their own 2025 third-round pick that we included in this trade more expendable.

Minnesota signed quarterback Sam Darnold to a strong bridge deal at one year and $10 million, but we’re not buying that they’re not looking to move up in this draft. They might be on the phone at the time of this writing, for all we know.

The Giants aren’t trying to hide their potential interest in this quarterback class, but we’re going to fade the noise there and have them take an elite wide receiver prospect who would be touted as the WR1 in about 95% of draft classes. The Giants have needed a player with Nabers’ skill set for almost a decade.

This will likely be the most commonly mocked pairing in the next month before Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off on April 25, and it should be. Alt would be a plug-and-play starting left tackle on a Titans team that desperately needs one after their Andre Dillard experiment didn’t work out, and the combination of Alt and 2023 first-round pick Peter Skoronski could form one of the best left sides of any NFL offensive line over the next decade.

The Falcons not only got their quarterback for the next two to three years in Kirk Cousins but also signed free-agent wide receiver Darnell Mooney to be their No. 2 and traded for gadget weapon Rondale Moore. Edge defender is the clear top need for Atlanta going forward.

Turner is the presumptive favorite to be the first defensive player off the board on Day 1, though Texas interior defender Byron Murphy may have a case, as well. He added good weight last offseason and tested off the charts at the NFL scouting combine, and he will look to follow in Will Anderson Jr.’s footsteps as the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Bears should still run the pick in if Odunze or Malik Nabers falls to the No. 9 overall selection. Otherwise, we’re keeping an eye on a trade-down here if a team in the teens wants to come up for a tackle. Despite the trade for wide receiver Keenan Allen, Chicago should want to add another young pass catcher to pair with Caleb Williams for the long term.

New Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator last season when the team drafted Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 overall, with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the roster, and the same approach makes sense here.

The Jets traded for right tackle Morgan Moses and signed left tackle Tyron Smith, in addition to left guard John Simpson, but we still like this pick. Injuries are a part of football, and no team understands that — particularly along the offensive line — better than the New York Jets.

Fuaga can play guard or tackle, and while this may be perceived as a waste of a top-10 pick, the Jets were probably planning to have a first-round selection in the 20s and to send a pick in the 50s to the Green Bay Packers as a part of the Aaron Rodgers trade. They should take advantage of Rodgers' unfortunate torn Achilles and be prepared to overcome any offensive line injury in 2024 with a high-end offensive line prospect waiting in the wings.

Trade: Chargers receive Pick Nos. 11 and 23 and a 2025 third-round pick; Vikings receive Pick No. 5

The Chargers move down and still add a plug-and-play offensive lineman in Fautanu who just played very well against head coach Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines in the national championship game, earning run-blocking and pass-blocking grades above 70.0. Fautanu didn’t record a single-game pass-blocking grade below 70.0 in 2023, and the fluidity and movement ability he put on display at the NFL scouting combine was evidence of a player who could become a really good second-level run blocker in the NFL.

Fautanu could start at right tackle or right guard in 2024 as he continues to develop with the new-look Chargers offense.

If the Denver Broncos are unable to make a move for a quarterback, they quickly replace wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who they traded to the Cleveland Browns, and have two top-end speedsters in Thomas alongside 2023 second-round wideout Marvin Mims.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton is plenty familiar with the LSU program after spending 15 years with the New Orleans Saints. And with wideout Courtland Sutton also perhaps not a long-term solution, Denver builds out a great supporting cast for the hypothetical quarterback they add in 2025.

Former Raiders right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor signed with the New York Giants in free agency, and they have questions at right guard, too. Latham is a strong, bruising right tackle who got the better of Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins — one of the strongest players in program history — a few times in the College Football Playoff.

There is room for Latham to grow as a pass protector, with some choppy and heavy footwork in his pass sets, but he’s a brick wall when in the right position.

There may be some prospect fatigue within the media regarding Fashanu. For all we know, the NFL doesn’t view it the same way. but he did struggle mightily in a matchup this past season against two big Ohio State defensive ends in Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau.

That said, New Orleans would probably be ecstatic if it could add arguably the best pure pass-protecting left tackle in the draft class at No. 14 overall. This would address maybe the team's biggest roster need in a major way.

