CFL Week 7: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

Week 7 of the 2024 CFL season is a wrap. After an offense-heavy start to the season, we finally saw some defensive performances this week. Only one team was able to break 25 points, and three teams scored 20 or fewer. The Roughriders had themselves a fantastic day, holding Winnipeg’s offense to a mere nine points.

It’s no surprise that the Roughriders led all teams this week with seven players selected to PFF’s Team of the Week. Despite losing, the Toronto Argonauts had the second-most players, with five. The Ottawa Redblacks, who beat Edmonton, had just one.

OFFENSE

QB: Shea Patterson, Saskatchewan

RB: Ka'Deem Carey, Toronto

Outside WR: Eugene Lewis, Edmonton

Slot WR: Ajou Ajou, Saskatchewan

Slot WR: Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan

Slot WR: Rasheed Bailey, Toronto

Outside WR: Damonte Coxie, Toronto

LT: Brendan Bordner, Hamilton

LG: Brandon Revenberg, Hamilton

C: Peter Nicastro, Toronto

RG: Dariusz Bladek, Ottawa

RT: Jacob Brammer, Saskatchewan

DEFENSE

DI: Dewayne Hendrix, Hamilton

DI: Mike Rose, Calgary

Edge: Malik Carney, Saskatchewan

Edge: Noah Taylor, Edmonton

LB: Micah Awe, Calgary

LB: Ben Hladik, BC

Cover LB: Redha Kramdi, Winnipeg

CB: Tyler Richardson, Calgary

CB: Marcus Sayles, Saskatchewan

HB: Kobe Williams, Calgary

HB: Rolan Milligan, Saskatchewan

S: Loucheiz Purifoy, Edmonton

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg

P: Nik Constantinou, Hamilton

Returner: Janarion Grant, Toronto

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: SHEA PATTERSON, SASKATCHEWAN

It wasn’t exactly a banner week for quarterbacks, but Patterson stood out in leading the Roughriders to their fifth win of the season. He didn’t throw a single turnover-worthy pass and made a big-time throw while also picking up 12 first downs on his 17 completions.

Patterson finished with a league-leading 89.7 PFF passing grade. He also added 35 yards and two first downs with his feet. While he had a rough time in his first few games while filling in for the injured Trevor Harris, he has since turned it up a notch. Patterson's 77.4 PFF passing grade over the past two weeks ranks third among CFL quarterbacks.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR AJOU AJOU, SASKATCHEWAN

As was the case for “Quarterback of the Week,” there weren’t many incredible offensive performances this past week. But rookie Ajou Ajou was special.

Coming into the game in the second half due to an injury, Ajou caught four passes on five targets for 110 yards and four first downs. He had two contested catches and forced a missed tackle. Ajou also averaged a league-leading 18.0 yards after the catch per reception. This was his first playing time of the season, but don’t be surprised if it leads to more for him going forward.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The Roughriders get the clean sweep of offensive awards this week after excellent play from their offensive line. They rushed for nearly 120 yards on 22 carries, with a league-leading 51 coming before contact. In the passing game, Saskatchewan didn’t allow a sack and surrendered just five total pressures. They were led by rookie right tackle Jacob Brammer, who exceeded expectations in filling in for injured All-Star Jermarcus Hardrick. Brammer allowed one pressure and led the CFL with an 80.1 run-blocking grade.

PASS-RUSHER OF THE WEEK: DI DEWAYNE HENDRIX, HAMILTON

Hendrix was fantastic in Hamilton’s big win over the Argonauts this past week, wreaking havoc in the offensive backfield all night long. The interior defender finished with one sack, one hit, three hurries and three additional pass-rush wins. Hendrix also got his hands on a pass that was then caught after the deflection.

He won so many of his reps incredibly fast and finished with a league-leading 91.5 PFF pass-rush grade. Hendrix has missed some time this season, but he’s currently the CFL's highest-graded pass-rusher (91.4).

RUN DEFENDER OF THE WEEK: LB KYRIE WILSON, WINNIPEG

Saskatchewan was able to run the ball on Winnipeg this week, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying by Wilson. The linebacker made five solo tackles and had an assist in the run game, with his average depth of tackle coming a mere 1.40 yards past the line of scrimmage. Wilson tallied five solo stops, leading the CFL this past week. He didn’t record a single negatively graded play across 13 run-defense snaps.

Wilson’s 82.4 PFF run-defense grade tied for first in the league in Week 7. On the season, he is the highest-graded linebacker in run defense (81.8).

COVERAGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: HB ROLAN MILLIGAN, SASKATCHEWAN

Milligan was targeted six times and allowed just one catch for 20 yards. He forced four incompletions and had a dropped interception on his way to a 78.5 PFF coverage grade, one of the top marks in the league.

Milligan is having himself quite a season, currently leading the league with four interceptions and nine pass breakups. His 84.8 PFF coverage grade on the year ranks second among all defensive players.