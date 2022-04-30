2022 NFL Draft: Grades for all Round 2 and Round 3 picks

Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, and it continued the event-wide storyline — trades, trades and more trades. Throughout Rounds 2 and 3, teams changed picks around to the point that the original order is unrecognizable. When it came to players though, the wide receiver love rolled on with 10 wideouts selected Friday night.

After Kenny Pickett became the first and only quarterback selected in Round 1, it took 42 more picks for the next signal-caller — Desmond Ridder to the Atlanta Falcons — to be called. This was the longest stretch for a second quarterback to be selected in the entire modern era of the draft. Liberty's Malik Willis‘ slide lasted until the 86th pick when he was selected by the Tennessee Titans.

PFF analysts were working all night in PFF's Live Draft Tracker, dissecting every single pick and giving a grade for each selection. Here is a quick recap of all those instant reactions for all of the Day 2 picks.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The 72nd-ranked player on PFF’s Big Board, this is a bit of a reach in our eyes for a player who projects as a pass-rushing project. The fit in Tampa Bay makes a lot of sense, though. Hall can line up as a 3-5 technique in Todd Bowles’ defense and use his length to create problems for interior offensive linemen as another piece to put in place alongside Vita Vea.

55% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: DI – Travis Jones

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Packers make a big move up to add their wide receiver of choice at the top of the second round. Watson has all the physical tools of a No. 1 wide receiver at 6-foot-4 with 4.36-second speed in the 40-yard dash. However, there are concerns about Watson’s play strength and lack of polish translating to the NFL on a team that needs an immediate contributor, especially with George Pickens and Skyy Moore both still on the board.

58% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: WR – Skyy Moore

Pick Grade: Good

McCreary has an interesting profile as a player with impressive press-man coverage tape but 29.5-inch arms — a 6th percentile mark at the position. McCreary had 15 combined pass breakups and interceptions this past season at Auburn. The production has been there each of the past three years. Now, it’s just a question of whether he can stick on the outside given his lack of length.

65% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: ED – Arnold Ebiketie

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Jets were clearly worried that Houston had its sights set on a running back at Pick No. 37, jumping the Texans to land their RB1. Hall has outstanding contact balance, can produce as a receiver and tested extremely well athletically at the combine. This is a bit early to take a running back, particularly following a trade-up, but there’s not much to dislike about Hall’s profile as a prospect. The Jets now have a 1-2 punch at running back with Hall and Michael Carter.

53% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: LB – Nakobe Dean

Pick Grade: Very Good

Pitre doesn’t have the cleanest positional projection to the NFL as a safety who played primarily in the slot at Baylor, but he’s going to make Houston’s defense better. Pitre can play some nickel, safety and dime linebacker for a defense that has needs across the board, and he’s going to consistently find himself around the football in coverage and in the run game. Pitre’s 92.7 PFF run-defense grade ranked first among all defensive backs in the FBS last season.

86% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: QB – Malik Willis

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Falcons ranked dead last in team pressure rate last season (21%). They needed to give Grady Jarrett some help along the defensive front, specifically off the edge. Ebiketie earned 88.0-plus PFF pass-rushing grades in each of his final two seasons at Penn State to go along with 80th-plus percentile finishes in every athletic testing drill, save the bench press. It’s not hard to see why the Falcons would make the move up for him.

85% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: QB – Malik Willis

Pick Grade: Good

There were a couple different ways the Bears could have gone with this pick, but they again decided not to add an offensive lineman or wide receiver to support Justin Fields. Gordon does fill a need as a projected starter opposite Jaylon Johnson, though. His athletic testing was disappointing, but Gordon showcased impressive burst on tape at Washington. He earned a career-high 89.6 PFF coverage grade in 2021.

65% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: WR – Skyy Moore

Pick Grade: Good

From a measurables standpoint, Mafe is near the top of a loaded edge defender class. The 6-foot-4, 261-pound edge rusher out of Minnesota ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash (96th percentile) and a 42-inch vertical jump (99th percentile). He’s an explosive athlete who can have success getting after the quarterback from wide alignments. That shows up in PFF pass-rushing grades above 80.0 in three of his four college seasons.

78% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: QB – Malik Willis

Pick Grade: Below Average

Walker is one of the best pure runners to come out of college football in the past five years. Last season, Walker was one of two FBS running backs since 2017 to average over 4.0 rushing yards after contact per attempt and 0.3 missed tackles forced per carry on 250-plus carries; the other was his new teammate Rashaad Penny in 2017. The biggest hole to pick in his game is a lack of production as a receiver, but a lot of that can be pinned on how Michigan State’s offense operated. This is still an interesting fit on a roster that just re-signed Penny to play alongside Chris Carson.

31% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: QB – Malik Willis

Pick Grade: Good

After trading back and selecting Lewis Cine with the final pick of the first round, the Vikings move up to add another defensive back in Round 2. Booth projects as a scheme-versatile starter on the outside with some of the best feet in the class. Medical concerns pushed him into Day 2, but he’s a first-round talent. Patrick Peterson, who is playing on another one-year deal, is a short-term solution for the Vikings, who need to continue to add competition at the position.

94% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: CB – Andrew Booth Jr.

Pick Grade: Poor

This is the biggest reach of the draft so far per the PFF Big Board, which had Robinson at 125th overall. It’s tough to see Robinson being much more than a gadget player who will need to be schemed touches given his 5-foot-8, 179-pound frame with sub-28-inch arms. Robinson wasn’t an elite athletic tester at that size, either. His skillset overlaps with Kadarius Toney’s, which could indicate that the Toney trade rumors last week weren’t entirely smoke.

13% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: LB – Nakobe Dean

Pick Grade: Below Average

Considering this is a trade-up for a wide receiver coming off an ACL injury with a questionable ceiling, this is a below-average pick for Houston. An injury of this magnitude is a concern for a player with questions about his full potential and physical profile. On a more positive note, the 5-foot-11, 187-pounder is a technician. He’s a sound route-runner who consistently got open against stiff competition in the SEC. In fact, Metchie led the conference in targets against single coverage with a step or more of separation over the past two seasons.

53% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: QB – Malik Willis

Pick Grade: Very Good

Ojabo reunites with close friend and high school teammate Odafe Oweh and Michigan defensive coordinator Mike McDonald. The pass-rusher was once seen as a possible top-20 pick, but after a ruptured Achilles at his pro day, he slid to the middle of Round 2, where he became a great value. Ojabo is an extraordinary athlete who flashed top-tier talent this past season, producing multiple elite pass-rush game grades above 90.0. At the same time, his production was somewhat inconsistent, and his run defense is a big issue. He played just 560 snaps in college and has been playing football for less than five years. Nonetheless, while he’s far from refined, he has a high ceiling with his tools.

90% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: DI – Travis Jones

Pick Grade: Good

Detroit is beefing up the defensive front with Aidan Hutchinson in Round 1 and now Paschal in Round 2. The Kentucky Wildcat was quietly one of the highest-graded edge defenders in the country this past season with a 90.0 overall mark. Paschal is a strong, explosive player who can play on the interior and the edge. He may be a tad stiff and can get out of control from time to time, but this is good value for an all-around solid player.

72% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: QB – Malik Willis

Pick Grade: Below Average

Washington adds another Alabama product to its defensive line with interior defensive lineman Phidarion Mathis. This, however, is a pretty steep reach, as he was selected nearly 50 picks sooner than the PFF draft board would suggest. Mathis is long, violent and strong but not particularly agile or explosive, hindering his ceiling at the next level. He does have a high floor considering his NFL-ready technique but just don’t expect game-wrecking ability, as evidenced by his solid 78.5 PFF grade in 2021.

22% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: QB – Malik Willis

Pick Grade: Good

This is fantastic value for Brisker, and the Bears’ secondary looks promising after this pick along with Kyler Gordon at 39th overall. But again, this doesn’t help Justin Fields, making this a good but not very good or elite pick despite the value. Brisker earned three straight 80.0-plus PFF grades from 2019 to 2021. He recorded a couple of interceptions and four pass breakups en route to an 89.5 coverage grade this season. He is a smart player who has a high floor at the next level.

72% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: WR – Skyy Moore

Pick Grade: Poor

This is going to be in the conversation for the biggest reach in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to the PFF big board. Taylor is fresh off a breakout campaign for the Volunteers in 2021, earning an 83.1 PFF grade after producing a sub-65.0 mark for three straight seasons. While fast and physical, the lack of instincts, playmaking and quality change-of-direction ability are major concerns when projecting him to the NFL level.

13% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: QB – Malik Willis

Pick Grade: Poor

After the Saints reached for their pick at 49th overall, the Patriots topped them by taking Tyquan Thornton — the 192nd ranked player on the PFF big board. Everyone knows that he brings deep speed to the table after clocking a 4.28-second 40-yard at the NFL scouting combine. While those wheels are a huge plus, his play strength at the next level is cause for concern. Thornton isn’t much of an after-the-catch threat, as evidenced by averaging 3.9 yards after the catch and breaking just 11 tackles on 143 career receptions.

18% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: LB – Nakobe Dean

Pick Grade: Below Average

Jurgens is a prospect that PFF is lower on than the consensus, as he was barely a top-100 player on the big board. The Nebraska Cornhusker is an uber-athlete, but he has to do a much better job playing with better balance. Jurgens was a poor performer during his first two years at the position in 2019 and 2020 with 44.1 and 42.7 PFF grades, but he showed some modest growth in 2021 with a 71.4 overall mark. Still, there’s a long road ahead to refinement for the center, but the Eagles are in a position to get him there.

49% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: LB – Nakobe Dean

Pick Grade: Good

Pickens carries some risk given his medical history and unknowns off the field, but there’s no denying he possesses true “X” receiver potential. He’s physical with a massive catch radius, elite ball skills and good acceleration. Pickens earned an incredible 88.0 receiving grade as a true freshman before injuries derailed the last couple of years.

84% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: T – Bernhard Raimann

Pick Grade: Below Average

Considering he is the 98th-ranked player on the PFF big board while Skyy Moore is still on the board, this is a below-average pick. Pierce does have some serious juice, but he may just be a vertical threat at the next level, at best. He’s stiff, and his route tree at Cincinnati was very much limited. Over 66% of his yards coming from vertical routes in 2021.

54% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: WR – Skyy Moore

Pick Grade: Elite

Moore was a first-round prospect in PFF’s eyes, once again giving the Chiefs one of the biggest steals of the NFL draft. The highest-graded wide receiver of the 2021 college football season wasn’t any of the Power Five top prospects — it was Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound receiver’s 26 broken tackles after the catch tied for the most among wide receivers in 2021, and he ranked in the 95th percentile in separation percentage. Despite his smaller stature, Moore had no issue handling press coverage on the outside, ranking top-five in yards per route run on those reps last season at 3.58. The cherry on top is his strong hands — the Western Michigan pass-catcher checked in with the largest hands of anyone at the Combine (10.25 inches) and dropped just three of his 125 targets in 2021 while catching eight of his 13 contested opportunities.

95% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: WR – Skyy Moore

Pick Grade: Good

Despite re-signing veteran tight ends Maxx Williams and Zach Ertz this offseason, the Cardinals add another to the mix in Colorado State’s Trey McBride. At 6-foot-4, 246 pounds, McBride was PFF’s No. 60 overall player in the class with above-average run-blocking prowess and downfield pass-catching ability. He has great ball skills and is easily the best tight end in the 2022 class.

61% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: DI – Travis Jones

Pick Grade: Below Average

Ole Miss’ Sam Williams has an insane get-off for an edge product who stands at 6-foot-4, 261 pounds. His 4.46-second 40-yard dash ranked 98th percentile among players at his position, but his play strength is massively lacking. He earned a career-high 78.1 PFF grade this past season but needs to develop counters in the NFL if he’s going to consistently create pressure on the quarterback.

26% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: LB – Nakobe Dean

Pick Grade: Good

A former tight end who ate 7,000 calories per day to add enough weight to play tackle at Central Michigan, Luke Goedeke is wholesale trending in the right direction as a prospect. He earned a 92.2 PFF grade playing right tackle for the Chips in 2021 and allowed zero sacks. He’s a plug-and-play starter at guard for a Bucs team that lost Ali Marpet to retirement this offseason.

73% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: G – Dylan Parham

Pick Grade: Very Good

Andersen can be a special player for Atlanta. He was recruited to Montana State to play linebacker but was forced to start at running back and quarterback his first and second years in college because he was the best option they had at both positions. He didn’t play in 2020 because of COVID-19 and then finally got the opportunity to play off-ball linebacker full-time in 2021. He’s a freaky athlete who is still learning the position, but he has as high a ceiling as any of the off-ball linebackers in the 2022 class.

73% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: QB – Malik Willis

Pick Grade: Below Average

Ingram started as a true freshman in 2017 as a four-star recruit coming out of DeSoto, Texas, but he missed all of 2018 after he was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault. The charges were eventually dropped, and he went on to play over 400 offensive snaps in all three seasons following (2019-21). He never earned a PFF grade above 75.0 in his career due in large part

32% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: QB – Malik Willis

Pick Grade: Good

Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt has improved his PFF grade every year of his collegiate career and allowed a reception on just 53% of his targets in 2021. He’s got great closing speed and physicality with the versatility to play any position in the Bengals’ secondary.

70% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: G – Dylan Parham

Pick Grade: Elite

Jackson is a phenomenal value at No. 61 overall for San Francisco. He uses his hands really well and has great bend for the position. Even though he’s 6-foot-3, 273 pounds, Jackson is much more of a finesse rusher who lacks any sort of power move. If he develops some counters to his speed rushes, he can be a fantastic pass-rusher for the 49ers.

86% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: G – Dylan Parham

Pick Grade: Good

Cook is a physical tackler who could be an impact player in the NFL if he can stay healthy. Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell said he ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash in the winter, but injuries that he played through during the season kept him from testing in the pre-draft process. His best role in Kansas City will be around the line of scrimmage at box safety.

72% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: DI – Travis Jones

Pick Grade: Good

James Cook — Dalvin Cook’s brother — is a scat-back type with great play speed. He earned an 85.0 PFF grade and totaled 728 rushing yards with Georgia in 2021. He’s a great complementary piece to what the Bills already have in their backfield in Zack Moss and Devin Singletary.

65% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: DI – Travis Jones

Pick Grade: Very Good

Bonitto is a phenomenal value for the Broncos. He was PFF’s 38th-ranked player on the draft board and one of the most productive pass-rushers in the country. He earned a 92.5 PFF pass-rushing grade and a 27.3% pass-rush win rate in 2021. He’s a pure speed-rusher who should immediately come to Denver as a designated pass-rusher on obvious passing downs. This is one of the best picks of Day 2.

92% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: CB – Marcus Jones

Pick Grade: Below Average

A powerful offensive lineman, Luke Fortner improved upon his PFF grades each season of his career but still topped out at No. 105 on the PFF big board. He isn’t great at getting to the second level, either in locating linebackers or disengaging from combination blocks at the defensive line. He fits a real area of need for Jacksonville.

52% of PFF Users like this pick!

PFF Users picked: DI – Travis Jones

Pick Grade: Good

Few linebackers have the same range and potential in coverage as Brian Asamoah. At the Senior Bowl in drills set up for losses on the defensive side, Asamoah was able to cover backs and tight ends well. The Vikings have a need alongside Eric Kendricks, and Asamoah has the capacity to complement him very well.

Pick Grade: Below Average

It may be a reach according to the PFF big board, but Joshua Ezeudu has the potential and traits to become a starting NFL offensive lineman. And the Giants still need to find some of those types of players despite limited opportunities to get it done. 2021 was his best season and his first truly above-average year despite three years of starting.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Martin Emerson may prove to be a better player in the NFL than he was in college, where he was miscast in a system that didn’t quite play to his strengths. He has elite length for the position and could make a real name for himself in press coverage, but struggles in off coverage and in space. He had just one interception in his college career despite 130 targets.

