2022 NFL Market-Implied Mock Draft 2.0: Georgia's Travon Walker goes to Detroit at No. 2 overall, Liberty QB Malik Willis lands in Carolina

We’re less than two weeks away from the 2022 NFL Draft, and like everyone, we’re trying to find out what the heck will happen when the first round kicks off on Thursday, April 28.

We took a stab at the answer a couple of weeks ago with our first market-implied mock of the 2022 offseason. Some prices have been added and others updated, so we have updated, too. The inclusion of about twice as many draft-position props and top-32 odds have made our lives easier, but we’ve also had to editorialize in spots.

Unless otherwise noted, all lines come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook from the evening of April 17. Enjoy!

2021 Record: 3-14



Hutchinson is -200 to be the No. 1 pick, down from the previous market mock, but he is still the favorite over Travon Walker at +200.

2021 Record: 3-13-1



At +270, Walker is the second-favorite to be taken with the second overall pick, behind only Aidan Hutchinson at +210.

2021 Record: 4-13



Ekwonu is +185 to be the third pick — which is the favorite — and -180 to be the first offensive lineman taken. Draft position for Ekwonu is 3.5, with the under at +100 and the over at -130.

2021 Record: 4-13



Thibodeaux is +275 to be the fourth overall pick, which is the favorite. His draft-position prop is 5.5, -115 to both sides. In what is a misshapen market right now, he’s -105 to go somewhere in the top five.

2021 Record: 4-13



Neal is the second-favorite to go No. 5 overall (+250), after Ekwonu (+200). The Alabama product's draft position prop is 4.5, with the over listed at -125. He is -125 to go in the top five.

2021 Record: 5-12



At +250, the Panthers are favorites to draft the Liberty signal-caller. They are followed by the Steelers (+350), who could be a trade-up candidate for this spot. It’s telling that there’s no draft-pick prop for Willis, but he is -380 to go in the top 10. He’s -175 to be the first quarterback taken.

2021 Record: 4-13



Gardner's draft-position prop is 7.5, with the under being -135. He’s -500 to go in the top 10.

2021 Record: 7-10



Cross’ draft-pick prop is 7.5, +120 to the under and -150 to the over. He’s -450 to go in the first 10 picks of the draft.

2021 Record: 7-10



Johnson’s draft-position prop is 9.5, -140 to the under. He’s -170 to go in the top 10 picks.

2021 Record: 4-13



Wilson’s draft-position prop is 10.5, -160 to the under. He’s also -160 to go in the top 10 (and this time that makes sense) and +135 to be the first wide receiver taken, which is still the favorite but less so than the last time we did this exercise.

2021 Record: 7-10



Stingley’s draft prop is 11.5, with the under priced at -115. He’s -140 to be taken in the top 10. At +275, he is also the second-favorite to be the first cornerback taken.

2021 Record: 8-9



Hamilton is -105 to be taken in the top 10, and he’s currently on a free fall in terms of his draft-position prop, which is 9.5 but -140 to the over.

2021 Record: 4-13



London’s draft-position prop is 10.5, with the over listed at -120. He’s -105 to go in the top 10 and the second-favorite to be the first receiver taken (+150).

2021 Record: 8-9



Davis’ draft prop has dropped one position since the last time we did this — to 14.5. The under is -110 and the over is -120.

2021 Record: 9-8



Williams is jumping up draft boards, with +300 to be the first wide receiver taken his high-water mark so far on DraftKings (it’s under +200 elsewhere). His draft-position prop of 15.5 is lined -180 to the under.

2021 Record: 9-8



Penning is also leaping up boards, with his draft-position prop of 16.5 priced at -120 to the under.

2021 Record: 9-8



McDuffie’s current prop is 17.5, -125 to the under.

2021 Record: 9-8



Lloyd is moving up draft boards. His current draft-position prop is 18.5, -130 to the under.

2021 Record: 9-8



Olave’s draft-position prop of 17.5 is -120 to the under, but given how the board shakes out here, he appears to go to the Saints as they try to build a receiving corps of Ohio State stars.

2021 Record: 9-7-1



Pickett is -5,000 to go in the first round, and the Steelers are the third-most-likely team to take him at +350.

2021 Record: 10-7



Karlaftis’ draft position prop is 16.5 but -190 to the over. He’s -1,600 to go in the first round.

2021 Record: 13-4



Burks’ draft-position prop is 23.5, with the under lined at -110 (over -120). Packers make a lot of sense here, though.

2021 Record: 11-6



Green is -250 to go in the top 32 and plays a position of need for the Cardinals.

2021 Record: 12-5



Wyatt is -300 to go in the top 32 and plays a position of need for Dallas.

2021 Record: 11-6



Johnson is -300 to go in the top 32. While the Bills don’t have that many needs, a guard is a reasonable position for them here.

2021 Record: 12-5



Booth’s draft position prop is 26.5, with -115 to the over and under. This gets us to five ACC players, with the line 4.5 and -125 to the over.

2021 Record: 13-4



Linderbaum’s draft-position prop is 27.5, with -125 to the under. Center is also a position of need for the Bucs. This is now seven offensive linemen, which is the modal outcome (7.5, -140 to the under).

2021 Record: 13-4



Dean is -300 to go in the first round and gets us closer to over 10.5 SEC players (over is -135).

2021 Record: 12-5



Dotson is -125 to go in the first round and receiver is a position of need for the Chiefs. The pick gets us over 6.5 Big Ten players (-120) and over 5.5 wide receivers (-240).

2021 Record: 12-5

Chiefs replace Tyrann Mathieu with the second safety taken in the draft, with the prop for number of safeties taken 1.5, -250 to the over.

2021 Record: 10-7

Ebiteke is -130 to go in the top 32 and gets us to 16 defenders (the line is 15.5, with -125 to the over).

2021 Record: 3-13-1



Corral is -150 to be taken in the first round, and over 10.5 SEC players is lined as -135.

Totals:

POSITION

QB: 2.5 (over -250/under +190) — 3

RB: 0.5 (+145/-190) — 0

WR: 5.5 (-240/+195) — 6

TE: 0.5 (+475/-700) — 0

OL: 7.5 (+110/-140)— 7

CB: 4.5 (+120/-150) — 4

S: 1.5 (-250/200) — 2

SIDE

Offensive players: 16.5 (-105/-125) — 16

Defensive players: 15.5 (-125/-105) — 16

CONFERENCE

SEC: 10.5 (-135/+105): 11

ACC: 4.5 (-125/-105): 5

Big Ten: 6.5 (-120/-110): 8

Pac 12: 4.5 (+135/-165): 4

Bets We Like:

Over 6.5 Big Ten players: -120

Under 2.5 quarterbacks: +190