2023 NFL Mock Drafts: All of PFF's mock drafts in one place

By PFF.com
Mar 6, 2023

A home base for PFF’s 2023 NFL mock drafts, which include analysis of individual draft prospects entering the 2023 NFL Draft, trade scenarios and NFL team needs.

Want to try your hand at mocking all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft? Try PFF's mock draft simulator today!

TREVOR SIKKEMA (FEB. 27)

PICK TEAM PLAYER
1 IND* QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
2 HST QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
3 CAR* QB ANTHONY RICHARDSON, FLORIDA
4 CHI* DI JALEN CARTER, GEORGIA
5 SEA EDGE WILL ANDERSON JR., ALABAMA
6 DET CB CHRISTIAN GONZALEZ, OREGON
7 LVR QB WILL LEVIS, KENTUCKY
8 ATL EDGE TYREE WILSON, TEXAS TECH
9 ARZ* CB DEVON WITHERSPOON, ILLINOIS
10 PHI T PARIS JOHNSON JR., OHIO STATE
11 TEN T PETER SKORONSKI, NORTHWESTERN
12 HST WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU
13 NYJ T BRODERICK JONES, GEORGIA
14 NE WR ZAY FLOWERS, BOSTON COLLEGE
15 GB TE DALTON KINCAID, UTAH
16 WAS CB JOEY PORTER JR., PENN STATE
17 PIT T DARNELL WRIGHT, TENNESSEE
18 DET S BRIAN BRANCH, ALABAMA
19 TB EDGE NOLAN SMITH, GEORGIA
20 SEA WR JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA, OHIO STATE
21 LAC EDGE LUKAS VAN NESS, IOWA
22 BLT CB CLARK PHILLIPS III, UTAH
23 MIN CB DEONTE BANKS, MARYLAND
24 JAX TE MICHAEL MAYER, NOTRE DAME
25 NYG WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC
26 DAL RB BIJAN ROBINSON, TEXAS
27 BUF G O’CYRUS TORRENCE, FLORIDA
28 CIN T ANTON HARRISON, OKLAHOMA
29 NO EDGE MYLES MURPHY, CLEMSON
30 PHI DI CALIJAH KANCEY, PITTSBURGH
31 KC EDGE WILL MCDONALD IV, IOWA STATE

* = Mock trade

1. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA

To quote Colts owner Jim Irsay, “The Alabama guy doesn't look bad, I tell you.”

With the Colts sitting just a few picks down the draft order, they can present the Bears with the most favorable trade package to come up and get the top quarterback in this draft.

PFF Draft Guide Bottom Line: An offensive coordinator will have to do some things to scheme around Young's height, but it's a small price to pay for everything else he brings to the table.

2. HOUSTON TEXANS: QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE

If it’s not Bryce Young, it’s C.J. Stroud. Until I hear otherwise, that’s the order I’m projecting for Houston's big board. Stroud is a highly productive pocket passer who left college football on a high note with an incredible performance in a near-upset of the Georgia Bulldogs and their elite defense in the College Football Playoff.

PFF Draft Guide Bottom Line: As a passer, Stroud is nothing like the other two first-round quarterbacks who came out of Ohio State before him. And that bodes well for his NFL prospects.

Click here to read more…

MIKE RENNER (FEB. 13)

PICK TEAM PLAYER
1 IND* QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
2 HST QB WILL LEVIS, KENTUCKY
3 ARZ DI JALEN CARTER, GEORGIA
4 CHI* EDGE WILL ANDERSON JR., ALABAMA
5 SEA EDGE TYREE WILSON, TEXAS TECH
6 DET CB DEVON WITHERSPOON, ILLINOIS
7 LVR T PARIS JOHNSON JR., OHIO STATE
8 ATL T PETER SKORONSKI, NORTHWESTERN
9 CAR QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
10 PHI CB CHRISTIAN GONZALEZ, OREGON
11 TEN EDGE LUKAS VAN NESS, IOWA
12 HST WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU
13 NYJ T BRODERICK JONES, GEORGIA
14 NE S BRIAN BRANCH, ALABAMA
15 GB EDGE MYLES MURPHY, CLEMSON
16 WAS DI BRYAN BRESEE, CLEMSON
17 PIT CB JOEY PORTER JR., PENN STATE
18 DET QB ANTHONY RICHARDSON, FLORIDA
19 TB CB DEONTE BANKS, MARYLAND
20 SEA DI CALIJAH KANCEY, PITTSBURGH
21 LAC TE MICHAEL MAYER, NOTRE DAME
22 BLT RB BIJAN ROBINSON, TEXAS
23 MIN WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC
24 JAX TE DALTON KINCAID, UTAH
25 NYG WR JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA, OHIO STATE
26 DAL WR JALIN HYATT, TENNESSEE
27 BUF G O'CYRUS TORRENCE, FLORIDA
28 CIN EDGE KEION WHITE, GEORGIA TECH
29 NO WR ZAY FLOWERS, BOSTON COLLEGE
30 PHI EDGE NOLAN SMITH, GEORGIA
31 KC TE LUKE MUSGRAVE, OREGON STATE

* = Mock trade

1. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (VIA BEARS, MOCK TRADE): QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA

It’ll take a premium to move up for a prospect like Bryce Young (Pick Nos. 4 and 36 and a 2024 second-rounder is what I’d project), but it’s well worth it for the quarterback-starved Colts. What Young did to an NFL defense in Georgia's 2021 unit makes me worry a lot less about his size going forward.

2. HOUSTON TEXANS: QB WILL LEVIS, KENTUCKY

Not only is a franchise quarterback required for any team to even think about making it through the AFC for at least the next half-decade, but that player better also be capable of high-end play. Levis brings that to the table with a unique blend of arm strength and mobility that will leave evaluators salivating over what he could become.

3. ARIZONA CARDINALS: DT JALEN CARTER, GEORGIA

Arguably the best defensive tackle prospect PFF has graded in nine years of charting college football, Carter has the blend of quicks and power that can be a headache for opposing offensive coordinators. The fact that the Cardinals spent two top-100 picks on the edge position last year tips the debate between Carter and Will Anderson Jr. toward the interior.

Click here to read more…

BRAD SPIELBERGER

Coming soon…

STEVE PALAZZOLO

Coming soon…

SAM MONSON

Coming soon…

CRIS COLLINSWORTH

Coming soon…

 