Pick Grade: Good

A player that’s lower on PFF’s Big Board than the consensus draft board, Petit-Frere has NFL-caliber traits, but he was lit up when he played elite competition such as Aidan Hutchinson the No. 2 overall pick. The Titans have needs along the offensive line and this is a gamble that they can coach a player to his full potential.

Pick Grade: Good

The pick is questionable in terms of need, but Chad Muma is good value at this point in the draft and there’s real merit in that approach. Muma is a prototypical weakside linebacker that can run and chase to the football, and is coming off a PFF grade above 90 this most recent season. He gave up only one touchdown into his coverage in his college career.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Velus Jones Jr. is one of the oldest prospects in the draft and didn’t break out until his sixth season in college, but he has elite speed and showed real playmaking ability for the Vols in 2021. Jones generated 2.67 yards per route run and passes thrown his way generated a passer rating of 131.

Pick Grade: Very Good

There is still some work to do with Lucas given the offense he is coming out of, but he is one of the most athletic tackles in the draft and has some real pass-blocking traits to fall in love with. He had a PFF pass-blocking grade of 91.0 in 2021, and even adjusting for true pass sets it falls only to 86.0. This is a classic pick with upside.

Pick Grade: Good

The league may have never seen an athlete at the tight end position like Jelani Woods, who was buried on an offense as a blocker for years before finally getting a chance to show what he could do in the passing game. His hands were suspect, dropping 10.7% of catchable targets in his college career, but he has an athletic profile that you may never see again.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Ridder was seen as a fringe first-round quarterback, but the NFL evidently doesn’t like this class. At 74 overall, he is a steal. He has the best processing of any of this year’s quarterbacks and has legitimate speed and athleticism with a solid arm. His accuracy is an issue (adjusted completion rate of just 72% for his career), but he has real starting potential on a team with no long-term starter in place.

Pick Grade: Below Average

A player with a lot of starting experience in college who never quite developed and improved the way he was expected to. Harris is an outstanding athlete, but has never had a PFF coverage grade above 52.0 in a defense with NFL concepts and NFL-caliber coaching. He may be limited in role, but he can be useful in that role.

Pick Grade: Elite

Travis Jones has first-round talent and lasted to the middle of the third round of the draft. Unfairly labeled as just a run-stuffing nose tackle, Jones wins as a pass-rusher as well, racking up 25 pressures last season. He played inferior competition to other high-end prospects, but when he did play Power-5 competition he was dominant. Baltimore has a long history of succeeding with players of this body type.

Pick Grade: Elite

A clear first-round talent on PFF’s Big Board, Raimann slipped in the draft due to injury concerns, but he has outstanding athleticism and immediate starting ability. He began his career as a tight end, but developed into an excellent tackle at Central Michigan. He allowed just one sack as a starting tackle and allows the Colts to get a starting tackle in the third round

Pick Grade: Good

Alex Wright was one of the best-graded edge rushers in the nation in 2021, earning a 90.4 PFF grade at UAB after two good years and a consistently improving pass-rushing grade. He had 51 pressures and some of the most dominant reps of any prospect. He has real size and power and has flown under the radar throughout the process.

Pick Grade: Below Average

In four seasons of play at Baylor, JT Woods never earned a PFF grade above 67.0. This past year was his best season and played to his strengths more, allowing him to showcase his speed and playmaking ability. He had six picks and three pass breakups, but had a missed tackle rate of over 20% for his college career.

Pick Grade: Good

The Broncos traded away Noah Fant and needed to add a body to the tight end corps and Dulcich can fit that bill. He has excellent ball skills and shows real wide receiver chops in a tight end’s body. He has excellent athleticism and a really good feel for finding space and getting open. He will contribute to this offense.

Pick Grade: Good

Flott is an unusual size profile for a player that might need to find his role at the next level, but he has the traits to be an outside corner and contribute to this defense if he can pick up that responsibility. Flott had his best season in 2021, earning a PFF coverage grade of 84.8 and allowing 51.1% of passes thrown his way to be caught.

