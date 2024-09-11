CFL Week 14: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Redblacks get a big game from QB Dru Brown: The Redblacks' offseason acquisition made a couple of big-time throws and posted an impressive 78.0% adjusted completion rate.

• Calgary’s Reggie Begelton is back in best receiver conversation: Since Week 9, Begelton leads the CFL with 14 missed tackles forced, 12 explosive receptions and an 81.5 receiving grade.

• A dominant performance from Winnipeg CB Tyrell Ford: Ford was targeted four times on 33 coverage snaps and allowed zero completions.

We’re barrelling down the road to the end of the CFL regular season, and the playoff races are really starting to heat up. That’s bringing out some impressive play from players across the league, which we’ll highlight here in the Team of the Week.

The surging Edmonton Elks led the way with six total selections this week. That includes LT Martez Ivey and C Mark Korte, who are repeating after being on last week’s team.

Every other team except the Montreal Alouettes had at least three different players make the team.

OFFENSE

QB: Dru Brown, Ottawa

RB: William Stanback, BC

Outside WR: Eugene Lewis, Edmonton

Slot WR: Reggie Begelton, Calgary

Slot WR: Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan

Slot WR: Kenny Lawler, Winnipeg

Outside WR: David Ungerer III, Toronto

LT: Martez Ivey, Edmonton

LG: Drew Desjarlais, Ottawa

C: Mark Korte, Edmonton

RG: Nick Jones, Saskatchewan

RT: Kent Perkins, BC

DEFENSE

DI: Mike Rose, Calgary

DI: Jonah Tavai, BC

Edge: Willie Jefferson, Winnipeg

Edge: Mathieu Betts, BC

LB: Cameron Judge, Calgary

LB: Micah Awe, Calgary

Cover LB: Branden Dozier, Calgary

CB: Tyrell Ford, Winnipeg

CB: Marcus Sayles, Saskatchewan

HB: Kordell Jackson, Edmonton

HB: Damon Webb, Ottawa

S: Loucheiz Purifoy, Edmonton

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Lewis Ward, Ottawa

P: Jake Julien, Edmonton

Returner: Janarion Grant, Toronto

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: QB DRU BROWN, OTTAWA

Brown delivered an impressive performance, leading the Redblacks to yet another victory. The offseason acquisition made several big-time throws and posted an impressive 78.0% adjusted completion rate. Although he had a few turnover-worthy plays, his overall strong play carried the team. Brown has had an up-and-down season, but when he’s on, he looks like one of the CFL’s top quarterbacks. If he can maintain consistency, Ottawa could be a team to watch down the stretch.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR REGGIE BEGELTON, CALGARY

After a rough start to the season, Begelton has been on a roll recently. His most recent game saw him catch all eight catchable targets he saw for 123 yards and seven first downs. He recorded three explosive receptions and forced three missed tackles after the catch.

The slot receiver’s 3.15 yards per route run was one of the highest marks in the league, and he led all receivers with a receiving grade of 87.1. Since Week 9, Begelton leads the CFL with 14 missed tackles forced, 12 explosive receptions and an 81.5 receiving grade.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The Argonauts may not have found the success they hoped for in this game, but their offensive line performed exceptionally well, especially given how one-dimensional they became. Toronto dropped back to pass 67 times compared to just six rushes. Despite the heavy passing load, they allowed only three sacks and were beaten on just 17 total pass rushes — a solid effort given the volume of attempts. Left guard Dylan Giffen stood out, allowing just one quarterback hurry across all those dropbacks.

PASS RUSHER OF THE WEEK: DI CHARLES WILEY, CALGARY

Wiley rushed the passer just 15 times last weekend, but that’s all he needed to make a massive impact. Wiley had a sack, a hit, two hurries and three additional pass-rush wins. To put his dominance into clearer terms, Wiley led the league in pass-rush win rate (40.0%), pressure percentage (26.7%), pass-rushing productivity (16.7) and pass-rush grade (90.6).

This was Wiley’s first game of the season where he recorded multiple pressures.

RUN DEFENDER OF THE WEEK: LB BRANDEN DOZIER, CALGARY

The SAM linebacker recorded a league-high eight run-game tackles, including a ridiculous six solo stops. No other player in the league had more than two. That was a massive improvement from usual, as Dozier had just four solo stops going into that game, and his last one came in Week 6.

COVERAGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: CB TYRELL FORD, WINNIPEG

Ford continued his dominant season in coverage as he helped lead the Blue Bombers to yet another win. After a couple of weeks of solid but unspectacular performances, Ford came up huge last weekend. The corner was targeted four times on 33 coverage snaps and allowed zero completions.

That's impressive enough on its own, but then you factor in that he forced the incompletion on two of those targets and intercepted the other two. It’s no surprise that his 87.2 coverage grade led all defenders this past week.

Ford has not allowed a touchdown in coverage since Week 6 and has four interceptions and eight pass breakups in that span.