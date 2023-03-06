2023 NFL Mock Drafts: All of PFF's mock drafts in one place

A home base for PFF’s 2023 NFL mock drafts, which include analysis of individual draft prospects entering the 2023 NFL Draft, trade scenarios and NFL team needs.

* = Mock trade

To quote Colts owner Jim Irsay, “The Alabama guy doesn't look bad, I tell you.”

With the Colts sitting just a few picks down the draft order, they can present the Bears with the most favorable trade package to come up and get the top quarterback in this draft.

PFF Draft Guide Bottom Line: An offensive coordinator will have to do some things to scheme around Young's height, but it's a small price to pay for everything else he brings to the table.

If it’s not Bryce Young, it’s C.J. Stroud. Until I hear otherwise, that’s the order I’m projecting for Houston's big board. Stroud is a highly productive pocket passer who left college football on a high note with an incredible performance in a near-upset of the Georgia Bulldogs and their elite defense in the College Football Playoff.

PFF Draft Guide Bottom Line: As a passer, Stroud is nothing like the other two first-round quarterbacks who came out of Ohio State before him. And that bodes well for his NFL prospects.

It’ll take a premium to move up for a prospect like Bryce Young (Pick Nos. 4 and 36 and a 2024 second-rounder is what I’d project), but it’s well worth it for the quarterback-starved Colts. What Young did to an NFL defense in Georgia's 2021 unit makes me worry a lot less about his size going forward.

Not only is a franchise quarterback required for any team to even think about making it through the AFC for at least the next half-decade, but that player better also be capable of high-end play. Levis brings that to the table with a unique blend of arm strength and mobility that will leave evaluators salivating over what he could become.

Arguably the best defensive tackle prospect PFF has graded in nine years of charting college football, Carter has the blend of quicks and power that can be a headache for opposing offensive coordinators. The fact that the Cardinals spent two top-100 picks on the edge position last year tips the debate between Carter and Will Anderson Jr. toward the interior.

