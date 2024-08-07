CFL Week 9 Offensive Line Rankings: No movement in the top five

• Alouettes have an average week but remain No. 1: The unit earned a 63.0 overall grade, a 62.6 run-blocking grade and a 65.7 pass-blocking grade.

• Edmonton moves to No. 6: Week 9 marked Edmonton’s top-graded week of the season, leading to the team's first win of the season.

Week 9 of the 2024 CFL season is in the books.

These post-Week 9 lineups include players who played the most at each position, and highlighted in red are those with a season-long PFF grade below 60.0.

1. Montreal Alouettes (No Change)

LT Nick Callender

LG Pier-Oliver Lestage

C Justin Lawrence

RG Philippe Gagnon

RT Josh Donovan

• It was a merely average week for the usually dominant Alouettes offensive line. The unit earned a 63.0 overall grade, a 62.6 run-blocking grade and a 65.7 pass-blocking grade.

• Pier-Olivier Lestage continues to strengthen his case for CFL Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. He was the second-highest-graded pass-blocking offensive lineman in Week 9, earning an 85.5 grade and allowing zero pressures on 33 snaps.

2. Toronto Argonauts (No Change)

LT Isiah Cage

LG Ryan Hunter

C Peter Nicastro

RG Gregor MacKellar

RT Dejon Allen

• The Argonauts' offensive line earned a 74.0 pass-blocking grade in Week 9, their best single-week pass-blocking performance this season.

• Left guard Ryan Hunter led the group with his 86.2 mark, ranking first in the CFL, and right tackle Dejon Allen earned a 78.3 pass-blocking grade.

3. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (No Change)

LT Brendan Bordner

LG Brandon Revenberg

C David Beard

RG Coulter Woodmansey

RT Jordan Murray

• The Tiger-Cats' offensive line put together its best effort of the season last week against the Alouettes. The unit earned a 74.2 overall grade and its first 80.0-plus unit pass-blocking grade. Hamilton surrendered only three pressures on 49 snaps for a 6.1% pressure rate.

• Woodmansey (72.3), Murray (72.1) and Bordner (71.8) all finished with overall grades above 71.0 and were among the CFL's top seven offensive linemen in Week 9.

4. Ottawa Redblacks (No Change)

LT Drake Centers

LG Drew Desjarlais

C Cyrille Hogan-Saindon

RG Dariusz Bladek

RT Jacob Ruby

• The Redblacks were on a bye in Week 9.

5. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No Change)

LT Trevor Reid

LG Zack Fry

C Peter Godber

RG Logan Ferland

RT Brandon Council

• The Roughriders' offensive line earned a 67.3 overall grade, a 64.6 run-blocking grade and a 68.5 pass-blocking grade, making a positive impact in all aspects of the game. However, there could’ve been more opportunities for this group against a weak Elks defensive line.

• Despite finishing with a positive pass-blocking game grade, the unit surrendered its highest pressure rate of the season, allowing pressure on 27.9% of its 43 snaps.

6. Edmonton Elks (Up 1)

LT Martez Ivey

LG David Focault

C Mark Korte

RG Shane Richards

RT Brett Boyko

• Right guard Shane Richards had an incredible week against the Roughriders. Richards was the top-graded offensive lineman of Week 9, earning a 76.1 figure. He posted strong marks in run-blocking grade (77.9) and pass-blocking grade (71.6).

• Week 9 marked Edmonton’s top-graded week of the season, leading to the team's first win of the season. The unit earned a 72.5 overall grade, the first time it has crossed the 70.0 mark in 2024.

7. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Up 1)

LT Stanley Bryant

LG Liam Dobson

C Chris Kolankowski

RG Kendall Randolph

RT Eric Lofton

• Winnipeg's group was the top-graded run-blocking offensive line in Week 9, finishing with grades of 73.9 overall, 73.3 in run blocking and 74.1 in pass blocking.

• CFL rookie Keith Randolph got his first start this week at right guard and was stellar. Randolph earned a 79.3 pass-blocking grade with zero pressures allowed across 35 snaps.

• Bryant (73.6), Lofton (72.9) and Kolankowski (72.4) all had stellar showings. They each ranked among the four highest-graded offensive linemen of the week.

8. Calgary Stampeders (Down 2)

LT D’Antne Demery

LG Bryce Bell

C Sean McEwen

RG Christy Nkanu

RT Trevon Tate

• Calgary’s struggles along the offensive line continued for a second straight week. Before the past two weeks, the unit had not earned a sub-60.0 pass-blocking grade game. But Week 9 marked the Stampeders' second straight sub-51.0 pass-blocking game (50.7 ).

• Left tackle D’Antne Demery returned this week but could not help the struggling group. With a 57.2 PFF pass-blocking grade, Demery earned his first sub-60.0 figure of the season.

9. British Columbia Lions (No Change)

LT Jarell Broxton

LG Tyler Packer

C Michael Couture

RG Sukh Chungh

RT Kent Perkins

• The tough season for the British Columbia Lions' offensive line continues in Week 9. This group struggled to 50.1 overall, 49.0 run-blocking and 45.6 pass-blocking unit grades.

• The Lions continue to be the only offensive line in the CFL with sub-60.0 grades in all three categories: 57.2 overall, 58.5 run-blocking and 48.2 pass-blocking.