This is one of our favorite player-team fits in the first round, and all Mitchell has done in the pre-draft process from the Senior Bowl through the NFL scouting combine is check every single box and eliminate potential concerns.

Mitchell is arguably the best click-and-close zone cornerback in the class, with high-end athleticism and major competitiveness. He looked great playing in press coverage during drills at the Senior Bowl. One scout told us he had a case as the best player in Mobile this year, and he’s a picture-perfect fit in Gus Bradley’s heavy Cover-3 defense.

Seattle didn’t pay up to retain left guard Damien Lewis, who signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency, and here they add an immediate replacement in Barton. He primarily played left tackle in college but has been tasked with working out at all five spots across the offensive line during the pre-draft process, and he has held up quite well across the board.

The Jaguars cut cornerback Darious Williams ahead of free agency and added a temporary replacement in Ronald Darby, but they need another cornerstone piece alongside Tyson Campbell on the backend. Arnold very well may be the first cornerback selected this year, an elite athlete who folks at Alabama rave about, with good closing speed and tracking ability. His draft stock has been soaring all year long, and that trend may only continue.

It may come as a shock to see Bowers fall this far on draft night, but last year’s highly touted tight end class didn’t see a player come off the board until the Buffalo Bills traded up to the No. 25 overall pick to select Dalton Kincaid. Unlike last year, however, the tight end depth is not nearly as strong, which could push Bowers up the board since teams may view him as the one true high-level prospect at the position in the class.

Bowers has a case as the best tight end in college football history, but he may bring some size concerns in his transition to the NFL game. Cincinnati hasn’t had a top tight end since Tyler Eifert, and adding another pass catcher also makes sense following wideout Tee Higgins‘ trade request this offseason.

We would never put the pressure of an Aaron Donald comparison on any prospect, but Murphy is the twitchy interior pass rusher in this class who has the highest upside going forward as a disruptive three-technique. The Rams look to have hit a home run in 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Kobie Turner, and here they create an interior duo for years to come.

The Steelers took an athletic tackle out of Georgia after trading up in the first round in 2023, adding Broderick Jones to an offensive line that had question marks at tackle. Those questions remain largely unanswered with Dan Moore Jr. entering a contract year and not looking like a long-term solution on the blindside. Enter Mims, an athletic specimen who offers the highest upside of perhaps any player in this class, regardless of position.

Concerns about durability and a lack of experience are very real, with Mims missing time throughout his career at Georgia and even some of the drills at the NFL scouting combine. That said, Pittsburgh has discussed moving Broderick Jones back to left tackle eventually, and this selection would enable them to do that in Week 1 of 2024.

Newton may slide a bit in the draft, akin to Calijah Kancey in 2023, given the Illinois product is a bit on the shorter side, but his frame is filled out and he uses his natural leverage very well. His Penn State tape from this past season was as impressive as any single game for an interior defender in college football. He is also a handful on all three downs, which was less true for Kancey. Miami immediately adds reinforcements on the interior after the loss of Christian Wilkins in free agency.

Speed kills, and while the Philadelphia Eagles are surely a team that works extensively with college player-tracking data and aren’t going to fall in love only with a 40-yard dash number, Worthy’s 4.21 time was eye-opening nonetheless. Worthy is not just a speedster; he also brings a good understanding of angles and leverage in open space and a route tree that isn’t just nine routes and screens.

Worthy’s speed with the space created by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith downfield could be lethal in this offense that needs to reinvent itself in 2024 and beyond, including as a quick outlet against the blitz.

Trade: Chargers receive Pick Nos. 11 and 23 and a 2025 third-round pick; Vikings receive Pick No. 5

The Chargers moved on from cornerback J.C. Jackson early in 2023 and Michael Davis signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency, so this is an extremely thin cornerback room beyond Asante Samuel Jr. headed into 2024. DeJean has a diverse skill set and would add immediate game-breaking ability to the backend of the Chargers' defense.

