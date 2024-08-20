CFL Week 11: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• QB Trevor Harris returns and couldn't miss: Harris finished the game with a league-high adjusted completion rate of 86.8% and didn’t record a single turnover-worthy play.

• Saskatchewan edge rusher Malik Carney dominates the trenches: Carney hit the trifecta this week, as he led the CFL in pass-rush win percentage (20.7%), pressure percentage (24.1%) and pass-rush productivity (15.5).

• Blue Bombers CB Tyrell Ford may be best defender in the league: One out of every three targets Ford has faced this season has resulted in either a pass breakup or an interception.

Week 11 was one of the most anticipated weekends of the 2024 CFL season, and it did not disappoint. We saw Saskatchewan QB Trevor Harris return from injury with a massive game, and we also saw Canadian darling QB Nathan Rourke return to British Columbia and have a game to forget.

Plenty of big performances deserve to be highlighted in this week’s Team of the Week.

Saskatchewan’s special teams let them down this week, so it’s no surprise they lead the way with six offensive and defensive players selected to this week’s team. Winnipeg trailed behind them with five, while the lowly Hamilton Tiger-Cats had just one player named to this week’s team.

OFFENSE

QB: Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan

RB: Justin Rankin, Edmonton

Outside WR: Eugene Lewis, Edmonton

Slot WR: Nic Demski, Winnipeg

Slot WR: Reggie Begelton, Calgary

Slot WR: KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan

Outside WR: Jaelon Acklin, Ottawa

LT: Jarell Broxton, British Columbia

LG: Drew Desjarlais, Ottawa

C: David Beard, Hamilton

RG: Dariusz Bladek, Ottawa

RT: Logan Ferland, Saskatchewan

DEFENSE

DI: Mustafa Johnson, Montreal

DI: Micah Johnson, Saskatchewan

Edge: Malik Carney, Saskatchewan

Edge: Willie Jefferson, Winnipeg

LB: Adam Bighill, Winnipeg

LB: Jameer Thurman, Saskatchewan

Cover LB: Branden Dozier, Calgary

CB: Tyrell Ford, Winnipeg

CB: Kabion Ento, Montreal

HB: Deatrick Nichols, Winnipeg

HB: T.J. Lee, British Columbia

S: Loucheiz Purifoy, Edmonton

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Lewis Ward, Ottawa

P: Jake Julien, Edmonton

Returner: James Letcher Jr., Montreal

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: QB TREVOR HARRIS, SASKATCHEWAN

Before his Week 3 injury, Harris was playing his tail off and was one of the highest-graded quarterbacks in the CFL. His return to action saw him pick up exactly where he left off.

Harris finished the game with a league-high adjusted completion rate of 86.8% and didn’t record a single turnover-worthy play, with his 93.9 overall grade ranking first in the league.

This was only Harris’ fourth game of the season, but if he'd played enough snaps to qualify, he’d be the highest-graded player in the CFL this season at 92.7 overall.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB JUSTIN RANKIN, EDMONTON

Edmonton has won three games in a row and can thank Rankin and an improved rushing attack for much of their recent success. The CFL rookie has been steadily getting more and more carries during this streak, and he finally exploded for a big game in Week 11.

Rankin rushed the ball 17 times, racking up 108 yards and three touchdowns. He forced seven missed tackles and averaged an impressive 4.9 yards after contact per attempt.

Rankin’s 13 missed tackles forced over the past three weeks are the most by any running back over that span.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Winnipeg’s offensive line has been rounding into form as we hit the halfway mark this season, and they may have just played their best game.

As a unit, they allowed just one sack and one hit on 33 passing plays. Those two total pressures were the second-fewest allowed by a team in a game this season.

The group also opened holes for a Bombers rushing attack that gained 116 yards on 20 carries. The guard pairing of Lian Dobson and Kendall Randolph did not lose a single pass-blocking snap, and each finished with an 84.5 pass-blocking grade.

PASS RUSHER OF THE WEEK: ED MALIK CARNEY, SASKATCHEWAN

It was an impressive week for Carney, who almost single-handedly wrecked a Montreal offensive line that has ranked atop the league all season.

Carney finished with two sacks, two hits and three hurries for a league-leading seven total pressures. Carney hit the trifecta this week, as he led the CFL in pass-rush win percentage (20.7%), pressure percentage (24.1%) and pass-rushing productivity (15.5).

Carney has been one of the best pass rushers in the CFL this season, with a pass-rushing productivity score of 9.1 that leads the league.

RUN DEFENDER OF THE WEEK: ED LORENZO MAULDIN IV, OTTAWA

While Mauldin usually does his damage rushing the passer (his 48 total pressures lead the league), he did much of his work as a run defender this week.

The Redblacks defender made three tackles in the run game and added a stop and a forced fumble. He led a defense that allowed just 62 rushing yards on 21 designed carries. That 3.0 yards per carry mark was the second-lowest of any team this week.

COVERAGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: CB TYRELL FORD, WINNIPEG

There’s a new star corner in the CFL, and his name is Tyrell Ford. The Niagara Falls native was targeted five times in coverage this past weekend. The result? One completion for 9 yards, an interception, two additional pass breakups and a 91.8 coverage grade that led the league.

One out of every three targets Ford has faced this season has resulted in either a pass breakup or an interception. Ford is the highest-graded defender in the CFL at 91.2 overall and is the driving force behind a defense that has allowed just 11.5 points per game since Week 8.