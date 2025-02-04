PFF College 101: The 10 players who just missed out

Kevin Jennings is the best quarterback left off the list: SMU’s star redshirt sophomore led the Mustangs to the College Football Playoff this past season.

Devin Neal finished a legendary career at Kansas : The senior now is the Jayhawks' all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

The PFF College 101 is being released this week, breaking down the 101 best players from the 2024 college football season.

While those are the best players the nation has to offer, there were still some players that just missed out on cracking our list. Here are 10 players who made it very difficult to leave them off.

Jennings surprisingly seized the starting job from Preston Stone early in the season and didn’t look back as he led the Mustangs to the College Football Playoff. His 85.0 passing grade was 10th among FBS signal-callers as was his 90.6 passing grade when kept clean. Jennings enters his redshirt junior year as likely one of the 10 best quarterbacks in America.

Neal wrapped up his legendary Jayhawk career with his third-straight 1,000-yard season while posting 85-plus PFF grades in back-to-back years. His 16 rushing touchdowns also tied for the 10th most in the nation this past season. The senior finishes as Kansas’ all-time leading rusher in both yards (4,343) and touchdowns (49).

Bech is a fast riser on draft boards thanks to a stellar performance at the Senior Bowl and a strong senior season. His 83.3 PFF grade was 12th among FBS wide receivers while his 1,034 receiving yards was 10th among Power Four ones.

Dunker’s 90.2 PFF grade was fifth among FBS tackles while his identical 90.2 run-blocking grade was second. The senior was solid as a pass protector as well, earning a 76.2 grade there.

Wagner finished 2024 as the fifth-most-valuable tackle in the nation according to PFF’s wins above average metric. He posted 70-plus grades both as a pass blocker and as a run blocker.

Jones finished 2024 as the Power Four’s highest-graded center, posting an 83.6 mark. His 82.3 run-blocking grade led that same group while he didn’t give up a sack on 273 pass-blocking snaps.

While Alexander is just starting to turn heads after a dominant Senior Bowl performance, it shouldn’t be too surprising considering how good he was in his sixth season. Only Mason Graham was a more valuable defensive tackle in the nation according to our wins above average metric while his 90.3 run-defense grade was third to Graham and Walter Nolen.

Sapp was a phenomenal run-defender for the Gators, placing third among FBS edge defenders with an 88.7 run-defense grade. His 13 tackles for loss/no gain were tied for the most among Power Four ones as well. Sapp was a solid pass-rusher as well, sacking the quarterback eight times.

Wilson’s 86.7 PFF grade was ninth among all cornerbacks in the nation. He picked off four passes while only surrendering a 46.7 passer rating into his coverage. Overall, Wilson was the 11th most valuable corner in the country according to PFF’s wins above-average metric.

Clark’s 90.1 coverage grade led all safeties in the FBS this past season while only allowing a 44.7 passer rating into his coverage. Overall, the senior was the eighth-most-valuable safety in America according to PFF’s wins above average metric.