Pick Grade: Good

A massively experienced player with five seasons of college production under his belt, Malone can rush the passer and bring power to the table despite being undersized. He was impressive at the Senior Bowl and has added some bulk in the pre-draft process. He had 180 total pressures across five years in college, never grading anything lower than 74.8 overall.

Pick Grade: Elite

Nakobe Dean was the best player on the best defense college football has ever seen. He slid in the draft largely because of injuries, but even if he has to redshirt an entire season, Dean will be a steal at this spot in the draft. Few linebackers have ever had the kind of play recognition that Dean possesses, and his tape is full of elite playmaking. This is one of the steals of the draft.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Before his final season, DeMarvin Leal was seen as a high-first-round prospect. He regressed in his final season and is a little stuck between positions, but there is real talent there and at this point in the draft the risk is well worth taking. Leal had an 88.3 PFF grade in 2020 and he goes to a team with the right environment to find his best play.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Jones has extremely concerning size at 5-foot-8, 177-pounds. That pushed him down this far in the draft, but at Pick 85 for New England, this is of immense value. Jones is a fluid athlete that is at a minimum going to be a quality return specialist. He was the highest-graded kick returner in the country last season. He’s not going to be playing outside corner like he has for Houston the last three years, but he can contribute in the slot with his physical mindset and quicks.

Pick Grade: Elite

Willis may have his fair share of concerns, but late in Round 3, this is insane value. His physical tools are off the charts and helped him to an FBS-leading big-time throw rate and rushing grade in 2021. The Liberty quarterback was never going to be an immediate contributor considering how raw of a passer he is — the mechanics, pocket presence and decision making are all major concerns. Landing in Tennessee will give him a chance to sit and develop.

Pick Grade: Good

Thomas’ pre-draft process was thrown for a loop when he tweaked a hamstring at the Senior Bowl. His collegiate output at SDSU was enough to make him a top-100 prospect, though. Thomas turned in three straight years of 80.0-plus PFF grades. And he did that playing both along the interior and the edge. The 6-foot-4, 267-pound edge defender doesn’t have ideal lower-body strength but is twitchy for his size.

Pick Grade: Very Good

While there is concern with the competition level and being a one-trick pony, this late into Day 2 is very good value for Tolbert. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound wide receiver was one of the top deep threats of 2021. He was responsible for 646 deep receiving yards this season, the fifth-most in the FBS. Tolbert was the go-to guy in South Alabama’s offense, and he made the most of those opportunities by generating 3.16 yards per route run. His deep speed and ball skills will be a good addition to the Cowboys' receiving room.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Bernard is fast and plays fast. At the same time, he’s firmly undersized at 6-foot-1, 224-pounds and comes with serious tackling issues. Bernard owns a 14.8% missed tackle rate for his career and is teetering towards safety territory. He doesn’t let that size get in the way of his mindset and does have quality instincts and athleticism, but still, Bernard should have been a Day 3 prospect.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Parham has been working on adding more to his frame, which was his biggest criticism in the pre-draft process. That’s still going to be something to monitor as he makes the jump to the NFL, but his athleticism and footwork help make up for it. Parham earned a 90.6 PFF grade in 2020 at tackle before kicking inside in 2021 and posting a 78.8 mark. The latter is where he will be pigeonholed in the NFL.

Pick Grade: Good

It’s luxury pick time for the well-rounded Buccaneers, and they pick an excellent receiving back with Rachaad White. He turned in the third-best receiving grade among FBS backs in 2021. White’s rushing ability is a work in progress, though. Heck, he could even be a wide receiver convert at the next level; just get White the ball in space and watch him go to work.

