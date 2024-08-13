CFL Week 10: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Hamilton QB Taylor Powell can do it all: His 82.3 passing grade ranked second in the league this week, and he also added 52 yards rushing and three first downs with his feet.

• Rolan Milligan is an early Most Outstanding Defensive Player favorite: Milligan’s season-long coverage grade of 89.3 is tied for the highest among defensive backs, and he also leads the league with six interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Week 10 of the 2024 CFL season has come and gone, and we saw plenty of excitement, from the first tie game of the year to the Edmonton Elks starting a winning streak after going 0-7 to start the season. As always, these team performances were led by the players, and we’ll highlight them here with the Team of the Week.

It was a relatively evenly distributed team this week. Edmonton and Saskatchewan lead the way with five selections each. Toronto, Calgary and Ottawa all feature four each. Unfortunately, the BC Lions don't have a single representative after their 33-16 loss to Edmonton.

OFFENSE

QB: Taylor Powell, Hamilton

RB: Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto

Outside WR: Charleston Rambo, Montreal

Slot WR: Tevin Jones, Edmonton

Slot WR: Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Edmonton

Slot WR: Reggie Begelton, Calgary

Outside WR: Dohnte Meyers, Saskatchewan

LT: Martez Ivey, Edmonton

LG: Pier-Olivier Lestage, Montreal

C: Peter Nicastro, Toronto

RG: Christy Nkanu, Calgary

RT: Brett Boyko, Edmonton

DEFENSE

DI: Shawn Oakman, Edmonton

DI: Cleyon Laing, Ottawa

Edge: Malik Carney, Saskatchewan

Edge: Bryce Carter, Ottawa

LB: Darnell Sankey, Montreal

LB: Micah Awe, Calgary

Cover LB: Branden Dozier, Calgary

CB: Marcus Sayles, Saskatchewan

CB: Richard Leonard, Hamilton

HB: DaShaun Amos, Toronto

HB: Rolan Milligan, Saskatchewan

S: Alonzo Addae, Ottawa

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Brett Lauther, Saskatchewan

P: Richie Leone, Ottawa

Returner: Janarion Grant, Toronto

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: QB TAYLOR POWELL, HAMILTON

After a tough Bo Levi Mitchell interception just two drives into the game, Hamilton quickly turned to Powell. While it didn’t result in a win, the offense under Powell looked better and found success against Montreal’s top-ranked defense.

Powell made two big-time throws and didn’t have any turnover-worthy plays. His 82.3 PFF passing grade ranked second in the league this week, and he also added 52 rushing yards and three first downs with his feet. Powell earned the highest overall grade of any quarterback this week (86.7).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR TEVIN JONES, EDMONTON

Before last week, Jones had played just one offensive snap for the Elks. But in the two games since he was signed, Jones has been one of the top receivers in the league. On Sunday night, he caught all six of his targets (plus one nullified by penalty) for 123 yards and five first downs. He forced two missed tackles, had a contested catch and finished with a league-high 87.4 PFF receiving grade. Over the past two games, Jones is averaging a ridiculous 5.02 yards per route run, the highest mark in the CFL.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: TORONTO ARGONAUTS

It was yet another dominant performance for the Argonauts' offensive line, which has been one of the best units all season long. The group allowed just four total pressures and only four additional pass-rush wins. Toronto also opened plenty of holes for running back Ka’Deem Carey. They were led this week by center Peter Nicastro, who didn’t lose a single pass-blocking snap and lost just one run-blocking snap.

PASS-RUSHER OF THE WEEK: DI CLEYON LAING, OTTAWA

Laing has had a quiet start to the season, but he came up in a big spot last weekend with a top pass-rushing performance. The interior defender didn’t have a sack, but he notched four hurries and five additional pass-rush wins. Laing’s 22.5% pass-rush win rate was the highest of any defensive lineman.

Prior to this week, Laing had just nine total pressures and a 7.1% win rate. If this was him turning a corner, it would be massive news for the Ottawa defensive line.

RUN DEFENDER OF THE WEEK: DI RALPH HOLLEY, TORONTO

For the second straight week, Holley earned his place as the top run defender in the CFL. He played 10 run-defense snaps and earned a positive grade on more than half of them. He made a tackle for loss and two defensive stops, and on those 10 snaps, Calgary gained just 20 rushing yards. On their other seven rushes, they gained 51 yards.

Holley is the most important part of Toronto’s run defense, and that was reflected in his league-leading 85.2 PFF run-defense grade this past week.

COVERAGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: HB ROLAN MILLIGAN, SASKATCHEWAN

Another week, another interception for Milligan — this time with less than 1:30 left in the fourth quarter to set up Saskatchewan for a late field goal that gave them the lead. Milligan saw four targets in this game and allowed just one catch for -1 yard. He broke up another of those targets and was in tight coverage all game long. Milligan’s 89.3 season-long coverage grade is tied for the highest among defensive backs, and he also leads the league with six interceptions and 10 pass breakups.