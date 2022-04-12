2022 NFL Mock Draft: 5 NFL Draft trades we'd like to see

There has already been a ton of movement across the first round of this month's NFL draft — most recently, the New Orleans Saints acquired pick Nos. 16 and 19 from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for No. 18 and a host of other picks. There could very well be more action to come, as both New York franchises are sitting on two top-10 picks while the Houston Texans are currently slated to pick at Nos. 3 and 13 following the Deshaun Watson trade.

We’ve discussed before how teams are more likely to trade picks that were not earned through standard means, which could mean a lot of picks are on the block with eight teams now owning multiple selections in the first round. The Kansas City Chiefs have back-to-back picks at Nos. 29 and 30 following the Tyreek Hill trade to the Miami Dolphins, and the Detroit Lions have the No. 32 overall pick from the Los Angeles Rams — this could be prime territory for a team to trade up for a quarterback and ensure they still get the benefit of the fifth-year option.

The last four drafts — not including deals made before draft night — have averaged five first-round trades.

With that said, let’s dive into a first-round mock draft where we project five trades with recent comparable deals we’d like to see on April 28th when the 2022 NFL Draft gets underway.

Editor’s note: Since this is focused mainly on the trades, only the trades will have analysis.

2021 Record: 3-14

2021 Record: 3-13-1

2021 Record: 4-13

2021 Record: 4-13

2021 Record: 4-13

2021 Record: 5-12

TRADE

New Orleans Saints receive: No. 7

New York Giants receive: No. 16, No. 49, 2023 second

Comparable trade — 2018:

Buffalo Bills receive: No. 7 (QB Josh Allen) and No. 255 overall pick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive: No. 12, No. 53, and No. 56 overall pick

2021 Record: 9-8

It’s entirely possible the Saints made their massive trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in hopes of adding two impact players at positions besides quarterback in this year’s draft, but neither Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton are likely long-term answers under center.

Here, the Saints jump ahead of the division rival Atlanta Falcons for the quarterback who has the most upside in this year’s class and an athletic profile they’ve targeted recently at the position by experimenting with athletic quarterbacks such as Taysom Hill and Ian Book.

Here’s how all three stacked up as runners in their final collegiate seasons:

Player Rushing grade Missed tackles forced per attempt Yards after contact per carry Malik Willis 94.5 0.6 5.3 Ian Book 72.0 0.09 2.6 Taysom Hill 67.2 0.15 3.3

Willis blows them both out of the water and had more rushing volume with 151 attempts to Hill’s 118 and Book’s 81. Perhaps New Orleans and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael — the offensive coordinator since 2009 that stuck around with the departure of Sean Payton — can use Willis’ abilities as a runner in 2022 as they work with him to eventually supplant Winston as the full-time starter.

2021 Record: 7-10

2021 Record: 7-10

TRADE

Pittsburgh Steelers receive: No. 10

New York Jets receive: No. 20, No. 138, Future first

Comparable trade — 2021:

Chicago Bears receive: No. 11 (QB Justin Fields)

New York Giants receive: No. 20, No. 164, Future first, Future fourth

2021 Record: 9-7-1

The Steelers made this exact same trade in the 2020 Draft, moving up to No. 10 overall from the No. 20 spot to select linebacker Devin Bush Jr. That deal wasn’t as pricey as the one proposed above, as there tends to be a premium placed on quarterback trades.

At the same time, the deal shouldn’t be as expensive as our comparable trade because Fields would most likely go off the board as the No. 1 overall pick if he was in the 2022 draft. Here, the Steelers replace their Hall of Fame quarterback from a college in Ohio with another quarterback from a college in Ohio.

PFF’s own Seth Galina broke down why Ridder is the most technical quarterback in this year’s class. It could make sense for the Steelers to target a pro-ready signal-caller who could step in and start from Day 1 while being surrounded by a roster that’s ready to win right away in a super competitive AFC North division.

2021 Record: 7-10

2021 Record: 8-9

TRADE

Los Angeles Chargers receive: No. 13

Houston Texans receive: No. 17, No. 123, Future 4th

Comparable trade — 2015:

Los Angeles Chargers receive: No. 15 (HB Melvin Gordon III)

San Francisco 49ers receive: No. 17 (EDGE Arik Armstead), No. 117, Future fifth

2021 Record: 9-8

Here, we have the Chargers jumping ahead of the Baltimore Ravens, and potentially the Saints, for a premium tackle prospect in Cross. The Chargers have worked to overhaul their offensive line after ranking 30th in pass protection and dead last in run blocking in 2020, boosting those rankings to 16th and 11th in 2021, respectively.

A big-ticket free-agent signing before the 2020 season in right tackle Bryan Bulaga hasn’t panned out, as Bulaga logged fewer than 500 snaps total over the last two seasons — only appearing in Week 1 of 2021.

2021 Record: 8-9

2021 Record: 9-8

2021 Record: 4-13

2021 Record: 4-13

2021 Record: 9-8

2021 Record: 9-8

2021 Record: 4-13

TRADE

Arizona Cardinals receive: No. 21

New England Patriots receive: No. 23, Future 5th

Comparable trade — 2016:

Houston Texans receive: No. 21 (WR Will Fuller)

Washington Commanders receive: No. 22 (WR Josh Doctson) and No. 209

2021 Record: 11-6

The Cardinals have a handful of needs across their roster after losing key contributors such as edge defender Chandler Jones and wide receiver Christian Kirk in free agency, but here, they’re able to jump ahead of the wide receiver needy Green Bay Packers without giving up too much, and the Patriots recoup a future fifth-round pick after sending a future third-round pick to the Dolphins for wide receiver DeVante Parker.

2021 Record: 13-4

2021 Record: 10-7

2021 Record: 12-5

2021 Record: 11-6

2021 Record: 12-5

2021 Record: 13-4

2021 Record: 13-4

2021 Record: 12-5

2021 Record: 12-5

2021 Record: 10-7

TRADE

Atlanta Falcons receive: No. 32

Detroit Lions receive: No. 43, No. 114, No. 190

Comparable trade – 2014:

Minnesota Vikings receive: No. 32 (QB Teddy Bridgewater)

Seattle Seahawks receive: No. 40 and No. 108

2021 Record: 7-10

After two NFC South teams land quarterbacks with back-to-back picks ahead of the Falcons at No. 8, Atlanta moves up to the bottom of the first round for Corral. The bottom of the first round is a popular trade spot because of teams looking to secure the fifth-year option on a prospect, particularly a quarterback.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is heading into his fifth-year option season after the team traded up to No. 32 overall with the Eagles in 2018, so here, we have the Falcons following the same idea.