Pick Grade: Good

Rhyan showed steady growth throughout his collegiate career, going from a 57.6 PFF grade in 2019 to 73.9 in 2020 to 83.9 in 2021. Still, Rhyan is going to be a project at the next level. He is far from refined technically, but his natural athleticism, build and progression at UCLA makes him a good bet late in Round 3.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Tyrion Davis-Price is mid, and that’s reflected in just how few of PFF’s users like this pick for San Francisco. He rushed for over 1,000 yards across 500-plus offensive snaps with LSU in 2021, but he averaged fewer than three yards per carry after contact and broke just 37 tackles on 211 carries. He’s not overly elusive or explosive. His 30” vertical ranked in the seventh percentile among running backs. Not a fan of this pick for the 49ers.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Corral wouldn’t have been a good pick in Round 1, but late on Day 2, there’s value here considering quarterback is the most important position in the game. Corral’s offense at Ole Miss made his projection to the NFL a little more difficult, as it was full of run-pass options (RPOs) and simplistic reads. Despite the quarterback-friendly offense, Corral was consistently on time and delivered accurate throws while showing off an exceptional deep ball. His 2021 campaign left a lot to be desired in some aspects, but some of that had to do with injury. Corral’s 2021 season took a nosedive mid-season when injury struck the quarterback and his top wide receivers. Yes, the Ole Miss quarterback fought through his ailments and played, but his output wasn’t up to his standards. His 91.1 PFF grade through Week 7 was the fourth-highest in the FBS, but that mark fell 20 grading points to 70.6 from Week 8 on.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Florida’s Zachary Carter didn’t even crack PFF’s top-200 on the final draft board. He only earned 80.0-plus PFF grades in two games in his Florida career and finished the 2021 season with just a 78.1 PFF grade. He also didn’t grade particularly well at the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Nick Cross is a phenomenal value for the Colts at No. 96. He’s a former four-star recruit with some of the best range of any safety prospect in this class. He isn’t as instinctual as you’d like him to be, but he can fly sideline to sideline in the deep safety role. He’s a project player, but the Colts’ coaching staff will get an impact starter if they can effectively develop him early on.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Kerby Joseph is still very much learning the safety position, but he has uncoachable ball skills and length. He’s also such an easy mover that should get looks at split-field safety and in the box in Detroit. He just needs more experience at the position to really develop into a legitimate starter in the league.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Brian Robinson Jr. was just the 146th-ranked player on PFF’s draft board but still offers a skillset Washington doesn’t have a whole lot of in their backfield: physicality. He can be an immediate impact player as a short-yardage back behind starter Antonio Gibson.

Pick Grade: Good

David Bell is slow and fell down boards as a result, but he still was a super productive wideout in the Big Ten. He attacks the ball well and has great physicality at 6-foot-1, 212 pounds. He isn’t a dynamic player by any means, but he does enough of the little things well to come in produce early in Cleveland.

Pick Grade: Good

The pre-draft process was not kind to Myjai Sanders. His weight jumped up and down, and he didn’t test anywhere near where his tape suggested despite showing up to the combine under 230 pounds. He recorded 10 total pressures in the National Championship against Alabama. His weight needs to stay consistent if he’s going to see the field at all in Arizona, but if he clears that bar, he could be a value pick for the Cardinals.

Pick Grade: Good

Ruckert is arguably the best blocking tight end in the draft class and has uber-reliable ball skills. He dropped only two passes on 56 catchable targets in his college career. He complements what the Jets already have in CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin really well.

Pick Grade: Good

Channing Tindall isn’t nearly as instinctual as his teammate Nakobe Dean, but man can the kid fly sideline to sideline. Blitz him consistently and never ask him to turn his back to the line of scrimmage, and Tindall is going to produce. This is a great fit in Miami.

Pick Grade: Elite

Kansas City gets an absolute steal here. Leo Chenal packs a punch as a downhill player, as he can light up offensive linemen with ease. His 94.1 run-defense grade wasn't too far behind Micah Parsons‘ (94.8) PFF college record. He finished the pre-draft process as PFF’s No. 36 overall player.

Pick Grade: Good

Logan Bruss has over 1,400 career snaps played at right tackle and 352 career snaps played at right guard, but he projects best as a guard in the NFL. His PFF grade has improved every year of his career and earned an impressive 82.8 PFF run-blocking grade in 2021.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Danny Gray’s hands are awful, but everything else about him is pretty fantastic. He’s a legit separator with deep speed (4.33-second 40-yard dash). San Francisco knows what they’re doing when evaluating the wide receiver position. This is one of the best picks of Round 3.