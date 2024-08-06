CFL Week 9: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Saskatchewan QB Shea Patterson leads the way: Patterson made four big-time throws and finished with a league-leading 81.8 passing grade in Week 9.

• RB Brady Oliveira dares defenses to bring him down: Oliveira led the league with six broken tackles and added a couple of explosive runs. His 85.6 rushing grade led the league in Week 9.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Week 9 of the CFL has wrapped up after a few phenomenal games. From Edmonton getting its first win of the year to Winnipeg upsetting the BC Lions in a dominant fashion to Toronto blowing a 23-6 fourth-quarter lead, there was no shortage of excitement.

With Winnipeg’s dominant 25-0 win over BC, it’s no surprise that they lead the way with nine players selected to the Team of the Week. Saskatchewan comes in second with five players, while Lions punter Stefan Flintoft was his team’s lone representative.

OFFENSE

QB: Shea Patterson, Saskatchewan

RB: Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg

Outside WR: Charleston Rambo, Montreal

Slot WR: Tevin Jones, Edmonton

Slot WR: KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan

Slot WR: Marken Michel, Calgary

Outside WR: Ontaria Wilson, Winnipeg

LT: Stanley Bryant, Winnipeg

LG: Pier-Olivier Lestage, Montreal

C: Chris Kolankowski, Winnipeg

RG: Shane Richards, Edmonton

RT: Jordan Murray, Hamilton

DEFENSE

DI: Mike Rose, Calgary

DI: Ralph Holley, Toronto

Edge: Willie Jefferson, Winnipeg

Edge: TyJuan Garbutt, Winnipeg

LB: Adam Bighill, Winnipeg

LB: Adam Auclair, Saskatchewan

Cover LB: C.J. Reavis, Saskatchewan

CB: Tyrell Ford, Winnipeg

CB: Tre Roberson, Calgary

HB: Kenneth George Jr., Hamilton

HB: Najee Murray, Montreal

S: Royce Metchie, Toronto

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg

P: Stefan Flintoft, British Columbia

Returner: Mario Alford, Saskatchewan

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: QB SHEA PATTERSON, SASKATCHEWAN

While the Roughriders couldn’t find a way to beat the then-winless Edmonton Elks, it was not for a lack of trying from Patterson. The backup quarterback thrust into a starting role had his best game of the season.

Patterson made four big-time throws and finished with a league-leading 81.8 passing grade. He also added 30 rushing yards on four carries, scoring a touchdown on one of those. Patterson’s all-around game led to him leading all offensive players in PFF overall grade (85.2).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB BRADY OLIVEIRA, WINNIPEG

A massive week for Oliveira helped the Blue Bombers come away with a huge upset win over the BC Lions, perhaps getting their season back on track. Oliveira was nearly unstoppable, rushing for 100 yards on 17 carries and averaging an impressive 3.3 yards after contact per carry.

Oliveira led the league with six broken tackles and added a couple of explosive runs. His 85.6 rushing grade led the league in Week 9. He also made four catches for 42 yards and broke another tackle for good measure.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: EDMONTON ELKS

The Elks' offense looked unstoppable as they picked up their first win of the season, and they can thank their offensive line for that. Running back Javon Leake rushed for a very impressive 169 yards, but 145 of those yards came before contact. He was running through lanes the size of a highway thanks to this offensive line.

The unit also allowed zero sacks and just six total pressures. Right guard Shane Richards led the way, allowing just one pressure and finishing with a 76.1 overall grade that ranked first among offensive linemen.

PASS-RUSHER OF THE WEEK: EDGE WILLIE JEFFERSON, WINNIPEG

It seems like Jefferson simply does not age. Week in and week out, he continues to dominate CFL offensive linemen. This week, Jefferson had a sack, three hurries and three additional pass-rush wins. His 29.2% pass-rush win rate ranked first in the league, and he also had another classic Jefferson batted pass. The edge rusher now ranks second in the CFL with 35 total pressures and leads the league with five batted passes.

RUN DEFENDER OF THE WEEK: DI RALPH HOLLEY, TORONTO

The Argonauts were in control for three quarters of their game against Calgary, largely due to their impressive run defense. The Stampeders' 3.8 yards per carry was one of the lowest averages in the league this past week.

Holley was the architect of the impressive run-stopping for the Argos. The interior defender recorded three solo stops and a tackle for no gain, leading the league with an 81.4 run-defense grade. Holley did not make a single negatively graded play against the run in the game.

COVERAGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: CB TYRELL FORD, WINNIPEG

After missing last season to pursue NFL opportunities, Ford should keep his phone close if he continues to play like this. He’s become the top cornerback in the league this season, and games like he had in Week 9 only add to that. Ford was targeted just twice on 25 coverage snaps, and he intercepted one and broke up the other. On the season, Ford’s 89.3 coverage grade leads all defensive backs, as do his 10 forced incompletions.