Latu’s talent alone shouldn’t have him falling anywhere near this pick in the first round, as he was undoubtedly the best pass rusher in college football in 2023. He possesses a deep arsenal of moves for a college prospect and recorded a gaudy 26.2% pass-rush win rate last season. However, Latu’s medical retirement earlier in his college career draws comparisons to Miami Dolphins edge defender Jaelan Phillips, who made it to No. 18 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Dallas replaces Dorance Armstrong Jr. right away and prepares for eventual life without Demarcus Lawrence, adding a stud opposite Micah Parsons, who will soon become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

Guyton is a raw prospect out of Oklahoma, but his size and tools are undeniable, which makes this a very Green Bay Packers-esque pick. With the investments the Packers have made via the draft and free agency over the past few seasons across their defense and at pass catcher, they can truly take a best-player-available approach and also not even feel the need to add a player who must start in 2024 right out of the gate. Cornerback will be a consideration, as well, after the team traded Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills at last year’s deadline and with 2021 first-round cornerback Eric Stokes missing extended time, but we went with the trenches here.

Therefore, a developmental prospect with upside along the offensive line — which is Green Bay’s bread and butter in most years — could make a lot of sense.

The Buccaneers traded cornerback Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions at the beginning of the 2024 league year and now have a bit of a void opposite Jamel Dean, so Wiggins would immediately step in as a long, smooth athlete at cornerback. We’ll hear about Wiggins’ slender frame in the pre-draft process — he weighed in at 173 pounds at the NFL scouting combine — but he battled well with Florida State wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, who are both big, physical players.

Arizona made several additions to its interior defensive line in free agency, signing Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols, but still needs much more talent off the edge beyond Dennis Gardeck and 2023 second-rounder B.J. Ojulari. Verse is a bigger athlete than the smaller, bendier outside linebackers on the Cardinals' depth chart, but head coach Jonathan Gannon came aboard from a Philadelphia Eagles team that creatively deployed every body type off the edge, with Haason Reddick being 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds and Josh Sweat being 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds.

The Bills let wide receiver Gabe Davis depart to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, pivoting to a shifty, versatile slot weapon in Curtis Samuel whom the front office had familiarity with dating back to their shared time with the Carolina Panthers. The offense still needs a longer, vertical receiver with X-potential, and that is the profile of Texas’ AD Mitchell. Mitchell can win deep but also has suddenness out of his breaks on in-breaking routes, an additional skill set to Gabe Davis’ arsenal, and could be a perfect fit with Josh Allen.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions stopped the slide of stud Alabama defensive back Brian Branch who, didn’t test off the charts but was an instinctual, high-IQ football player. Why not do it again? McKinstry might be the best cornerback in the class at matching and mirroring opposing receivers, and even if he’s not an elite athlete, he’s a very good one who held up well for years against SEC competition. He’d be a great fit in Aaron Glenn’s defense, and the team needs more at cornerback beyond Carlton Davis.

Baltimore traded right tackle Morgan Moses to the New York Jets and agreed to a revised contract with left tackle Ronnie Stanley that reflects he was rotating at times in 2023 and his health going forward presents challenges. It may not be Suamataia, but the Ravens taking an offensive lineman — specifically a tackle — is one of our favorite team-position fits in the first round, given the depth of talent at the position.

Suamataia is a good mover for his size and was a very strong pass protector at left tackle in 2023 after kicking over from the right side in 2022. His ability to play on both sides is an added benefit for the Ravens.

McConkey should not be typecast as a shifty slot-only receiver with limited athleticism that’s made up for with moxie and grit. McConkey can win vertically, has great hands in traffic and will cause some defensive backs to trip over their own feet with his sharp cuts and very little wasted movement.

We’re not going to say McConkey is a Brandon Aiyuk replacement, or Deebo Samuel, for that matter, but if either does ultimately get traded before the 2024 season kicks off, it would make sense for San Francisco to look for another pass-catching option immediately.

There seems to be a new wide receiver that receives love from the NFL Draft industrial complex each week, and mock drafts shift that player into the top 32 selections at the detriment of another. Franklin seems to be the odd man out more often than not recently, and maybe that’s how things ultimately shake out come April, but we love Franklin’s route-running ability, diverse route tree and combination of speed plus ball-tracking at the catch point.

Franklin made one highlight-reel snag after another at Oregon this past season, always hyper-aware of exactly where he was on the field, whether that was to toe-tap along the sideline for a grab or be ready to make his first step after the catch to evade a would-be tackler.

In Kansas City, Franklin’s height would add another element to the newly established one-two punch of Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown.