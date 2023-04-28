2023 NFL Draft: Grades for all 31 first-round picks

• Bryce Young goes No. 1 overall: The Carolina Panthers grabbed the No. 1 player on PFF's big board with the first overall pick, beginning a new era in Carolina.

• Houston Texans land two of the top six prospects on PFF's big board: After taking their franchise QB in C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall, Houston shocked everyone when it traded up to No. 3 overall to take Alabama edge defender Will Anderson Jr. to shore up the defense.

• Two running backs are drafted in the top 15: While Texas' Bijan Robinson was expected to go off the board early, the Lions surprised by taking Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12.

While the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was unique in the fact that the first and only quarterback wasn't taken until the 20th overall pick, three quarterbacks heard their names called on the 2023 NFL Draft‘s opening evening — one that was filled with surprises.

Over at PFF's Live Draft Tracker, we analyzed every single pick in real time and gave a grade for each selection. Here is a quick recap of all those instant-reaction thoughts for all 31 first-round picks:

R1 (1) CAROLINA PANTHERS: QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA

Pick Grade: Elite

Carolina moved up to No. 1 overall and secured their potential franchise quarterback. Despite concerns about his size, Young was the top QB on the PFF big board, and his 92.9 passing grade led all players at the position over the past two seasons.

R1 (2) HOUSTON TEXANS: QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE

Pick Grade: Very Good

After a lot of speculation that they would pass on a signal-caller, the Texans ultimately select the second-ranked quarterback on the PFF big board. Stroud earned a 92.2 PFF grade in 2021, tying with Bryce Young, and he was the seventh-highest-graded player at the position this past season.

Pick Grade: Good

The Texans shock everyone and move up to No. 3 to select the top edge defender on the PFF big board. Anderson produced a PFF grade of 89.8 in 2021 and 83.6 in 2022 and racked up 207 total pressures in three years at Alabama. Houston lands a top player, but they pay a steep price.

R1 (4) INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: QB ANTHONY RICHARDSON, FLORIDA

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Colts stayed at No. 4 and took a big swing on Richardson's high ceiling. While he was inconsistent as a passer, he is arguably the most incredible athlete at the quarterback position we have ever seen, as he forced 39 missed tackles in 2022.

R1 (5) SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: CB DEVON WITHERSPOON, ILLINOIS

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Seahawks surprise everyone and take Witherspoon at No. 5 overall. The Illinois product was the Power Five's highest-graded cornerback last season. In press coverage for 107 snaps, he allowed just one yard in coverage on those plays.

Pick Grade: Good

After moving down from No. 3, the Cardinals move back up and select their left tackle in Paris Johnson Jr. He ticks all the boxes physically, coming in at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, and he allowed just 14 total pressures from 449 pass-blocking snaps last season, the best of his career. The wheeling and dealing by Arizona just makes this that much better.

R1 (7) LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: EDGE TYREE WILSON, TEXAS TECH

Pick Grade: Below Average

Wilson looks like he was built in a pass-rushing lab, so it’s not a shock to see him go in the top 10. That said, he ranked just 28th on the PFF big board because the consistency just wasn’t there in college. His 75.1 PFF grade last season was the highest of his career.

R1 (8) ATLANTA FALCONS: RB BIJAN ROBINSON, TEXAS

Pick Grade: Average

Teams wouldn’t usually receive an “average” grade for taking a running back in the top 10, but it’s hard to dislike this pick too much, given how good Bijan Robinson was in 2022. An impressive athlete at 220 pounds, he set a PFF college record with 104 missed tackles forced in 2022, producing a 95.3 PFF grade in the process.

R1 (9) PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: DI JALEN CARTER, GEORGIA

Pick Grade: Elite

Landing the No. 2 overall player on the PFF big board at Pick 9 is a huge win for the Eagles. Carter played 392 snaps in 2022 and earned a 92.3 PFF grade that led all Power Five interior defenders. He registered 32 total pressures from 273 pass-rushing snaps. The Eagles had to give up just a 2024 fourth-round pick to make this happen.

R1 (10) CHICAGO BEARS: OT DARNELL WRIGHT, TENNESSEE

Pick Grade: Average

Wright fills a need for the Bears, but he is just the 22nd-ranked player on the PFF draft board. He produced a PFF grade of just 71.4 in 2022 but has some really good reps on tape where he just overpowers people. He allowed just eight total pressures in 2022.

R1 (11) TENNESSEE TITANS: OL PETER SKORONSKI, NORTHWESTERN

Pick Grade: Elite

The big question is whether Skoronski will play tackle or guard at the next level. He played tackle in 2022, though, and had a tremendous season. As Northwestern’s starting left tackle this past season, he allowed just six total pressures on 474 pass-blocking snaps.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Gibbs is the second-ranked running back on the PFF big board, but he is also just the 34th-ranked prospect. Viewed as a potential late first-round pick, this is a big reach with the 12th overall pick. He can make an impact in the passing game, though, as he hauled in 103 passes for 1,215 receiving yards over the past three seasons.

Pick Grade: Average

Many thought this was the spot to find quarterback Jordan Love a playmaker, but the Packers instead opted for Van Ness. He uses his power to cave in opposing pass protections and likely comes with the versatility of being able to kick inside at times.

Pick Grade: Average

The Steelers jump up three spots, giving up a fourth-round pick to make sure they land the offensive tackle they wanted. Jones impressed as a pass-blocker in 2022, earning an 84.1 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowing just nine total pressures from 470 pass-blocking snaps.

