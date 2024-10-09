CFL Week 18 Offensive Line Rankings: Edmonton sinks its playoff hopes

• Top squads on a bye: Toronto and Montreal remained Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, with neither playing in Week 18.

• The end of the road for Edmonton: The Elks' offensive line netted only a 56.7 grade in Week 18, which proved costly during its playoff-eliminating defeat.

Week 18 of the 2024 CFL season is in the books.

These post-Week 18 lineups include players who played the most at each position, and highlighted in red are those with a season-long PFF grade below 60.0.

1. Toronto Argonauts (No Change)

LT Ryan Hunter

LG Dylan Giffen

C Peter Nicastro

RG Anthony Vandal

RT Dejon Allen

The top-ranked Argonauts, who were on a bye in Week 18, remain at No. 1.

2. Montreal Alouettes (No Change)

LT Nick Callender

LG Pier-Olivier Lestage

C Justin Lawrence

RG Philippe Gagnon

RT Josh Donovan

After their bye in Week 18, Montreal remains at No. 2 in the rankings.

3. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Up 2)

LT Stanley Bryant

LG Liam Dobson

C Chris Kolankowski

RG Patrick Neufeld

RT Eric Lofton

The Winnipeg offensive line had a dominant week against the Tiger-Cats. The Blue Bombers earned an 83.2 PFF overall grade, including a 79.6 mark in run blocking and an 85.6 mark in pass blocking. The unit's overall grade was the third-best single-week mark of any team this season.

Winnipeg's 85.6 unit pass-blocking grade was the fourth-best week for any offensive line in the CFL this season. Bryant (85.4), Kolankowski (81.7), Lofton (76.9) and Dobson (75.8) all finished in the top 10 this week for pass-protecting offensive linemen.

Dobson (79.5), Lofton (78.6) and Kolankowski (77.2) were the top three offensive linemen of Week 18 in PFF overall grade, all finishing above 77.0.

4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (No Change)

LT Brendan Bordner

LG Brandon Revenberg

C David Beard

RG Coulter Woodmansey

RT Jordan Murray

While Hamilton’s playoff chances took a significant hit last week, it was not due to poor offensive line play. The Tiger-Cats' unit earned a 62.8 PFF overall grade, a 61.5 PFF run-blocking grade and a 66.7 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Jordan Murray had a stellar week when he could stick to just offensive line play. He earned a 69.8 PFF run-blocking grade and a 71.8 PFF pass-blocking grade. His overall grade (64.5) lagged due to an ill-advised unnecessary roughness penalty.

5. Edmonton Elks (Down 2)

LT Martez Ivey

LG David Foucault

C Mark Korte

RG Shane Richards

RT Brett Boyko

Edmonton suffered a devastating loss in Week 18, eliminating it from playoff contention. The Elks’ offensive line also could have had a better week, as the unit finished with a 56.7 PFF overall grade, a 57.1 PFF run-blocking grade and a 61.3 PFF pass-blocking grade.

The Elks' 57.1 PFF run-blocking grade wasn’t their lowest of the season, but it did come at an inopportune time. Edmonton had been on a great run as a unit, instilling hope for a potential playoff appearance.

Despite the group's poor performance, Brett Boyko had an excellent week individually. Boyko finished with a 79.1 PFF pass-blocking grade after allowing zero pressures across 41 snaps.

6. Calgary Stampeders (Up 1)

LT D’Antne Demery

LG Zack Williams

C Sean McEwen

RG Christy Nkanu

RT Joshua Coker

It was a solid week for the Stampeders' offensive line, which earned a 65.2 PFF overall grade, a 59.2 PFF run-blocking grade and a 74.1 PFF pass-blocking grade.

While Calgary will not play playoff football this season, its two star tackles were a bright spot this season. Coker (86.0) was the top pass-protecting offensive lineman of Week 18, allowing zero pressures across 36 snaps. Demery was the ninth-ranked pass protector of Week 18, earning a 76.3 pass-blocking grade.

7. Saskatchewan Roughriders (Down 1)

LT Trevor Reid

LG Noah Zerr

C Logan Ferland

RG Jacob Brammer

RT Trevon Tate

Saskatchewan clinched a playoff spot with a big win against the Elks last week, despite some porous play from the offensive line. The Roughriders posted a 57.7 PFF overall grade, including a 62.0 mark in run blocking and a low 40.9 mark in pass blocking.

Saskatchewan’s 40.9 unit pass-blocking grade was its second-lowest grade of the season, a concerning sign as the team looks forward to the postseason. The Roughriders surrendered two sacks, two quarterback hits and six quarterback hurries for a 32.3% pressure rate in Week 18.

8. Ottawa Redblacks (No Change)

LT Jacob Ruby

LG Drew Desjarlais

C Eric Starczala

RG Dariusz Bladek

RT Zack Pelehos

There is no change for the Redblacks, who were on a bye in Week 18.

9. British Columbia Lions (No Change)

LT Chris Schleuger

LG Kory Woodruff

C Michael Couture

RG Sukh Chungh

RT Kent Perkins

The British Columbia Lions regressed to their usual standard in Week 18. The Lions' offensive line recorded sub-60.0 PFF grades for run blocking (58.9) and pass blocking (57.1) this past week.

Rookie Kory Woodruff got his third professional start this past week and once again starred in pass protection. He earned a 78.1 PFF pass-blocking grade with zero pressures allowed across 29 snaps. Woodruff has earned an 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade on the season, with only one pressure allowed across 87 snaps.