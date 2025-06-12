All
CFL Week 2 Offensive Line Rankings: Roughriders open the season at No. 1

By Conor Redmond
  • Saskatchewan kicks off 2025 in the top spot: It was a powerful start to the season for the Roughriders' offensive line, which finished as the highest-graded unit in Week 1 (69.4).
  • The Alouettes' offensive line remains stout: After finishing last season at No. 1, the unit — headlined by returners Nick Callender, Pier-Olivier Lestage and Justin Lawrence — is back to shutting down opponents.
The post-Week 1 rankings lineups include players who played the most at each position. Stay tuned each week for updated CFL offensive line rankings.

1. Saskatchewan Roughriders

    LT Payton Collins
    LG Trevon Tate
    C Logan Ferland
    RG Zack Fry
    RT Jermarcus Hardrick

    It was a powerful start to the season for the Roughriders' offensive line, which finished as the highest-graded unit in Week 1 (69.4). The group also earned a 62.9 PFF run-blocking grade and an outstanding 81.4 PFF pass-blocking grade.

    That PFF pass-blocking grade was by far the top performance from any group in the CFL in Week 1; no other team finished above 63.0. 

    Rookie left tackle Payton Collins looked like a seasoned veteran on an offensive line that featured the past two West nominees for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman (Logan Ferland in 2024 and Jermarcus Hardrick in 2023). Before going down with an apparent leg late in the third quarter, Collins sported an 84.4 PFF pass-blocking grade with zero pressures allowed on 22 snaps.

    2. Montreal Alouettes 

      LT Nick Callender
      LG Pier-Olivier Lestage
      C Justin Lawrence
      RG Donald Ventrelli
      RT Jamar McGloster

      The Alouettes return to a high ranking after finishing last season at No. 1. Callender, Lestage and Lawrence return for another year to terrorize defenses, and McGloster is back healthy after missing all but two games of 2024 due to injury.

      Donald Ventrelli won the starting right guard spot in the lead-up to the season, and he backed it up with a stellar performance in Week 1 against the defending Grey Cup champions. Ventrelli earned a 65.9 PFF overall grade, a 79.8 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 62.7 PFF run-blocking grade. He did not allow a single pressure across 33 pass-blocking snaps in Week 1.

      First-round pick Tiger Shanks logged his first professional football snaps in Week 1 and looked promising, earning a 75.5 PFF pass-blocking grade.

      3. Calgary Stampeders

        LT D'Antne Demery
        LG Zack Williams
        C Bryce Bell
        RG Christy Nkanu
        RT Joshua Coker

        An all-around solid performance pushes the Stampeders' offensive line into the final spot on the podium for Week 1. The unit received a 62.5 PFF overall grade, a 60.4 PFF run-blocking grade and a 62.0 PFF pass-blocking grade.

        Star left tackle D'Antne Demery ranked second among all tackles in PFF pass-blocking grade (83.0) across 33 snaps, and he did not allow any pressure.

        Rookie first-round pick Christopher Fortin logged 11 snaps as the jumbo tight end and excelled in his professional debut. He earned an 80.0 PFF run-blocking grade and posted a 27.3% impact block rate.

        4. British Columbia Lions

          LT Jarell Broxton
          LG Kory Woodruff
          C Michael Couture
          RG Chris Schleuger
          RT Dejon Allen

          British Columbia's line did not achieve a PFF grade above 60.0 in any area but was still the clear-cut fourth-best group of the week. The Lions' unit earned a 54.7 PFF overall grade, a 54.5 PFF run-blocking grade and a 46.9 PFF pass-blocking grade.

          Offseason signing Dejon Allen was the unit's top performer in Week 1, finishing as the only lineman to grade above 60.0. He garnered a 63.2 PFF overall grade, a 60.6 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 63.1 PFF run-blocking grade in Week 1.

          5. Toronto Argonauts

            LT George Moore
            LG Sage Doxtater
            C Darius Ciraco
            RG Anthony Vandal
            RT Ryan Hunter

            The defending Grey Cup champions' front-five disappointed in Week 1. The unit earned a 49.0 PFF overall grade, a 43.6 PFF run-blocking grade and a 46.3 PFF pass-blocking grade and was the lowest-graded run-blocking unit in Week 1. The Argonauts almost abandoned the ground game, calling only seven non-quarterback kneel-down runs.

            Rookie left guard Sage Doxtater was a source of positivity from the unit in his first CFL start. He earned a 71.3 PFF pass-blocking grade across 38 snaps and allowed only one pressure against a tough Montreal Allouettes pass rush.

            6. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

              LT Brendan Bordner
              LG Brandon Revenberg
              C Coulter Woodmansey
              RG Liam Dobson
              RT Quinton Barrow

              It was a tough week for the Tiger-Cats' offensive line, which earned a 53.4 PFF overall grade, a 61.0 PFF run-blocking grade and a 36.9 PFF pass-blocking grade. Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was under pressure all game long, as Hamilton allowed a 30% pressure rate.

              New signing Liam Dobson was a bright spot along the offensive line despite the group's overall poor showing. The right guard finished with a 75.7 PFF pass-blocking grade — a top-five mark among guards in Week 1 — after allowing only one pressure across 50 pass-blocking snaps.

              7. Edmonton Elks

                LT Martez Ivey
                LG Mark Korte
                C David Beard
                RG Gregor MacKellar
                RT Mark Evans II

                A poor showing from the Elks has them near the bottom of these rankings. Edmonton, like last year, is much stronger in the run game than in pass protection. The unit earned a 52.5 PFF overall grade, a 62.0 PFF run-blocking grade and a league-low 27.1 PFF pass-blocking grade in Week 1.

                The Elks played two rookies in Week 1: right tackle Mark Evans II and backup center Jaxon Morkin. Both struggled in pass protection. Morkin logged two pass-blocking snaps and gave up one pressure, while Evans faltered in a matchup with Mathieu Betts, who beat him for six pressures on the day.

                8. Ottawa Redblacks

                  LT Dino Boyd
                  LG Drew Desjarlais
                  C Jacob Ruby
                  RG Dariusz Bladek
                  RT Darta Lee

                  Ottawa fielded the CFL's lowest-graded offensive line in Week 1. The Redblacks' unit posted a 44.8 PFF overall grade, powered by a 49.2 PFF run-blocking grade and a 32.8 PFF pass-blocking grade. Ottawa provided only 0.6 yards before contact on the ground and recorded a poor 30.4% pressure rate.

                  Like the Elks above them, the Redblacks gave two rookies their first CFL snaps: Darta Lee and second-round pick Sam Carson. Carson had a positive initial showing, getting in for 12 snaps as the jumbo tight end. He finished with a 61.7 PFF overall grade, with zero pressure allowed. Lee was less fortunate, earning a 52.6 PFF overall grade across his 59 snaps.

                  NR. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

                  LT Stanley Bryant
                  LG Micah Vanterpool
                  C Chris Kolankowski
                  RG Patrick Neufeld
                  RT Kendall Randolph