Pick Grade: Average

McDonald had the best season of his college career in 2022 and flashed incredible lateral quickness. PFF’s Sam Monson views him as the second-best pass-rusher in this draft class, but the Iowa State product was just the 29th-ranked player on the PFF big board. He finished his college career with 127 total pressures across 862 pass-rushing snaps.

R1 (16) WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: CB EMMANUEL FORBES, MISSISSIPPI STATE

Pick Grade: Average

The 26th-ranked player on PFF’s big board, Forbes displayed an elite ability to play the ball in college. He produced an 87.2 PFF grade in 2022 and finished his three-year career at Mississippi State with 14 interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Patriots move down to 17th overall, add a fourth-round pick and still land the second-best cornerback on the PFF big board . Gonzalez has the size and speed you look for at the position and put together the best season of his career after transferring to Oregon in 2022, racking up four interceptions and six pass breakups.

R1 (18) DETROIT LIONS: LB JACK CAMPBELL, IOWA

Pick Grade: Below Average

Campbell is the top linebacker on the PFF big board but ranks just 39th overall. It’s not a good value pick, but he produced a 91.9 PFF grade, which led all linebackers. At 6-foot-5 and 249 pounds, he has impressive size and NFL-caliber range.

Pick Grade: Very Good

He might be undersized, but Kancey is a phenomenal pass-rusher on the interior. His first step is elite, and he’s coming off a season where he led all players at the position with a 92.4 PFF pass-rushing grade. The Pittsburgh product should make an immediate impact in Tampa Bay.

R1 (20) SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: WR JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA, OHIO STATE

Pick Grade: Elite

The Seahawks leave Round 1 with two of the top 10 players on the PFF big board. With a 91.7 PFF grade in 2021, Jaxon Smith-Njigba outproduced 2021 first-round draft picks Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson that year at Ohio State on a per-snap basis.

Pick Grade: Good

The Chargers land the third-ranked wide receiver on the PFF big board and a player who can make people miss in space. Johnston forced 19 missed tackles on just 60 receptions and averaged 17.8 yards per catch. He did drop 11.8% of the catchable passes thrown his way this past season, though.

R1 (22) BALTIMORE RAVENS: WR ZAY FLOWERS, BOSTON COLLEGE

Pick Grade: Average

Flowers is shifty, knows how to separate and complements the Ravens' wide receiver room well. He can replace the production they lost from trading Hollywood Brown last year, with Flowers racking up 500 receiving yards on throws 20-plus yards downfield in 2022.

R1 (23) MINNESOTA VIKINGS: WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC

Pick Grade: Good

The Vikings stick at Pick 23 and come away with a talented wide receiver to pair with Justin Jefferson. Addison won the Biletnikoff Award with Pittsburgh in 2021 before transferring to USC, and he finished the past two seasons with 25 touchdowns from 159 receptions.

Pick Grade: Very Good

The third-best cornerback on the PFF big board, Banks can fly and clocked a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. An elite athlete, he has proven that he can mirror wide receivers in college and has the size teams look for at the position. He produced a 72.0 PFF grade in his final season at Maryland, the best of his college career.

Pick Grade: Elite

The Bills make a small jump to land the premier pass-catching tight end in the draft in Kincaid. This is a huge value pick for the 10th overall player on the PFF big board. Kincaid was the focal point of the Utah offense and led all players at the position with a 91.8 PFF receiving grade in 2022.

R1 (26) DALLAS COWBOYS: DI MAZI SMITH, MICHIGAN

Pick Grade: Average

It might not be an exciting pick, but for a team that has struggled to stop the run consistently recently, it makes a lot of sense. An impressive athlete for someone his size, Smith posted PFF grades of 75.0 or better in each of the past two seasons.

R1 (27) JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: OT ANTON HARRISON, OKLAHOMA

Pick Grade: Good

This makes a lot of sense given the reported suspension for Cam Robinson. Robinson ranked 24th on the PFF big board, so the Jaguars get him at about the right spot but pick up three additional picks by moving down. He allowed just nine total pressures from 447 pass-blocking snaps in 2022.

R1 (28) CINCINNATI BENGALS: EDGE MYLES MURPHY, CLEMSON

Pick Grade: Very Good

Myles Murphy looked like a future top-five pick after a freshman season that saw him produce an 85.2 PFF grade, but he didn't progress much beyond that. However, he produced a PFF grade of at least 79.0 in each of the past three seasons and racked up 76 pressures over the past two years.

Pick Grade: Average

A talented player on the defensive interior, Bresee is coming off a season during which he posted a career-high 82.0 PFF pass-rushing grade. He can play across multiple spots on the interior and even has experience playing outside the tackles.

R1 (30) PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: EDGE NOLAN SMITH, GEORGIA

Pick Grade: Elite

The Eagles land the 13th overall player on the PFF big board with the 30th pick in the draft. Philadelphia retools its defensive line once again with elite talent by adding Smith, who might be undersized at 238 pounds but earned a 90.0 PFF run-defense grade over the past two seasons and is an incredible athlete.

Pick Grade: Good

Anudike-Uzomah produced PFF grades of 74.0 or better in each of the past two seasons and is one of the best edge benders in this draft class. He was one of the most successful players in college football at converting pressures into sacks, with 21 of his 89 pressures over the past two seasons resulting in such.